    Rapoport: Justin Gilbert’s Suspension Extended For Entire Season

    By Alex Kozora June 20, 2017 at 03:45 pm


    Quickly turning out to be one of the biggest Top 10 busts in recent history, Justin Gilbert’s suspension has been extended and will last the entire 2017 season. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport.

    Gilbert was originally suspended four games on May 25th for violating the substance and abuse policy. It’s unclear if the punishment for that suspension was altered or if he had further problems, though the latter feels more likely.


    The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a 2018 6th round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Gilbert. It was a deal that didn’t work for the Steelers, a gamble which didn’t pay off. He played 11 snaps on defense, most coming against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the year with three tackles and three kick returns.

    He was released on February 6th and it stands to reason the team knew some sort of suspension was coming down the pike. Though there were rumblings about a possible reunion, those talks are certainly dead now, and it seems unlikely Gilbert ever plays another down in the NFL again. He will turn 26 in November.

    Gilbert was a bust in Cleveland, making three starts in two years. He has just one career interception.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      Shocker.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ohhhhh, I get it now!

    • kev4heels

      WHAT A WASTE OF TALENT

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Steeler brass knows best! Thank u

    • Milliken Steeler

      I just remember, when asked about all the missed meetings with the Browns ” I set seven alarm clocks to make sure I get up on time now” I was like…….

    • Steve Johnson

      God giveth, and too many don’t take advantage of it. Man, just think of how many people were drooling and hoping that kid fell to the Steelers that year. I was one of them.

    • RickM

      Seriously? They sacrificed a 6th round draft pick to trade for a guy who wasn’t any good and who had discipline problems. Cleveland was about to cut him. I don’t begrudge them choosing to take a chance on him. But they don’t deserve kudos in the least.

    • Steel B

      Excellent gamble KC. LOL

    • copanut

      This is what happens when you gamble on a guy who has already been thoroughly Cleveland Browned. Only a vegetable can survive under that much manure for two years.

    • walter

      3 would have sufficed