    NFLPA Argues Teams Violated CBA In Language Of 2017 Rookie Deals

    By Matthew Marczi June 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    Checks and balances are an important thing. This is probably something that you learned in middle school when it comes to the US government, but it is an equally applicable system in all walks of life. The checks and balances that exist between employers and employees has proven to be an important element of modern life as well.

    Part of that balance is the formation of workers’ unions, and all sorts of different fields participate in the collective bargaining power of unionized workers, though they are not as strong as they once were as governments at both the national and regional level works to enact laws that hinder their formation.

    But I digress somewhat. This is a rather long-winded way to point out that even the NFL has a workers’ union, the NFL Players Association. The NFLPA and the NFL operate under a Collective Bargaining Agreement that establishes the rules over a set period of time about how the two groups interact.

    And according to the NFLPA, the NFL—or more accurately a majority of its constituent franchises—recently came in violation of the CBA as it relates to certain language codes into the contracts of more than half of this year’s rookie draft class.

    According to an article written by Dan Graziano for ESPN, the Players Association has reviewed the hundreds of contracts that the rookie class has already signed in the couple of months following the draft, and they have found in over 150 of said contracts language that violates the Collective Bargaining Agreement.


    They also concluded that 25 or 26 teams were guilty of this, although no teams were named. Among the offenses in the language of the rookie contracts as written were clauses that mandate required physicals during the offseason beyond the two that are permitted in the CBA.

    Beyond that, some contracts evidently included language about “automatic repayment”, referring to the team’s right to withdraw money directly out of the players’ paychecks for expenses occurred via fines, services, and game tickets.

    Other contracts attempted to require players to seek permission from the team during the legal tampering period once they are eligible for unrestricted free agency in four years’ time in order to negotiate a potential contract with other teams.

    All in all, the Players Association seems to posit reasonable objections to the aforementioned contract clauses that overstep their bounds. It is important in such relationships to keep the balance of power, lest it be pulled sharply in one direction.

    “We are considering all of our options to protect the players and enforce the CBA”, Players Association spokesperson George Attalah said. “The CBA explicitly prohibits players from some of the language that we have seen the clubs attempt to impose in these deals”.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • nutty32

      Where are the player agents in all of this? How did they allow 150+ players to sign such CBA offending contracts? I guess agents aren’t being paid enough to handle their business.

    • Jeff McNeill

      They union should try and make the league stand by the CBA that both sides agreed too. At the same time they should have never tried to subvert the CBA with regards to the commissioners power like they have attempted to do several times in court.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      Get them to sign the deal, then have the legal system strike out the parts you don’t want.

      Why give up money to get rid of language that you can just get rid of later for free?

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      sometimes two different groups have two different ideas of what the language means and how far it goes. That’s why we have courts, to interpret the legal language and lay out the official interpretation.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I think the parts where they gave the power to The commissioner is pretty clear. I am unsure about the contract portions they don’t like now, but I would not put it past management to try and subvert the CBA.

    • nutty32

      Not sure any rational human being sees future planned litigation as a winning negotiating tactic; in fact just the opposite. Litigation is not free. There’s also no “language that you can just get rid of later,” as the CBA itself contains the form contract and accepted provisions. These idiots would have had to alter the accepted language or didn’t proof read the contract to catch changes.