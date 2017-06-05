Hot Topics

    Mike Florio Accuses Steelers Of ‘Squeezing’ Villanueva Over Contract

    By Matthew Marczi June 5, 2017 at 06:20 am


    I’m not sure who exactly might have caught this a couple of days ago, but on Saturday, Mike Florio wrote an article on his Pro Football Talk platform that essentially accused the Pittsburgh Steelers of attempting to coerce left tackle Alejandro Villanueva into settling into a deal after Bob Labriola penned an article for the team’s website in which he likened the lineman’s contract status to that of Willie Parker’s in 2006.

    For a brief recap of the aforementioned, Parker, like Villanueva, was an undrafted free agent who during his first season on the roster produced sparsely but showed potential. By the end of their second seasons, each of them had the look of a top player. Running backs history have a short shelf life, and that helped influence Parker’s signing a four-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent after two years that was less than his market value.

    Labriola suggested that Villanueva should heed the lessons learned here, especially given the way injuries piled up for Parker shortly after. He was coming off a season-ending injury in the year in which he would have hit unrestricted free agency. Meanwhile, the left tackle would be entering his year-31 season when he hits free agency.

    According to Florio, the article on the team’s website

    is trying to put the squeeze on Villanueva to trade his 2017 exclusive-rights free agent (i.e., not a free-agent) tender for 2017 and his looming restricted free agency tender for 2018 and his shot at the open market or franchise tag in 2019 for a deal that pays him well but not nearly as well as he could be paid if he waited for a shot at the open market.


    After recapping Labriola’s article and segueing off the whole lesson learned line, Florio followed writing, “here’s a different lesson for Villanueva—tell the Steelers to stick it sideways”, adding that “the Steelers are trying to lowball Villanueva because they can, and they want to prey on the crappy circumstances that come from being undrafted to pay him less than he’s worth, both as a player and a leader”, ignoring the fact that he is actually not really established as a team leader.

    He continued to say that Villanueva “should walk out and stay out until the team gives him a fair offer that rewards him for what he’s done and compensates him for what he’ll be expected to do”. There are countless issues with Florio’s article, beyond simply the fact that he doesn’t even mention the performance bonus pool that compensates overperforming players, but the biggest assumption here is that Labriola was acting under the directions of somebody from the team.

    As you might expect, Burt Lauten offered a response, writing on Twitter that “the opinions of Bob Labriola do not always reflect the tone of the organization” and that “this story came directly from his point of view”.

    While acknowledging the bias involved in me writing this, Labriola has written several times over the years that he has never been told what to write or not write, and I tend to believe that would be the case. I think Florio’s presumptuous article here was out of line, or at least reaching.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Dave

      Florio is a former lawyer so he’s adept at making situations worse for his benefit. After educating myself more about the AV situation I do believe the Steelers are being fair just by being willing to offer AV some options. Yes, I would like him to be our LT for the next 5 years or longer but there is no reason to offer AV a free agent type contract offer. They gave him the opportunity to play and developed his talents so this is just like a player drafted in the later rounds who exceeds expectations. Those players have to play under a rookie contract and wait 4 years to become a FA. The same should apply to AV and any contract above the minimum should be seen as a sign of respect to him. I like the idea of a RFA first round tender offer in 2018 if he chooses not to take what’s on his plate now.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah I saw the article. It was out of line BS. If you want to take issue with sonething, take it with the CBA. No team is going to just pay a guy nore because he’s good and a nice dude. His “market value” is what he’s capabale of earning in the NFL, and right now that’s cost controlled for 2 years. Should every non 1st round rookie hold out if they play well, because they’re all “under paid” compared to their “market value”

    • steelburg

      Had it not been for the Steelers and Mike Munchak AV was probably headed out of the league. The article the guy wrote is crap the Steelers organization is the most fair when it comes to handling players and contracts etc. AV doesn’t have to sign anything he doesn’t want to sign and the team can lock up his rights for the next 2 years on the cheap if they wanted to its within the rules. My thoughts for why he isn’t signed is 1 they are waiting to lock up Bell first, and 2 they really think highly of Hawkins which has been reported and they don’t see the need to pay AV long term. But I’m glad AV is in camp the team normally doesn’t deal well with players who hold out.

    • Conserv_58

      I despise, Florio. First, he’s a former lawyer. Given that, it’s obvious he approached this scenario with the, “screw them since they’re trying to screw you” mindset of a divorce attorney. The premise of his idiotic diatribe is based solely on emotion. Facts just get in the way of Florio’s attempt to make a mountain out of a mole hill. His argument, as always, is intentionally devoid of fact based content and logic. Any fan with knowledge of the situation knows that Florio is way off base here.

    • Conserv_58

      You basically reiterated what I said in the other AV thread.

    • Jacob

      It seems that Florio rarely misses an opportunity to make the Steelers look bad, but then when he uses his site to promote his liberal agenda….ugh.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      They really don’t have to pay him they can actually keep him for cheap but being the organization is a stand up type they want to pay him because they feel he deserves more money good day sir!

    • RickM

      Mike Florio only needs to look at Andrew Whitworth to know that AV will have no trouble cashing in at 31 if he has to. Whitworth got a 3-year-deal for $36 Million with $15 Million guaranteed and he turns 36-years-old in December. Any suggestion AV will severely be hampered if he has to wait till 31 is nonsense in today’s NFL. He’ll get paid handsomely if he builds off his one good year.

    • VaDave

      And what do we call a fair deal for a solid left tackle these days? I posted this on another thread, but he’s not going to be paid more than Pouncey, Gilbert, and Decastro, and probably not more than Foster, most of whom are not paid as much as top left tackles in the league. Is that fair, maybe not but that’s how the Steelers roll.

    • VaDave

      I read you post over there, and responded. Good post btw.

    • 20Stoney

      I started reading Florio years ago, when he was an upstart blogger and Steeler fan. As he got bigger he began writing articles intended to stir the pot, and thus create page hits. It was obvious that was what he was doing, and it worked very well for him. I seldom read him anymore, but I take his “opinion pieces” with a grain of salt. He often rabble rouses, and I really don’t think he believes half of what he writes.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Hey, why the negativity against lawyers!? You know it is also lawyers that eventually take down people like that! There are bad people in every profession. As an attorney, I just hate it that my profession, in particular, is viewed so poorly.

    • Work Toward

      Interestingly, the steelers made Alejandro into a left tackle… Alejandro did not come to the Steelers with exceptional left tackle skill. With that said, does Dr Frankenstein pay for his work?

    • The Big Cheese

      Mishandling AV’s contract situation would be a public relations problem for the front office. They’re not dumb enough to do that, I hope. He’s a hero, true role model and the Steelers organization, as well as the NFL, benefits from his character. Should that be rewarded in some way when money considerations arise? I think so, as long as performance is there, because negative behavior from players also affects their pay and longevity in the league. I’m not suggesting that demands more dollars or a longer deal, but it sure ought to garner a respectful, fair, well handled approach to an extension. Not gonna comment on Florio, smacks of shooting the messenger to me.

    • steelburg

      I just went and looked it up and I agree. Business wise there isn’t a good reason to force or rush a contract with AV. The hard part for the FO IMO is there isn’t another contract and player you can compare his situation to. People love to use Willie Parker as an example but Parker set the precedent to do a deal with AV because Parker was similar because je was a undrafted FA, but the money amount is the hard part when you consider how LT’s are being paid. If they paid AV average or slightly above average money he would be in like the 5-8 million dollar a year range IMO. That’s why I think they should wait and let the market dictate his value like they did with Cockrell this year.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The truth of the matter is more complex than what people want to believe. Holding out is not a really great way to endear yourself to either your teammates or the organization. Luckily for Villy, my guess is his has plenty of capital already built up to be able to withstand any possible negative ramification on the “perception” front.

      However, let’s not kid ourselves that he doesn’t have a bit of leverage. Do the Pittsburgh Steelers REALLY want to go into this season with a starting Left Tackle NOT NAMED Alejandro Villaneuva?! I mean, I know we all have been joyously beginning to lick at the ice cream cone known as the Jerald Hawkins “flavor of the moment” since it is the off-season, but I mean… C’MON. What are the truly good options for the Steelers if AV WERE to hold out? Play O-Line roulette? Start to move guys around? Plug and play Hawkins? Have to go spend money on a free agent and hope he gets quickly acclimated? Is Flozell Adams still available????

      Point is, the Steelers want Villy and Villy wants the Steelers. And I wrote before, that we likely won’t hear much more than a indiscernible chirp out of AV either way. But let’s again not kid ourselves into thinking that Alejandro holds ZERO cards in his hand here. Because he technically does. But like any good poker player…. does he actually have the stones to throw down the big bluff? I think he does, if his previous career has shown us anything about the size of this guys’ stones. But why even ever let it come to that point?

      It has to be said that it may be a tad telling that he STILL hasn’t just signed his tender and gone on about his business, though. And unlike what the punditry has presented, I think it is because communications between the sides have been ongoing to a certain extent. And I also agree with Alex Kozora, that I certainly expect some sort of agreement to come down between both sides before the start of the 2017 season. This is just nice off-season type of stuff, that ultimately will be resolved when the dog days of summer have become upon us. Not much to worry about in June. Get back to me the first week of September, if this is still a story.