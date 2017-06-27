Hot Topics

    Is Neil O’Donnell A Top Five QB In Steelers’ History?

    By Alex Kozora June 27, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Throwing this question to you Steelers’ Nation off an ESPN poll that closes up shop tomorrow. Each team is ranking their top five quarterbacks in franchise history. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ list has the usual suspects; Ben Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw. There’s a separate debate to be had for which of those two should sit in the #1 spot. Another argument, another time.

    Sitting in the five spot was Neil O’Donnell.

    My first thought was, no way.

    My second thought was, yeah maybe. 

    The list of great Steelers’ quarterbacks is top heavy. Ben and Bradshaw are in the top tier while most fans would struggle to name a third. ESPN got it right, and hopefully the fan voting reflects that, with Bobby Layne in third place.


    Kordell Stewart is 4th and O’Donnell bringing up the rear. He’s most known for his collapse in the Super Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys, tossing three picks in the 27-17 loss. One came in the 3rd quarter, leading to a Cowboys’ touchdown the next play, with another late in the 4th that essentially sealed the win for Dallas.

    His career impression for fans is ugly, to say the least. But when you have to think about who to replace him with, you realize O’Donnell might deserve that 5th spot. The best option, and who I would likely go with, to replace him is Jim Finks.

    His numbers aren’t nearly as shiny but that’s par for the course for someone who played in the 50s. He led the league in touchdown passes in 1952 and yards three years later. He also definitely did not throw any interceptions to Larry Brown.

    I am just a young whipper snapper so the older wiser crowd can clue me in. Is O’Donnell worthy of being a Top 5 QB?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Hec

      Yes…..but only by default!

    • Richard

      I guess Johnny Unitas and Len Dawson do not count because their success was with other teams.

    • AndyR34

      Those were my guesses as well. They were Steeler QB’s!

    • Hec

      Also Marino who we did not draft, but would be first if we did! Are his stats in the Panthers eligible for this argument….lol

    • John Phillips

      Hanratty

    • Boots

      He’s one of only 3 QB’s to start a SB for the team.

    • george

      He played 5 years for the Steelers. Average 57.10% passing percentage, 195 yards per game 57.3% interception rate and 81.7 overall average QB rating. Threw three pics in the SB against Dallas then wanted a pay raise the next year. Top anything doesn’t come to mind when I think of Neil O’Donnell.

    • Jaybird

      You beat me to it. I was going to say maybe if we didn’t give away HOF QBs that’s Stewart and O’Donnell would even be on the list.

    • Rob H

      Exactly, beyond Bradshaw and Ben, there’s just not a lot to choose from.
      O’Donnell became an above average regular season QB under Cowher, whenever he set his feet you knew it was almost an automatic completion, but when you saw him shuffling at all, you held your breath. He also became very mediocre once they got into the postseason, they made it to the Superbowl in 95 in spite of his performance, not because of it.

    • walter

      What about Jeffereson Street Joe Gilliam? Man he was good if he didnt get into drugs.

    • walter

      Cant tell ya about Jim Finks. Man I aint that old. Need to check with some guys in the nursing homes

    • terrygordon30

      Why not cheat a little and include John Unitas, Len Dawson, Jack Kemp, Earl Morrall, and Bill Nelson?