    New Steelers DE Tyson Alualu Sidelined By Calf Injury During OTAs

    By Dave Bryan June 1, 2017 at 09:35 am


    There hasn’t been too much written or reported about new Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu since OTAs got underway over a week ago and come to find out he’s currently dealing with a minor injury.

    According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Alualu, who signed a two year, $6 million contract with the Steelers a few weeks into the 2017 free agent signing period, said Wednesday he has done only agility work so far because of an offseason calf injury he’s currently dealing with.


    Alualu, per Rutter, said he hopes to be ready to go next week or by the time the teams mandatory minicamp takes place in a little less than two weeks from today. A video of Alualu was also posted that shows the kinds of drills he’s been limited to so far during OTAs.

    Alualu has yet to miss an NFL game during his first seven seasons in the league because of an injury, so hopefully he’ll be able to quickly put this calf injury behind him.

    After being selected 10th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2010 NFL Draft out of California, Alualu went on to register 17.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 376 tackles (31 for loss) in his first seven seasons with the Jaguars.

    • Steve Johnson

      Awh Man, hope it’s not serious.

    • John Bennett

      He’s depth insurance. Not going to get a start unless it’ an emergency. Don’t worry. 7 years in and missing some OTA’s is not a big deal.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I have little faith in the Steelers medical staff after seeing how Coates and Green were handled.

    • Lambert58

      Calf may sound like a minor injury but it is not. The calf muscle is like 1st gear on a car, without that, you’re not going anywhere. That’s a bad sign. Same injury that ended Lamar Woodley’s time with the team.