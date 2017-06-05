Hot Topics

    Ravens Sign Former Steelers CBs Brandon Boykin, Al-Hajj Shabazz

    By Dave Bryan June 5, 2017 at 12:24 pm


    The Baltimore Ravens lost second-year cornerback Tavon Young to an ACL injury last week during one of their OTA practices and on Monday they added a few familiar faces to their roster in cornerbacks Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz.

    Boykin, who spent the 2015 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they had traded for during training camp that year, is now presumably healed from the torn pectoral muscle that he suffered last year during training camp as a member of the Chicago Bears.


    Boykin, who was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Georgia, was traded to the Steelers in exchange for a 2016 draft pick on August 1, 2015. While he would go on to play in all 16 regular season games for the Steelers during the 2015 regular season, Boykin didn’t start seeing the field regularly on defense until late in the year. He ended the 2015 season with 25 total tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble.

    The Steelers chose not to re-sign Boykin after the 2015 season was over and during that time their rumors that he was dealing with some sort of degenerative hip injury long after he had signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers in March of 2016. The Panthers, however, cut ties with Boykin roughly two months after they had signed him and he ultimately signed a one-year contract with the Bears in late July. His pectoral injury landed him on the Bears Reserve/Injured list.

    While Boykin is now a member of the Ravens, it will be interesting to see if he’s ultimately able to make their 53-man roster as a slot cornerback.

    As for Shabazz, he dressed for seven games with the Steelers last season and was primarily used on special teams. The former undrafted free agent out of West Chester College spent quite a bit of the 2016 season on the Steelers practice squad in addition to a few weeks on the roster of the Houston Texans after they claimed him off waivers from the Steelers this past December.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Watching JuJu Smith-Schuster, obliterate Brandon Boykin in the Slot, might just be one of the highlights of my year. Please make the roster, Brandon. Pretty please.

    • VaDave

      I don’t know, this transaction might keep me up at nights….

    • Dr. Bacon

      I really doubt he makes the final 53, but I wish him luck.

    • george

      Dave, if the thought of Brandon Boykin shuttng down our receivers keeps you up at night you need to pop an Ambien my friend. 🙂

    • VaDave

      If you haven’t noticed by now, I popped a little too many pills back in the 60s and 70s…lol!

    • Steelsmoke

      Yeah Darth right there with ya

    • Darth Blount 47

      Gilbert just got suspended for 4 games. I think that automatically makes him a bit more of a target for Cincinnati, than it does Baltimore. 😉

      Then again, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gilbert is secretly playing AFC North Bingo, and needs to hit both in order to win. Lol.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Now we cannot afford to let go some of our corners especially when rats are in need..they will poach our ps squad

    • WreckIess

      Not just him, but Al-Hajj Shabazz too. I’m sensing a pattern.

    • VaDave

      I wasn’t aware Gilbert had the anger issues to come up on the Bengal’s radar….

    • Darth Blount 47

      Not to worry, it wouldn’t take long for that to show itself properly if they took the plunge. I know if I had to go from Cleveland to Pittsburgh and then to Cincinnati, I’d be downright berserk.

    • Darth Blount 47

      My late father always talked about Blues, Reds, Yellow Jackets, and Black Beauties.

    • VaDave

      LOL!! Hilarious.

    • VaDave

      Yep, among others…unlike most of my colleagues in the music business, I may have tried them, but I didn’t play as well under the influence, and I was playing a lot back then. Tapes don’t lie, and I figured it more than likely it wasn’t helping the rest of my life. So for most of that sort of stuff, it was one and done.

    • Steelers12

      This is so true

    • Steelers12

      I always liked shabazz, releasing kyle Arrington saved money. Could they be about to make a run on Maclin