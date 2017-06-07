Hot Topics

    One Step To Take: DE L.T. Walton

    By Alex Kozora June 7, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring last offseason. Every player wants to improve, to elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game. The biggest area for improvement.

    L.T. Walton: Identify A Go-To Pass Rush Move

    There’s two reasons why L.T. Walton has kicked inside to nose tackle this week with Javon Hargrave nursing a shoulder injury. One, he is strong against the run and improve dramatically there last year. That’s the good part. But it’s also because he’s a terrible pass rusher. Keith Butler kinda said as much in January.

    “He’s doing a good job in the running game, he needs to do a little bit better in the passing game.”

    Last year, he finished without a sack and per my charting, just half a pressure in 154 pass rushing chances. Ugly numbers. Part of that was from him being used as a contain rusher on blitzes, a common role for the backside end, but he also struggled in one-on-one opportunities. Tons of examples of that.


    Lot of hand fight and energy versus the Buffalo Bills’ right guard but he isn’t able to shed him or get any sort of penetration.

    Similar here against the left guard. Gets stuck, feet stop, offense easily wins.

    One issue Walton is having, and Butler touched on it as part of his January comments, is not attacking half the man. He’s rushing down the middle of the guards, allowing them to set their base and anchor, instead of having to move laterally, maintain technique, and give up some space.

    Walton also rarely shows any sort of move. He’s a hand fighter and does well to get leverage in the run game but it doesn’t always translate. No one is looking for Walton to be a dominant pass rusher. But he needs to have something in the tool box he can lean on when needed to at the very least, given the opposing linemen something to worry about and expect. Then you can counter off that if the player starts cheating and guessing.

    Something like a club and swim would be in his wheelhouse. Walton’s got heavy hands, a good punch, and in the occasional moment of success, that’s how he wins. Like against the New York Giants’ left guard. Able to turn him.

    Even then, his win happens too late in the rush. Walton is going to have to be an efficient pass rusher and make good use of the time he has. Because he’s not someone who has a high chance of winning on a given play. To his credit, he’s a smart pass rusher who generally keeps contain and gets his hand up in throwing lanes, so he’s working hard to maximize his positive traits.

    If he can even touch Ricardo Mathews’ numbers from last year, 4.5 pressures and a sack, and you can consider it a successful year from him in that regard.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • VaDave

      From where he was when signed on, to where he is ( kudos to coach Mitch), I’m not sure we’ve seen his ceiling. This is a classic coach Mitch breaking a guy down, and totally rebuilding him. It’s pretty obvious he’s coachable and would not be surprised if he comes up with a pass rushing move or two.

    • stan

      I knew he was bad at pass rushing but those numbers are startling. We’d have been better off with him dropping into coverage in short zones.

    • falconsaftey43

      Sorry this is off topic, but started this study in another thread but it's pretty old now.

      I Started this by looking at 2016. Then I wanted to look at how that compared to 2014 (the worst recent defense IMO) and 2008 (the best recent defense IMO).
      Using the play by play, I compiled a list of drive ending plays by the defense. I defined this as any play that caused a turnover, punt, FG attempt, or turnover on downs. I then attributed the drive stop to a defender(s) based on play by play. Tackles, INT, FF (if recovered by Steelers), FR, PD, and Sacks all counted. Some stops aren’t attributed to a player (usually an incomplete pass with no one credited with a pass defense), while others are attributed to multiple (multiple in on tacke or sack. FF and FR by different player etc.).

      Position group numbers.
      Year, CB, S, ILB, OLB, DL, Total
      2008, 27, 30, 38, 30, 20, 145
      2014, 27, 16, 31, 20, 14, 108
      2016, 27, 19, 25, 22, 17, 110

      Obviously, a lot more stops in 2008 with that great defense.

      CB oddly steady through out. Safety was much bigger impact in 2008 due to Troy (19 stops).

      ILB has slowly declined. Maybe partly due to less run downs. Farrior had 20 in 2008, Timmons 14. Timmons had 20 in 2014. Shazier had 10 in 2016 and Timmons 9.

      OLB had a much greater impact in 2008, all due to Harrison and Woodley. They had a bunch of strip-sack fumble recovered that they paired up on.

      2016 Shazier and Cockrell had the most with 10 stops each. In 2008 Troy, Farrior, Timmons, Harrison, Woodley each surpassed that mark with each notching at least 14 stops.

      Final thoughts. This defense needs a safety to become a play maker (looking at you Sean), and they need their OLBs to not only start coming up with sacks, but impactful ones on 3rd downs and get back to getting that strip sack.