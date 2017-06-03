Hot Topics

    NFL Network Picks Cornerback As Steelers’ Biggest Weakness

    By Matthew Marczi June 3, 2017 at 11:00 am


    By the time June rolls around, it is safe to assume that the majority of NFL rosters are virtually entirely set moving forward, with only a few minor tweaks here and there toward the bottom of the roster, on average, although there are always a few notable moves that come late.

    Given the time of year, and the fact that all of the heavy lifting when it comes to roster-building goes is already completed, it seems as good a time as any for people to take stock of where their team stands, and that is what Gregg Rosenthal recently did for every team in the league.

    Earlier this week, he posted an article highlighting the weak spot for every team in the AFC. That includes, of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and for the defending AFC North Champions and AFC runners-up, the NFL Network scribe highlights—as you well might have guessed—the cornerback position.

    Despite the fact that the Steelers not only signed a cornerback in free agency, but also drafted two, and have gotten a former second-round draft pick back from injury, many are still very concerned about this position group for the team, and even I must acknowledge that it is not without reason.

    “The Steelers have a few trademarks under GM Kevin Colbert”, Rosenthal writes, “like rolling with a cornerback group fans don’t trust. The unit is deeper than usual, led by last year’s first-round pick, Artie Burns, and veteran Ross Cockrell”.


    Cockrell, a former fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2014, has spent the past two years with the Steelers, were he entered the starting lineup on a full-time basis in 2016. He had already been rotating heavily into the mix in 2015, just weeks after he was brought in.

    While Rosenthal seems fine with the players at the top, it is the rest that he is not impressed with. “The depth chart”, he writes, “which also includes William Gay and third-round pick Cameron Sutton, lacks a difference-maker. When the AFC playoffs arrive and the Patriots or Raiders show up, will that be enough?”.

    I’m curious, though, who are the difference-makers on everybody else’s cornerback depth chart behind their starters? If they were making differences, wouldn’t they be starting? Who is the Patriots’ difference-maker behind their starters? Eric Rowe? Jonathan Jones? Are these really better options than Gay or Sutton?

    There certainly is something to be said about the cornerback position for the Steelers, but they are the same sorts of things that can be said for most teams. There is a general lack of quality starters around the league, which is why the top end of the market gets $12 million a season.

    The bottom line is that the cornerback group this year is stronger than it was last year. They return all three starters and completely flipped the depth chart upon its head in a positive way. And it’s certainly very reasonable to think that somebody like Sutton or Senquez Golson could make a difference here or there. They haven’t had the chance to yet.

    • VaDave

      Of course it’s the weak link, but it’s the weak link on an incredibly good football team. If we can get a bit more pocket pressure from our DL, you will see our corners in a totally different light.,

    • Scott

      Most of these analysts from the major networks don’t know what they’re talking about. Follow the local beat writers, they know more about the Steelers than anyone else and work much closer with the team. From all accounts Cam Sutton is progressing nicely.

    • Steelers12

      This is just gabby analysts who must make up conversation until training camps open

    • Steelers12

      That guy probably hasn’t paid any attention to our ota reports

    • Ichabod

      They may very well be the biggest weakness. If not CBs, who would it be? (safeties?). They have done nothing on the field (games), to show they are not the biggest weakness.
      When they do show measurable improvement on game days, then maybe they won’t be the biggest weakness.
      It’s not like they’re the worst CBs in the league…they may end up having one of the better groups in the near future.

    • William Weaver

      If you had to pick a weakest unit on the team you wouldn’t pick corner? Has to be them. No offense to them but everything else is set. Safety spot might be second worst or TE’s. I believe our weakest spots are bright too but you have to vote on weakest unit, who you got?

    • William Weaver

      TE group? Only them or safety group would be a possible choice for worst Steeler unit. Stacked everywhere else. I like all 3 of those units by the way

    • StolenUpVotes

      Exactly! Being the worst unit on a SB contender is nothing to be ashamed of

    • lonnie

      Well that’s a shocker!

    • Scott

      The starters or the slot cb’s? The writer seemed ok with the starters and was more focused on the depth behind them. I doubt he really has any idea how Golson and Sutton are progressing in the slot during the off-season to form an opinion, although he does make a valid point regarding Gay. And with the emergence of Davis safety has actually become a strong spot.

    • Steel B

      I’d like to shake the genius’s hand who figured that one out. LOL
      Is OLB second on the list? Hmmmmm.

    • KingoftheAFCNorth

      I’d say Safety, MLB and TE. I don’t doubt the starters but I do have serious questions about this depth. And I believe all the starters in these positions have all had injuries. The drop off from Shazier to Dirty Red is going to be rough and god forbid, if VW goes out too…

      I actually think CB depth is ok. If Burns or Cockrell goes out, we have Coty and Sutton, who’s been practicing on the outside. And in the slot there’s Golson and Gay (and Coty and Sutton who both have a reputation of playing all CB spots).

