    One Step To Take: WR Cobi Hamilton

    By Alex Kozora June 15, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring last offseason. Every player wants to improve, to elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game. The biggest area for improvement.

    Cobi Hamilton – Improve YAC 

    Hamilton is certainly on the outside looking in for a roster spot among a crowded wide receiver room. But that doesn’t mean we have to stop talking about how he can improve to ultimately increase his chances of sticking.

    Hamilton was the sure-handed third down receiver for the Steelers a year ago. His 90.9% catch rate on third down was easily the best on the team, nearly 15 points higher than second place. However, he was good for – typically – only a catch or two per game, doing so in 12 of 14 games he appeared in. Such facts weren’t lost on Ben Roethlisberger, who once told Hamilton before a game he better catch more than one pass.

    It was also what Hamilton did with the ball after the catch that hindered him. In fairness, most of his work came on third down (10 of his 17 receptions) where getting to the sticks and hauling the pass in is more important than getting YAC. But his YAC wasn’t just poor; it was practically non-existent. I don’t believe on any of his receptions did he have more than three of four yards of YAC, mostly coming from him falling forward at the end of a tackle. In this offense, receivers need to make their mark following the catch.


    One issue was him leaving his feet unnecessarily in order to make the catch. It happened arguably three times, which for a guy who caught 17 passes, is a good chunk of them. Here’s one example.

    RPO that hits Hamilton on the swing. Can’t make the corner miss and goes down for no gain.

    The last example comes in the AFC Title game against the New England Patriots. Hamilton running a slant. Makes the catch but he has to do a better job to shake off the trailing cornerback. Difference between the end zone and getting stopped. Instead, he’s tackled short and the Steelers end up turning the ball over on downs. At that point, in a now 33-9 game, it truly felt over. If the Steelers make it 33-16 early in the 4th? They still have life.

    I’m not asking – or expecting – Hamitlon to become some sort of slot receiver or Antonio Brown type. But I’d like to see at least one play where he’s creating after the catch. To stay on his feet, play a little physical on the ground, and show some more elusiveness. He could still wind up on the practice squad and based on what happened last year, maybe ends up seeing the field again.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Craig M

      Would like to see more of him in the preseason before passing any sense of judgment but I do feel more confident w/ his hands on the ball than Coates- thus far.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I agree with the first gif, but the other two are good clean tackles that few players would escape.

      He does seem like one of the team’s better red zone options.

    • Sam Clonch

      If he’s among the top red zone targets with MB back, Coates healthy, and the addition of Hunter and Juju…

    • steelburg

      I think Cobi will just end up being the odd man out this year. I think he will actually look just as good if not better then Juju during camp and preseason but juju is a 2nd round pick and slightly more athletic and he will get more opportunities because of those 2 things.

    • Russ Stauver

      I don’t think the videos make the case. Looked a lot like excellent defensive plays for the opposing team.

    • Alex Kozora

      Yes, they’re good plays and you give credit but when you see a guy routinely do nothing in space, you point to examples like these as chances to make plays. He isn’t getting mobbed three against one. It’s one-on-one. Go win one of these battles.

    • RickM

      Unless injuries occur again, he seems destined for the PS at best given his 1.5 catches a game and poor YAC. I think he ranks #8 or 9 right now in the WR room. Ayers (higher upside and versatility) and DHB (similar production to Hamilton but good ST player) seem in a battle for the 6th WR spot, with Hunter and Hamilton behind them. Hunter could move up as this is the first time he’ll be playing with a proven quality QB.

      I do think it’s pretty tough for him to get good YAC on the plays you outline. As you say he doesn’t have the elusiveness (moves?) to gain much separation on two of them and the third one seems a good tackle by the CB. But the other stat you mention, no more than 3 to 4 yards on any catches is really telling. Good stuff, as I hadn’t even noticed the problem.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Time to go. Would start on the rams.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well the 1st one he jump unnecessarily, so he limits any chance of YAC. the flat, ok good play by defense. The slant, his YAC is limited because he lacks the quickness/speed to gain much separation from the defender on his break (not something he can improve IMO, but lack of YAC is still more related to him than the defender). Bottom line, he’s not a YAC guy, and I don’t think there is much he can do about that really, lacking the physical skill set.

    • I just don’t think this a step he can reasonably take. I agree it would make him better but he’s never going to have much COD. Going back to his combine, 40 time – SS was only 0.25sec. He doesn’t have top end explosion, COD, or speed. Hard to get separation or YAC with those limitations.

      He might be able to bulk up a little more and do some Move-TE stuff.

    • PaeperCup

      I always thought he moved and played like a TE. Without the blocking. Too bad he’s not 25 pounds heavier.