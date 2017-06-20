Rapoport: Justin Gilbert’s Suspension Extended For Entire Season

Quickly turning out to be one of the biggest Top 10 busts in recent history, Justin Gilbert’s suspension has been extended and will last the entire 2017 season. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Source: Free agent CB Justin Gilbert has been suspended for a year by commissioner Roger Goodell. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2017

Gilbert was originally suspended four games on May 25th for violating the substance and abuse policy. It’s unclear if the punishment for that suspension was altered or if he had further problems, though the latter feels more likely.





The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a 2018 6th round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Gilbert. It was a deal that didn’t work for the Steelers, a gamble which didn’t pay off. He played 11 snaps on defense, most coming against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the year with three tackles and three kick returns.

He was released on February 6th and it stands to reason the team knew some sort of suspension was coming down the pike. Though there were rumblings about a possible reunion, those talks are certainly dead now, and it seems unlikely Gilbert ever plays another down in the NFL again. He will turn 26 in November.

Gilbert was a bust in Cleveland, making three starts in two years. He has just one career interception.