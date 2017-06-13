Hot Topics

    NFL Finally Changing The Roethlisberger Narrative

    By Alex Kozora June 13, 2017 at 11:16 am


    I, like you, don’t care much about the NFL Top 100. Ultimately meaningless, forgettable, and sorta silly. But I did want to pay attention to how Ben Roethlisberger was viewed in this year’s edition compared to last year. While their rankings were nearly the same, the explanation was vastly different.

    And much more accurate.

    Last year, Roethlisberger was stilled viewed as “Backyard Ben.” The sandlot quarterback of how his career began, throwing off and eluding defenders, extending the play for what feels like a decade, and then finally finding a receiver.

    Here’s the clip they included from Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the 2016 discussion.

    “Backyard Ben, it’s going to be a long day for the defensive line because he does not have that normal quarterback clock. He’s going to do whatever it takes to make a play and typically he’s got two and three guys hanging on him.”


    That was literally the theme of the video, “Backyard Ben,” the first words spoken in it, accompanied with some “wacky,” Yakety Sax knockoff music.

    But the examples weren’t even good, far from vintage Ben, so the plays and the narrative didn’t add up.

    Things changed course this year, perhaps due to a focus on talking to Roethlisberger’s teammates, the guys who see him work every single day.

    “A lot of people think Ben is just a playground quarterback,” Darrius Heyward-Bey said. “Naw, he takes five steps, seven steps, he throws it on time. His anticipation is the best in the league.”

    Other players from around the league spoke to Roethlisberger’s football IQ.

    “He knows the ins and outs of defenses,” said Dolphins’ cornerback Bobby McCain. “Ain’t no fooling him.”

    Sure, there was still a mix of “Backyard Ben” thrown in there. But it was a lighter, more appropriate touch, and is accurate with how Roethlisberger’s game has evolved. He’s still capable of extending the play, avoiding the sack, and making the big play, but his game has matured and become much more nuanced than where it was in the early stages of his career. That seems obvious but the league has apparently waited until just now to figure out what Steelers’ Nation already knew.

    Compare the two videos side by side and you’ll see exactly what I mean.

    Click here for the 2016 edition. 

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • StrengthOfVictory

      It’s really a matter of how you frame Ben’s ability to escape and extend plays. If you’re saying it adds an extra level of difficulty when preparing to face him defensively, or shows that he never gives up on a play, then I’d agree with you.

      If, however, your argument is that Ben’s backyard style is merely a form of improvisational play that covers up or makes up for his lack of “traditional” QB skills, then you’re undervaluing or short-changing what makes him special.

    • Alex Kozora

      My issue with the 2016 version was that there’s no mention of how good of a “conventional” QB Ben can be. It focused only on him extending the play, which he did a lot less. Made it sound like he was still the same QB he was as a rookie.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      He hasn’t been “backyard ben” since Haley took over as O/C. Heck, that’s why Haley was hired in the first place. Look no further than Bell’s receiving numbers if you need proof. Granted Bell is an excellent receiver, but I seldom remember a young Big Ben checking it down. Lol. I do think that players and some pundits have started to notice the evolution of his game. He gets mentioned more and more with the top echelon guys at the position instead of on par with Eli or Rivers. It’s nice to see him get mentioned for being the QB that we here in Pittsburgh know him to be.

      Now if only we can convince the officials that Ben should be governed under the same set of rules as other quarterbacks (and offered the same protections).

    • VaDave

      And of course, he can do that when he isn’t being sacked multiple times a game.

    • VaDave

      Good post.