    Ravens Currently Hosting WR Jeremy Maclin, Hope To Sign Him With Pitta’s Money

    By Matthew Marczi June 8, 2017 at 05:40 am


    As we covered yesterday, one of the very few areas that the Browns did not seem to appropriately address during the offseason was the wide receiver position. The same can be said for their division rivals in the Baltimore Ravens, but fortunately for them, they are being given a late opportunity to do so.

    With former Eagles and Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin being a late-offseason cap casualty, he is a rare big name coming on to the market in a late stage, and he is already in Baltimore to meet with them about potentially joining their team after being wined and dined for two days in Buffalo.

    Given that he made it out of the Bills’ facilities where he would have been reunited with former teammate and good friend LeSean McCoy, one might think that he is not necessarily in a hurry to make a decision. After all, at the tail end of OTAs, there really won’t be much for him to do with his new team for a month at the start of training camp.

    But while the Ravens have had cap issues, they did just recoup a couple million dollars yesterday after releasing veteran tight end Dennis Pitta with an injury designation. In a story that we previously covered, after the veteran tight end suffered a non-contact injury in a hip dislocation for the third time in four years, it is his reported intention to retire.

    While his absence is a loss, the tight end position was deeper than the wide receiver group—although admittedly not many of their tight ends are currently healthy—and they are hoping to strengthen arguably their weakest position with the addition of Maclin to pair with Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.


    After Steve Smith retired and Kamar Aiken was also lost in free agency, Baltimore has found itself without much in the way of solid substitutes for the talent lost. While Wallace had a good season last year, and Perriman finally showed a bit of something, it is still asking a lot for those two to shoulder the load.

    The addition of an established and productive veteran with a history of reliable hands would do much to smooth things over for Joe Flacco after watching key pieces of his offense chip away around him, including the loss of two starting offensive linemen, neither of whom have been sufficiently replaced.

    Baltimore could be an attractive options for Maclin given that he would be given a clearly-defined and significant role from the get-to, which might not be said in Buffalo. But it could very well come down to whether or not they can match his contract demands.

    As mentioned earlier, the Ravens, while adding a bit of wiggle room with Pitta’s release, they are not swimming in money (I believe they have roughly $6 million in cap space). Maclin will have the opportunity, should he choose to take it, to mull over his options before signing, given the time of year.

    • steelburg

      It really is amazing to me that the Ravens no matter how dire there cap situation looks they seem to just keep adding players. They are also in the mix to trade for Eric Decker if they dont get Maclin. I would love to see us make a trade and maybe give up a 5th rounder for TE Vance McDonald.

    • falconsaftey43

      Decker would have to agree to a pay cut first, he’s slated to make over $7M this year.

    • The Tony

      Maclin should take all the time he wants before he signs anywhere. Personally, I think Dallas would be a great fit for Maclin. Dallas does need a viable second option to Bryant and they have the money saved from Romo

    • steelburg

      Not that much of a pay cut the going rate is about what Mike Wallace and Markus Wheaton got which is around 2 years 11 million with a base salary around 5 million.

    • john bennett

      Sticking his toe in the water……He already has Buffalo’s take, now checking to see what the market will bear…..everything is in his favor.

    • RickM

      My guess is that 29-year-old Maclin lands with the Ravens. Buffalo may not be the place where receivers go to die statistically, but it’s close to it. Taylor just cracked the 3,000 yard mark last year in 15 starts whereas Flacco passed for 4,300+. That matters if a players hopes to play until he’s 35 or even older. Steve Smith had a couple of years with the Ravens where he caught 70 and 79 passes; Wallace caught 72. You’re just going to put up better numbers for your next contract avoiding Buffalo. If the contract offers are similar and these are the only teams showing immediate interest, the Ravens will likely make more sense to him as a receiver.

    • Milliken Steeler

      I honestly hope they take Maclin. If healthy again, Decker is a 10 TD 1000 yard season every year. I think Maclin is going in the opposite direction.

    • falconsaftey43

      Meant because Ravens only have a little less than $6M in cap space, not that Decker isn’t worth that kind of money.