Hot Topics

    Mike Hilton Has Makings Of Legitimate Camp Sleeper

    at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Oxford, Mississippi. Mississippi won the game 38-17.

    By Alex Kozora June 12, 2017 at 12:31 pm


    Over the weekend, Matthew Marczi wrote an article on relative unknown Mike Hilton getting first team reps in the slot. A large part of that was due to William Gay getting some well deserved veteran days off but it also meant he saw at least some reps ahead of Senquez Golson.

    Each camp brings talk about a sleeper and glowing spring reports. While Hilton certainly is facing an uphill battle, there’s legitimate talent here in a small package, similar to Eli Rogers coming out of school.

    I wrote about Hilton as part of last year’s draft. He’s only 5’9 184 but plays – and hits – much bigger. Like this smackdown of Paxton Lynch.

    He wasn’t much of a ballhawk with six career interceptions but he has good ball skills. Good IQ player who reads route concepts with the patience to read the three step game.


    Like here, also versus Memphis, staying flat footed on this slant and driving on the ball. Creates the breakup.

    While he’s been playing in the slot and will likely remain there, he was a Rover in college. He started at “every position in the defensive backfield” at Ole Miss, according to his bio, giving a variety of perspectives that will surely help him as he settles into his slot role.

    He tested as an average athlete, running a 4.55 and jumping 33.5 inches, but his IQ and physicality masks that. Maybe he’s similar to what Brice McCain was in Pittsburgh; not as McCain coming out of school, he was a much better athlete, but someone who wins in spite of average physical tools.

    Again, it’s a long shot and this cornerback group is full of competition. But if Golson struggles and Brian Allen has expected rookie growing pains, maybe there’s a chance for Hilton to snag the lost cornerback spot.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Jeff Burton

      Do we really need yet ANOTHER 5′-9″ Defensive Back? I’m on the verge of dubbing the Steelers secondary the ‘Iron Munchkins’. You know, sort of a Myron Cope thing.

    • george

      That would be the “Terrible Munchkins.”

    • StolenUpVotes

      Our two starting outside CBs are 6’0…..

    • falconsaftey43

      Cockrell, Burns, Mitchell, Davis are all 6 foot or more.

    • falconsaftey43

      Man, is it going to be fun to watch all these guys in pre-season. CB, WR, OLB should be very fun to watch how these guys perform.

    • Sam Clonch

      I’d take a Brice McCain as a backup. No Antwan Blake though!!!

    • Sam Clonch

      Golson was literally the only defensive player on the team last year that was 5’9″ or shorter, and since he never saw the field, you could argue there were absolutely no 5’9″ defensive players on the team last year.

    • John Noh

      It’d be a bit ironic if Golson can’t make the 53 and Hilton somehow can. Maybe we should have drafted him in the first place!