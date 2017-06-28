Online Betting Site Has Intriguing 2017 Over/Under Props For Steelers Killer Bs

With most of the NFL teams set to start their yearly training camps in roughly four more weeks, it’s getting easier to find betting propositions for several individual players. In fact, bookmaker.eu recently released a few such future props for some of the Pittsburgh Steelers key offensive players when it comes to their potential 2017 regular season stats.

Currently, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who is perhaps the best all-around player at his position, has an over/under of 1,725.5 total yards for the 2017 regular season, according to the online betting site. Last season, Bell topped that number with 1,884 yards and did so in just 12 games played. In 2014, Bell registered 2215 total rushing and receiving yards and that currently stands as his career-best.

As for total touchdowns for Bell during the 2017 regular season, Bookmaker has set his over/under number for that stat at 9.5.

When it comes to future total receiving yardage numbers Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in 2017, the over/under number set by Bookmaker is currency 1,550. Last season, Brown registered 1,284 receiving yards and 1,834 yards in 2015, which is currently his career-best. The 2017 over/under for receiving touchdowns for Brown is 11 and he’s bested that number twice so far during his career.

Even though the NFL has relaxed their excessive celebration rules this offseason, Bookmaker still has Brown’s over/under number for those kinds of penalties at 1.5.





Bookmaker even has future odds for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when it comes to 2017 regular season starts and that over/under currently sits at 14.5. Last season, Roethlisberger started 14 regular season games and the last time he started all 16 was in 2014.

So, where do all of you currently stand on these over/under numbers for these three members of the Steelers Killers Bs?