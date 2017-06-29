Hot Topics

    PFF: Steelers Have 5th-Best Roster In NFL; Tabs Dupree Worst Starter

    By Dave Bryan June 29, 2017 at 10:48 am


    In a recent insider article for ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus ranked every NFL roster as they stand right now, focusing in particular on how the expected starters stack up in their own metrics and coming in fifth overall are the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    As for the Steelers biggest roster strength heading into the 2017 season, PFF unsurprisingly chose their offensive weapons:

    The strength in Pittsburgh is still its offensive weapons, with wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell both in the conversation as the best player at their respective positions. Bell gained 3.0 yards per carry after first contact last season, breaking 47 tackles on 261 carries.

    It’s hard to argue with that choice and with wide receiver Martavis Bryant expected to return in 2017 after sitting out the entire 2016 season suspended, even more offensive production will be expected out of that side of the football this season. Additionally, a total of seven Steelers offensive players, including all five offensive linemen, enter 2017 with player rankings of 80.5 or above.

    The Steelers biggest weakness currently, according to PFF, is their ability to rush opposing quarterbacks:


    The Steelers keep trying to find a new stud pass-rusher and successor to James Harrison at outside linebacker. Bud Dupree has been the latest swing and a miss. He has only 41 total pressures over his first two seasons in the league.

    While outside linebacker Bud Dupree certainly hasn’t lit the NFL on fire as a pass-rusher since being drafted by the Steelers in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, it’s important to remember that he missed just over half of the 2016 regular season due to him needing a sports hernia repaired. While Dupree has already played in 23 of a possible 32 regular season games since he was drafted, he started just 9 of those and has played a total of 878 of a possible 2,151 regular season defensive snaps (40.8%).

    It goes without saying that Dupree will need to take a big step forward on the left side of the Steelers defense in 2017 and hopefully this season culminates in him registering double-digit sacks, which is something no Pittsburgh defensive player has been able to do since James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley both accomplished the feat in 2010.

    PFF tabbed Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell as the team’s best starter entering the 2017 season and that’s a bit surprising based on what wide receiver Antonio Brown has accomplished so far during his career.

    In case you’re curious, the top four teams in PFF’s rankings are the Atlanta FalconsNew England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

    • srdan

      Our worst starters on both sides of hte ball had strong finishes. AV and Dupree.

    • colingrant

      If he’s the worst starter (and he isn’t by a mile), we’re in BUSINESS!!!!!!

    • nikgreene

      The Titans?

    • Ray

      I literally can’t stand PFF. They make stuff up as they go. They don’t have Antonio Brown as an “elite” receiver.

    • Stout

      9-7, 4th best roster

    • kdubs412

      Dupree’s initial pass rush does need to improve, but I think his greatest strength is what he does after the play breaks down and QBs are scrambling. His ability to chase them down is as good as anybody in the NFL’s and led to most of his sacks/impact plays last season. I wonder if PFF accounts for that at all.

    • CP72

      They’ve hated Dupree since he was drafted.

    • Conserv_58

      Dupree, a swing and a miss?! As Dave said, Dupree missed over half of the 2016 season. Furthermore, everyone in the sports media knew that Bud was a ‘raw’ rookie when he got drafted in the 2015 draft. IMO, for PFF to say that Bud was ‘a swing and a miss’ is patently unfair and dishonest to label him that way. Something tells me that they’re basing their evaluation of Bud’s first couple of years to Jarvice Jones’.

    • Conserv_58

      Go figure, huh?

    • Jefferson_St_Joe

      If Dupree is the worst we’ve got, I really like the Steelers’ chances. He is going to be a very good player.

    • Jeff McNeill

      The article said AB was in the running as the best at his position.

    • Gerald Brown

      If Dupree is our worst starter, then I’m booking my flight to Minnesota

    • RickM

      It’s absolutely too early to call him a ‘miss’. No college position coach and his injury in Year 2 make that comment premature. This year, provided he stays healthy, will tell us what we have in Dupree. I’m hopeful that we’ll see a definite improvement in his pressures. But if we don’t, that will be it for the excuses.

    • Jeff McNeill

      If he is not the teams worst starter who is? VW? Foster? Davis? Burns?

    • RickM

      It’s one of those very subjective calls. There are definite other candidates depending on how they play in 2017. Foster is not one of them though.

    • Ace

      My guess would be Davis on defense and James on offense. But thats only due to lack of PT and experience I reckon. Hard to knock a guy for what he can’t control. Tackling too for Davis would be a knock I suppose. So maybe James would be the overall worst starter.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Dupree is a swing and miss? Ha! That’s a good one. I guess if you’re not Von Miller right away, you’re a miss, is that it? How about if the moron from PFF asks defensive coordinators around the league how many of them would happily and enthusiastically take Dupree off the Steelers’ hands.

      I won’t hold my breath.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think that’s the better question. I think the candidates for worst starter are Jesse James, V. Williams, Burns, Dupree.

      Davis and Mitchel are both better safeties than Burns is a CB at this point IMO. Gay and Cockrell are also better than Burns is at this point I think. Williams is pretty much only on here because he hasn’t been the starter yet, so some unknown. To me, if I had to pick one, it’d be Burns. But hopefully he improves this year.

    • falconsaftey43

      To be fair, Dupree really hasn’t done much yet in the league. I think it’s way too early to call him a miss, but he hasn’t proven to be much of a pass rusher yet.

    • RickM

      It’s a harsh truth, but it’s a real one. He just has to start to beat him man initially to become a good pass rusher in the league. The effort sacks after the play has broken down look great on the stats sheet; but if you’re hoping to rush four you need immediate pressure from him from time to time.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      This is why PFF can’t be trusted! Neither Dupree nor AV were our worst performers. They get some right, but they also get some wrong.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Agree. It is sometimes evident that their rating systems are either just consistently wrong or worse- biased (probably to prove the initial opinions of their people).

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Pick a #2 WR from last year’s squad or maybe E. Rogers – they could be on this list too if we consider them starters. Also, on D (from last year at least) it would be Walton or Burns or Davis. Hopefully all of the above improve! And, they are right that this is a stacked roster, so our worst isn’t that bad compared to other teams.

    • falconsaftey43

      I was thinking this year, not last.
      I assumed: Ben-Bell-Nix-James-AB-Bryant-Rogers-AV-Foster-Pouncey-DeCastro-Gilbert

      Tuitt-Hargrave-Heyward-Harrison-Dupree-Shazier-Williams-Gay-Burns-Cockrell-Mitchel-Davis

    • Caesar

      They didn’t give him the worst score though. They had Sean Davis, Vince Williams, Javon Hargrave, and Jesse James all with lower score than Dupree.

    • capehouse

      Agree. I think Burns will become a better player than Dupree though, and maybe even as early as this year. Could be a projection by PFF.

    • capehouse

      Rogers’ catch percentage was one of the best in the league last year. Why would you put him as one of the worst?

    • RickM

      So you trust them when they say something good about our team. But you don’t trust them when they say something bad. I think that’s just being a homer. I think fans should either ignore what they say completely; or accept that they have statistical credibility. Accepting that they have statistical credibility doesn’t mean you can’t disagree with the way they interpret those stats.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I never said I trust them at all. In fact, it is the opposite. I don’t trust them. I only even believe them if their stat passes my eyeball test.

      Also, saying Dupree and AV are the worst, is not an insult to our team! In fact, if those were our worst two guys, it would be quite the compliment.

      It just doesn’t pass my eyeball test.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Fair enough. I believe the worst on O might very well be James or even Nix (though I know he is a fan fav so I will get blowback for this comment). AV would probably be next in this group.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      One good stat does not make a receiver good. That said, Rogers doesn’t pass my eyeball test – he simply hasn’t shown great talent in ability to get open on big downs or gain much YAC. I do admit though, that James and even Nix are probably slightly below him. But, AV is better than Rogers!

      Listen, this is not an insult to Rogers. It is simply who is better, which I define as who would be more easily replaced.

    • RickM

      You said they get some right. If that doesn’t mean you trust them at times, nothing does.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Also, my projection for 2017 is Gay is by far the worst defender! VW is also behind Dupree as are a few others (though in 2017, I admit I project a decent uptick in performance by Dupree).

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Burns may very well end up better, but the opposite could just as likely be true at this point.

    • Rene Lopez

      So Vince Williams our kicker and punter are better than Dupree? These articles are a joke!! This guy was a huge reason the Steelers D had a great run after they were 5-6.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I agree, but that is a lot like saying Hargrave hasn’t yet proven to be a good DL. Neither has really had a good chance to show what they have yet. Let’s see where it is after this season and I may think he is a dud. But, still too early to tell right now!

    • Jeff McNeill

      I think they are projecting forward and I doubt they were including special teams.

    • falconsaftey43

      Rogers was actually really good on 3rd downs. He converted 10 which was only behind AB’s 16. He converted 10 out of 21 targets on 3rd down for 48% which was better than AB’s 41%.

    • falconsaftey43

      That’s weird.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Ultimately, I think you and I feel similarly about pff. Though I won’t go so far as to say it is complete garbage, but I would say they are like the town gossip – sometimes they speak the truth and other times what they say is complete garbage. If it is evident, then I believe it. If not, I’m skeptical – therefore, I guess you could say they are “useless” because I only believe the obvious stuff they say and if it was obvious, then I didn’t need them to tell it to me.

    • Rene Lopez

      Your right, however Dupree is not our worst starter. Our TE position is average at best. And im sure there are a couple more.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I agree, I don’t think he is the worst lb starter let alone worst overall. But somebody has to be the teams worst starter and that does not necessarily mean they are a bad player. It’s not like like the worst Ram or Brown.

    • Jace Naughton

      Mike Mitchell is quite easily this teams weakest link right now. He is utter, overpaid garbage at this point.

    • Jace Naughton

      God I hate PFF. Casual fans use it as a bible because the NFL promotes it and they dont know any better, but anyone hardcore fan knows that, outside of advanced statistics, PFF is trash. Their metrics and assessments are some of the worst Ive ever seen.

    • Jace Naughton

      PFF recently put out a top NFL players list…..Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson were at 25 and 26….Ben wasnt even top 50. PFF is a joke.

    • I’m generally mixed on PFF — and there are good points here in the comments about being able to cherry-pick what you like from the analysis — but it’s pretty stupid to say that Dupree is “the latest swing and a miss.” (I’ll leave aside the actual scoring, but there’s a lot that arguable there.) The guy was young and raw when he came into the league, not least given the lack of coaching in university. Is he going to be a perennial all-pro? Probably not. But he showed improvement last year even after returning from injury, and he’s still only a year and a half into his NFL career.

    • Scott

      Dupree missed half the season last year, based on his total sack numbers in the few games he played his sack total would project out to be double digits in 16 games. More nonsense by PFF, “purely fictional football”.