    Ravens TE Dennis Pitta Re-injures Hip During Friday OTA Practice

    By Dave Bryan June 2, 2017 at 02:22 pm


    The Baltimore Ravens annual OTA practices haven’t been going well when it comes to injuries as it appears they may have lost enough key starter for perhaps the season on Friday.

    According to statement released by Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, veteran tight end Dennis Pitta re-injured his troublesome right hip during Friday’s practice and is currently being evaluated to determine the severity of it.


    Pitta’s injury happened just one day after Ravens starting nickel cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL during practice.

    Pitta originally injured his hip during the Ravens 2013 training camp but fortunately was able to return to action very late that season. He re-injured that right hip early in the 2014 regular season and it resulted in him being lost for the year. That injury carried over into the 2015 season and Pitta failed to play in a game as a result.

    Last season, Pitta returned to action and played the entire season on his way to registering some career reception numbers. He caught 86 passes for 729 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 in his 12 starts.

    Pitta’s latest injury might end his career. If he winds up being lost for the season, it will be interesting to see if the Ravens consider signing current free agent tight end Gary Barnidge.

    The Ravens currently have five other tight ends on their 90-man roster and that list of players includes Crockett Gillmore, Maxx Williams, Benjamin Watson, Darren Waller and Nick Boyle.

    Watson, however, is still recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered during Week 1 of the 2016 regular season. Williams also isn’t practicing yet this offseason as he’s still rehabbing from knee surgery and like Watson, he landed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list last season. As for Gillmore, he was limited to seven games in 2016 because of back, hamstring and thigh issues.

    UPDATE:

    • Conserv_58

      DANG! The ravens off season is plagued with injuries to key starters. Their trainer’s room is beginning to look like a M.A.S.H. unit.

    • Ace

      he gone

    • The Tony

      Tough break for Pitta. I never want to see a guy get hurt during OTA’s. It would be interesting to see if Maxx Williams finally decides to step up or if Baltimore goes after Barnidge

    • NimbusHex

      As much as I hate them, I’m starting to kind of feel for them with these OTA/training camp injuries. Seems like they’ve gotten hit a lot harder than other teams the past few years.

    • Brian Miller

      You are a better man than I sir…

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Perhaps the Ravens should’ve drafted O.J. Howard instead of Marlon Humphrey?

      I don’t say that as hindsight 20/20. I say that as the theory of BPA. Howard was the higher ranked player. And he fit their scheme perfectly. And he was from ‘Bama too so Ozzie has to love him (it’s a requirement).

      As far as the 1st ROUND goes, the Steelers have long held the philosophy that they don’t pass up on a better player just because they have a certain pressing need. And part of the reason is because injuries happen so often. Solid positions can become needs very quickly.

      It also cracks me up that the Ravens traded ahead of us in the 2nd round to “steal” Maxx Williams. And now perhaps they’re not quite so enamored with that pick (if they’re throwing 85 receptions to Pitta last year). They made the pick. Now they get to live with it.

      And finally, I feel bad for Pitta. He’s a good dude.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Good. I hate the Ravens. Collect your injury settlement and be on your merry way.