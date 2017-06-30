Report: Bell Currently Training In LA While Waiting For Long-Term Deal

With four weeks remaining before the start of training camp in Latrobe, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell remains unsigned. Bell, however, is currently training in Los Angeles “and feeling healthy after offseason groin surgery,” according to a Friday evening report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

The Steelers have until July 17 to sign Bell to a long-term contract extension following them placing the franchise tag on him ahead of the start of the 2017 league year in March. The running back, who is reportedly keeping himself in shape by playing pickup basketball, really didn’t have much to say concerning his current health and ongoing contract negotiations.

“I’m good with everything, just taking it day to day for real,” Bell recently said, according to Fowler.

Bell underwent his groin surgery in the middle of March after receiving multiple opinions from doctors. At the time, it was speculated that he would be ready for the start of the team’s annual training camp in late July.

While Bell was briefly spotted at the Steelers facility during the team's OTA practices, he mostly stayed absent even though he likely wouldn't have been allowed to participate due to his ongoing injury rehab. He reportedly still hasn't signed his franchise tag and thus couldn't be fined for missing the team's mandatory minicamp.





Come Monday, there will be two weeks remaining on Bell’s contract extension deadline and major media opinions have mostly been mixed as to whether or not the Steelers will ultimately be able to strike a lucrative deal with the former second-round draft pick out of Michigan State.

Should the July 17 deadline pass without a new deal being consummated, Bell will have to play the 2017 season under the franchise tag that will pay him $12.12 million.