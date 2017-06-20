One Reporter Says “Don’t Be Surprised If Golson’s Cut”

I don’t mean to harp on Senquez Golson but it’s definitely been a bad two months if you’re still holding onto any of his stock. Us in the blogging universe have mused about the chances he gets cut. Evidently, we’re not the only ones. In yesterday’s chat, Ray Fittipaldo made a similar prediction.

Here’s the bulk of his response.

“Don’t be surprised if he is cut…He was a second-round pick and I don’t think he lasted past his second year. There have been plenty of others. Golson is in a crowded CB room. Burns, Cockrell and Sutton have the team made and probably Gay too. They brought in Sensabaugh as a free agent and they seem to like this Hilton, another free agent. He has his work cut out for him in camp.”

Two things. More of the same on Golson; the competition he’s facing, how far behind he already is on his football career, and Fittipaldo would later echo Carnell Lake’s less-than-inspiring comments.

We also get another nod to Mike Hilton, who is possibly becoming the Latrobe sleeper you need to know about now. It could turn out that Hilton is battling for a backup slot job, not Golson.





None of this is to say that Golson has zero chance to make the roster. If there’s an upside to him not playing yet, it’s that he’s still essentially an unknown. He could surprise and the depth at cornerback isn’t so strong that a strong training camp can’t play him onto the roster. But that light is looking increasingly dim from anyone who is offering an opinion: bloggers, beat writers, and coaches. It’s a short list of positive developments for Golson this offseason. He’s healthy, which has been rare, and he wasn’t arrested for his airport gun incident? I’m grasping at straws, clearly.

It’s a tall mountain to climb. There’s little doubt he’ll be competitive and make the most of it but that still may not be enough.