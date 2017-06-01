New Steelers DE Tyson Alualu Sidelined By Calf Injury During OTAs

There hasn’t been too much written or reported about new Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu since OTAs got underway over a week ago and come to find out he’s currently dealing with a minor injury.

Steelers DE Tyson Alualu said he has done only agility work because of an offseason calf injury. Hopes to go next week or at minicamp. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) May 31, 2017

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Alualu, who signed a two year, $6 million contract with the Steelers a few weeks into the 2017 free agent signing period, said Wednesday he has done only agility work so far because of an offseason calf injury he’s currently dealing with.





Alualu, per Rutter, said he hopes to be ready to go next week or by the time the teams mandatory minicamp takes place in a little less than two weeks from today. A video of Alualu was also posted that shows the kinds of drills he’s been limited to so far during OTAs.

Tyson Alualu said being limited to these type of drills is "frustrating" because of calf injury. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/SnCktebY1P — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) May 31, 2017

Alualu has yet to miss an NFL game during his first seven seasons in the league because of an injury, so hopefully he’ll be able to quickly put this calf injury behind him.

After being selected 10th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2010 NFL Draft out of California, Alualu went on to register 17.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 376 tackles (31 for loss) in his first seven seasons with the Jaguars.