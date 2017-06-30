Hot Topics

    Pittsburgh Steelers All-Underrated Team: Quarterback

    By Alex Kozora June 30, 2017 at 08:30 am


    New series we’re kicking off today and take us throughout the summer. We’ve written about the best players in franchise history and the most underrated on the current edition but we’ve never gone through the list of most underrated position-by-position. Not the best ones to ever wear a Pittsburgh Steelers’ uniform but ones who fans have – and shouldn’t – forgot.

    We’ll start today off with quarterback.

    Bobby Layne/QB – 1958-1962 

    We referenced Layne the other day when ESPN asked fans to rank the best quarterbacks in franchise history. Layne came in third, as he should be, but I’m sure many fans wouldn’t have thought of him if prompted. Layne was a dying star when he was traded to Pittsburgh but like the ones in the sky, he burned bright.

    The late 50s, early 60s Steelers are not thought of being successful. In 1955 and 1956, the team couldn’t best .500. When Layne was traded after two games, the team went 7-2 under his command. His old team, the Detroit Lions, were put under his curse, the quarterback exclaiming they wouldn’t win a playoff game for 50 years. 59 years later, they still haven’t.


    It took Layne several games to get used to his new teammates but when things clicked, they clicked. He threw for 265 yards and a pair of scores to beat Washington in Week 6 and followed that up with four more to beat the Eagles. Pittsburgh didn’t lose in their final seven games, winning six and tying the other.

    He was king of the long ball, posting gaudy looking averages. In ’58, he threw for a franchise record 409 yards on just 23 completions, over 17 yards for each one . Those 409 yards wouldn’t be broken until Tommy Maddox threw for 473 in 2002. Terry Bradshaw never even came close to four bills.

    Talent alone, Laybe was one of the best quarterbacks of his era. The original Brett Favre, he wan’t the hardest worker or biggest film room junkie. He’d drink his teammates under the table, party all night, and not miss a beat on Sundays. The rest of the Steelers – and the league – had trouble keeping up with him.

    One story that sums him up. Layne crashed into a streetcar before his final game in 1962. He would tell the story nearly 20 years later, transcribed by the Chicago Tribune after his death in ’86.

    ““Knocked it off the track, just like they wrote,“ he said. “But it wasn`t at dawn, like they keep writin`. I`d left the party about 10:30 because I wanted to do real good in the game the next day. Next thing I knew I was bleedin` in the hospital and there were reporters all over the place. I got out of the hospital and played the whole game. The worst part of the whole thing was I finished second that day and it was my last game.`”

    It was, however, a game the Steelers won, beating Washington 27-24.

    In five seasons with the team, Layne went 27-19-2, making him the first winning QB in franchise history. He threw 66 touchdowns in 55 games and rushed for eight more. There were , to use a contemporary term, a freakin’ buttload of interceptions – 81 in all – but Layne carried the team on his back. Always on Sundays, sometimes on Saturday nights, too.

    From the Tribune, quoting Lions’ teammate Yale Leary.

    ““He was a unique leader,“ said Yale Lary, who played on the great Detroit teams with Layne and later joined him in the Hall of Fame. “When he said block, you blocked. And when he said drink, you drank.“”

    Quarterback. Drinker. Winner. They don’t make ’em like they used to.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Eric Mack

      Ifeel like Layne’s under rated only because of time and the fact that he is more associated with the Lions.

      I think our recent Era most underrated is Bubby Brister. He spent his prime here surrounded by the least talented offenses we’ve ever put together. Awful on OL and WR during his starting years and as soon as we got some talent together they handed it over to O’DONNELL. Brister proved to be capable after leaving Pgh and was a real contributor to those Broncos championships.

    • Craig M

      Still think Batch was the most underrated Steeler QB. If Cowher, in his last season as HC, had played Batch in any or all of the last five games of the season, instead of Ben- whom was coming off his head butting a car, an additional concussion (I believe) and an appendectomy, we would have had another SB. Batch was stuck behind Ben just like Hanratty was stuck behind Bradshaw and never really got the opportunity to blossom. IMO

    • Alex Kozora

      I think he’s underrated because 80% of the fan base couldn’t tell you who he is.

    • capehouse

      I agree though. He’s only underrated due to time. Certainly not underrated to people that know. 80% of the fan base probably couldn’t tell you much about anything Steelers. Neil O’Donnell would be my choice. Easily top 3 QB in Steelers history and well known by most of the fan base, yet even someone as smart as you, Alex, doesn’t realize it. 😜

    • americanpatriot

      I loved Layne. He arrived just as I was starting my fandom. I was seven. He and Stautner were the epitome of the blue collar Steelers. We didn’t have a TV then, so I listened to the radio (AM) lying on the floor using my mind and imagination as Joe Tucker described the action. The only stat anyone cared about was the W or L. I had the thrill of meeting Layne and other Steelers in 1962 getting an opportunity to help clean up the post-game locker room due to my childhood friendship with one of the part-owner families. Also met Buddy Parker. It was like walking among the dinosaurs. They were huge. Johnson, Tracy, Ballman, Keys, Terasovic, Lipscomb, Krupa, Stautner, Dial, Sandusky, **Haley,** on and on……

      That was my time. Pure, unadulterated, raw-brute, football. No facemasks, no celebrations. They often weren’t good, but it (almost) didn’t matter. They were ours.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Excellent memory. Thank you.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I have Bobby Layne ranked # 74 overall on my all-time Steelers list and 4th as quarterback behind Terry, Ben, Kordell Stewart but just ahead of Neil O’Donnell.

    • falconsaftey43

      Not sure what you’re getting at. The Steelers were 4-1 in the last five games of 2006.

    • AndyR34

      Alex – what a blast from the past! Two mentions of Layne in one week! I so remember the arrival of Buddy Parker, as my dad and his friends said that now we have a good coach. Then the trade for Layne! They worried that Layne was over-the-hill and the price was steep…a young Earl Morrall and two first round draft choices (Parker hated draft choices and rookies). But Layne proved to be better than anyone they had seen before. And what a wild man! There seemed to be a story every other week in the Pittsburgh Press. LOL!

    • AndyR34

      I was 10 and started my fandom in about ’55. His arrival was a BIG deal!! Nice post…and lucky you! 😀

    • AndyR34

      I disagree about Hanratty. Emperor Chaz gave Terry H. plenty of chances to start. Noll didn’t like Brad, didn’t like his brashness, didn’t like his frequent bonehead plays. But in the end Noll wanted to win and Brad gave him the best chance to do that. He never did much after being waived by the Steelers in ’75.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha, fair enough.

    • Ed Smith

      😂😂😂 True!!

    • IndianaCarson

      Great post Alex. He was kind of a legend back then in Pittsburgh, not only for his playing ability but his afterwork activities that you described. The fact that he never wore a facemask (as you can see from the photo above) made him stand out as well. Also, did you know that Johnny Unitas was on the Steelers team for a short time but left and became famous as we all know.

    • Richard

      Layne never lost a football game. Some he just ran out of time.

    • Alex Kozora

      Great stories!

    • Alex Kozora

      Love it, Andy!

    • Alex Kozora

      I did. Walt Kiesling thought Unitas was too dumb to play….

      Love the photo. John Henry Johnson on the left side of it…another great one. In Pittsburgh and San Fran in the Million Dollar backfield.

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s perfect.

    • IndianaCarson

      I know this is a post about Bobby Layne but another interesting fact about Johnny Unitas was that he got a scholarship to Louisville and the coach thought he was too fragile to play as Johnny began his freshman year at 6’1″ and weighing 145 lbs!

    • capehouse

      That’s a quote from Doak Walker, and it’s “Layne never lost a game, time just ran out on him”.

    • IndianaCarson

      Alex, something else that just occurred to me, is the attitude of Steeler fans/Pittsburghers or people in general has changed over the years. Just today there is an article about Artie Burns getting arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and many people are upset. As you pointed out how Bobby Layne got drunk ran into a streetcar, totaled his car,endedup in the hospital and still played football the next day and everybody back then just laughed about it and said ” Yep that’s Bobby Layne” (or put in any Steeler name you want)

    • americanpatriot

      In every age, we are a product of our time, IC. Back in the 50’s, Pittsburgh was pitch black at noon on a ‘sunny’ day., and that was OK back then because it was: a job; making money: a livelihood; providing for your family; survival. Not suggesting that getting drunk, totaling your car, or running into a street car is or was ‘ok’ back then, but it was accepted (tolerated) especially from the rough and tough football players. Obviously, those kinds of indiscretions today, though still committed, are no longer tolerated.

    • americanpatriot

      you’re welcome. I enjoyed conjuring up the memories. Don’t do much of that.

    • americanpatriot

      It was a big deal. Finally a reason for hope. His off field antics were often more noteworthy than on-field performance, but it was a sweet ‘ride.’ Reading newspaper clippings from his carousing buddies about Layne was a hoot.

    • americanpatriot

      As Bob ‘join the peace corps’ Hope said a million times, ‘thanks for the memories.’

    • IndianaCarson

      I agree with you americanpatriot, as I grew up in the Mon Valley during the 50s and 60s and I worked for USS at the Clairton Works. All those points that you made I vividly remember.

    • Mike OReilly

      A Bobby Layne myth or legend: Bobby Layne and several of his Steeler buddies use to hang out on Saturday night with the local patrons in a bar on the Boulevard of the Allies. (I forget the name) The bar had a “private club” in the back that use to open up at 2:00 am, when the bar had to legally close because of the old PA “Blue Laws.” Bobby, his Steeler buddies, and a few invited bar patrons would then hang out in the “club” drinking until ~8 or 9 am. One of the lucky patrons would then get to drive Bobby and his Steeler buddies directly from the “club” over to Forbes Field or Pitt Stadium to get ready for Sunday’s game.