Hot Topics

    OTA Reports Showing Cameron Sutton As Disruptive, Aggressive

    By Matthew Marczi June 2, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Whether it’s football in shorts or even basketball in shorts—depending on whom you ask—the simple reality is that it is better to look good doing it than bad, and so far, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie third-round cornerback Cameron Sutton has been looking good, according to reports.

    One such report came from Dale Lolley yesterday writing for the Observer-Reporter. “I’m liking what I’m seeing from rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton”, he wrote. “He had a nice interception last week, leaping high to come down with a pass. The young corner has shown good aggression in jumping routes and making plays on the football”.

    That is what the Tennessee product showed on his college tape—becoming the all-time leader in pass deflections in school history—and is exactly why the Steelers drafted him, so to see it quickly translate in OTAs is certainly preferable to hearing of him struggling. “He gets his hands on the ball”, as Lolley put it, “a lot”.

    After second-year starting cornerback Artie Burns spent parts of the past few days talking about the Steelers’ need to play more in man coverage—even while at least one report seems to quote William Gay as saying that the notion is hot air—it is all the more imperative that we see this out of Sutton.

    It is quite possible that he becomes yet another rookie starter for this defense as early as the season opener, although that remains to be seen, and it hinges on how much they plan to—or how much they believe they can—play in man coverage.


    Back during the draft, defensive backs coach Carnell Lake was asked about Sutton’s ability to play in man coverage, and the coach talked about wanting “the ability to call any defense”, referring to the man coverage that the Steelers sparsely use, saying “I think this is a good attempt, especially in the third round, of getting someone who can help us do that”.

    Every other potential option that the Steelers could have in the slot is more of a question mark when it comes to their ability to run in that coverage. Gay is certainly less equipped to do so. Golson was a zone corner in college. Coty Sensabaugh would not be the first option, either.

    If anything, the coaches may be crossing their fingers hoping that Sutton is able to win the job, even if he isn’t going to be handed it. He isn’t even getting many quality reps right now at the moment, spending a lot of time playing on the third-team defense and, by earlier reports, spending a lot of time on the outside.

    It will be interesting to see how much things open up once we get to training camp, and how much they are willing to throw at the rookie if they intend to have him in the competition to claim a starting spot. The early reports are good, but right now, we’re still in shorts, and that’s not football weather.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Pre-season can’t get here fast enough. I want to see what these guys look like in the black and gold on the field with my own eyes.

    • Rob H

      I had to laugh when I read Gay’s quote, which sounds like wishful thinking on his part, since he’s the least qualified corner on the roster to play man. He knows that if they do incorporate it in any regular way, he immediately goes to fifth or sixth on the depth chart.

    • The Tony

      I find it interesting when people say that a certain player can’t play man coverage. These still are NFL athletes that are able to make the adjustment.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well, there is merit to the idea that an older, smaller, slower CB such as Will Gay isn’t going to be able to match up against some WRs in man coverage. Yes Gay is an NFL athlete (an thus like in the top 0.1% of people in terms of general population) but when compared to other NFL DBs and WRs he’s probably in like the bottom 30% in terms of athletic ability. Sometimes, you’re just not fast enough.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He’s started every single game he’s played in college and high school. I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes a push for a starter spot on this team! Sounds like he’s feisty as hell!

    • Dorian James

      That’s the best eye test, your own.
      Dale,Jerry, and the SNR crew tend to over state things a bit lol

    • Mike Lloyd

      I’d love to believe the Steelers could play man; and that Sutton can win the job and have that ability right out of the chute. I also am skeptical that will occur.
      There’s always a learning curve, especially in the Steelers D. Sutton has the drive and ability to succeed, it’s still a stretch. I’m hopeful that eventuality will play out however.

    • Ace

      Weird how we all thought he would be running the slot position, but he playing outside. Possible Cockrell replacement down the line?

    • srdan

      With an offense like ours you can let your defense cut it’s teeth during the fall.

    • George Hareras

      Well it comes with age. A younger, more athletic player should ideally be able to play both zone and man

    • srdan

      I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions during OTAs. Tomlin likes flexibility. I dont’ think they want to move davis to corner again. Getting flexibility from your corners will help through injuries. If anything I would think that is more indicative of how they feel about Golson.

    • falconsaftey43

      Also, there are other guys in front of him in the slot (Gay Golson) So he can run 3rd team slot or 2nd team outside (I assume it’s been Burns-Gay-Cockrell, Coty-Golson-Sutton). Even in OTAs, I’m sure there are a few more reps available when running with the 2nd rather than 3rd team. We’ll see where guys line up in TC and pre season. Down road, sure he could replace Cockrell, he is only on a 1 year deal. I just like that we have more than 3 CBs that should make the team this year and wont have to make a last second trade for another CB.

    • Steve Johnson

      If Mike Tomlin, Keith Butler and Carnell Lake can’t fix the secondary issues in 2017, then it’s time to start looking at the Coaches and schemes.

    • Mark P

      Hope they give Gay a chance at safety, where they are thinner. I like him, but he’s not going to make the roster as a CB.

    • Mike Lloyd

      I don’t disagree. I just am skeptical a rookie 3rd rounder can step right in As a starter.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Maybe he is the steal of the draft

    • Michael Mosgrove

      been saying it since november. kid is a playmaker.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      cockrell was a 4th rounder and became starter in his second year. cam sutton has a higher sparq and football iq. a bit more athletic than ross is too. i like cockrell too.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ill be at training camp.

    • falconsaftey43

      What would qualify as “fixing” the secondary. Statistically, they were no worse than 16th in any of the typical passing game categories. Where do they need to get to be “fixed?”

    • Delboka

      I am tired of the old ways of rookies not playing a significant amount of time the first year.

      Last year was a rare one, as 3 contributed a lot.

      The team doesnt have solid players at every position on D to rule out starting rookies over mediocre starters.

      If the D is too complicated and can’t improve, I agree that something needs to change.

    • Delboka

      Being in the middle of the curve is good enough?

    • Delboka

      It’s OTAs…I’m sure you can find reports similar about Jonny Football and Ryan Leaf. Hasn’t made a play yet.

    • falconsaftey43

      Not saying that at all. I’m legit asking where the line is. The secondary def needs to get better (although I don’t think it is nearly as bad as many would like to portray it as). But what’s good enough? Is it top 10 in most/all passing stats? Is it top 7?

    • RickM

      It’s tough to get much of a read. I assume the third string D is playing against the 3rd string O. That said, any positive news about rookies is welcome.

    • Delboka

      “—even while at least one report seems to quote William Gay as saying that the notion is hot air—”

      What is this report or source?

    • Jason Vancil

      Now just tell me Golson looks great and I will get really excited about our young core of CB’s, Burns, Sutton and Senquez,

    • Shane Mitchell

      I am with Will Gay on this, the man coverage ideas are not what fans think, we wont be putting our CBs in a bunch of straight man coverage it doesnt make much sense to me for a couple of reasons based on our weaknesses.

      When you put your CBs in straight man coverage you are taking them out of support against the run and flowing to the ball on short throws, we are not a sound tackling team to begin with, seems like a bad idea.

      Secondly, if we play 2-man aka man coverage underneath with 2 safeties deep in support, that means the coaches have to trust our 2 deep safeties to read routes because those CBs are only playing man coverage on the receivers to try to stop short routes, the out, the comeback and throws to the flat. They play a trail technique in man coverage so the QB doesnt have a window to make those 3 throws with confidence. so you are asking your safeties to read and get over on the deep routes those outside receivers may run to stop a big play, because those CBs are purposely trailing the receiver. I havent seen anything to suggest that the coaches trust our safeties to do that often, because one of our major weakness has been stopping TEs down the seam and one of the best ways for a defense to stop those throws in cover 2 is having your safety read the TEs route and adjust his coverage assignment towards the seam rather than deep outside. For some reason the coaches dont give this freedom to the two deep safeties or the safeties dont make good reads, because we have given up a ton of big plays because of it.

      Lastly, Gerry Dulac continues to write articles continuously perpetuating this idea that Will Gay got beat a lot while in straight man coverage against the Patriots in the playoffs, thats not exactly true, we played a lot of match up zones, the play to Hogan that looked like man coverage for a TD was a match up zone coverage. The CB is playing the receiver in man coverage for specific routes, and if the receiver breaks off from the matchup routes the coverage is handed off. Looking at the technique Gay was playing, he was clearly playing Hogan for a deep vertical route, and once he crossed the field Mike Mitchell was likely supposed to pick up the coverage, he did not read the late crossing route and it left Will Gay out to dry on the coverage trying to scramble over to pick up the blown coverage. Match up zone is a coverage that requires excellent communication and players that can make good reads in the secondary especially the safeties, it is a a hybrid coverage, it is man coverage with zone concepts. This is where we struggled in the game and gave up plays, the communication and route recognition necessary to play an advanced man coverage. The Bronco’s have used it with success against Brady. The Patriots expected it and had the time in the pocket to run some deep late breaking routes that exploited some poor recognition and communication in the secondary.

      So when Mike Tomlin says in the press conference, we dont have a lot of players with the ability to play man, he isnt just talking about CBs playing WRs in straight man all over the field that is silly, the NFL isnt HS football it is much more advanced. It is any QBs dream come true to see Cover-0 or Cover-1 most of the game, makes his job very easy. What Tomlin was talking about isnt just CBs playing straight man, it is much more complicated at the NFL level, and it includes all the DBs communicating and being on the same page with each other, so they can play other coverages beyond straight spot drop zones. People jump all over the idea that it is just physical skill he is talking about and we need press CBs to play man, he isnt talking about a simple concept and it isnt just the CBs.