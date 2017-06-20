Hot Topics

    One Reporter Says “Don’t Be Surprised If Golson’s Cut”

    By Alex Kozora June 20, 2017 at 01:30 pm


    I don’t mean to harp on Senquez Golson but it’s definitely been a bad two months if you’re still holding onto any of his stock. Us in the blogging universe have mused about the chances he gets cut. Evidently, we’re not the only ones. In yesterday’s chat, Ray Fittipaldo made a similar prediction.

    Here’s the bulk of his response.

    “Don’t be surprised if he is cut…He was a second-round pick and I don’t think he lasted past his second year. There have been plenty of others. Golson is in a crowded CB room. Burns, Cockrell and Sutton have the team made and probably Gay too. They brought in Sensabaugh as a free agent and they seem to like this Hilton, another free agent. He has his work cut out for him in camp.”

    Two things. More of the same on Golson; the competition he’s facing, how far behind he already is on his football career, and Fittipaldo would later echo Carnell Lake’s less-than-inspiring comments.

    We also get another nod to Mike Hilton, who is possibly becoming the Latrobe sleeper you need to know about now. It could turn out that Hilton is battling for a backup slot job, not Golson.


    None of this is to say that Golson has zero chance to make the roster. If there’s an upside to him not playing yet, it’s that he’s still essentially an unknown. He could surprise and the depth at cornerback isn’t so strong that a strong training camp can’t play him onto the roster. But that light is looking increasingly dim from anyone who is offering an opinion: bloggers, beat writers, and coaches. It’s a short list of positive developments for Golson this offseason. He’s healthy, which has been rare, and he wasn’t arrested for his airport gun incident? I’m grasping at straws, clearly.

    It’s a tall mountain to climb. There’s little doubt he’ll be competitive and make the most of it but that still may not be enough.

    • Conserv_58

      I see what you did, Alex.

    • Matt Manzo

      So far it’s a rough start to the season for this guy!

    • Steve Johnson

      The kid was drafted, probably two to three Rds ahead of schedule, he got paid too. I hope he put away some of his cash. But the reality is this, Colbert and Tomlin reached for this kid. I’m glad Mr. Rooney has put them on notice, they have got to do a better job of defending the pass. Better yet, they have to draft better and come up with a better game plan.

    • nikgreene

      What do you mean Mr. Rooney has put them on notice? Are you implying there is a chance either Colbert or Tomlin are fired after this season?

    • GoSteelerz

      We’ll know more when the pads come on, so there’s still plenty of hope for Golson. Really glad Hilton is getting noticed. I still remember what his college coach said about him. Basically he said that just looking at him you think he has no chance, that he’s just another guy at best. Then they start playing and in a few snaps you realized who the alpha dog in that secondary was. It was Hilton. I was wondering if that would translate to the NFL. We’ll see soon. Can’t wait to see these guys compete!

    • Sam Scalleat

      I thought the initial impression was he was drafted about a round too early? Don’t remember anyone saying he was only a round 4-5 talent when he came out. People are really grasping at straws to come up with reasons to hate Tomlin and Colbert now. Look at the talent they drafted last year in the first 4 rounds.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      He was expected to be a 3rd to 4th.