    Report: Former Steelers RB Karlos Williams Suspended At Least One Year

    By Dave Bryan June 28, 2017 at 04:15 pm


    It hasn’t been a great offseason for a few former Pittsburgh Steelers players when it comes to league suspensions.

    On Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reported that former Steelers running back Karlos Williams has now been suspended for a period of at least one year.

    Williams, who was waived by the Steelers this past March, was originally signed to the team’s practice squad last October. He was then suspended for 10 games at the end of November for reportedly violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The Steelers signed Williams to a futures contract this past January after his suspension was temporarily lifted with reportedly one game remaining to be served.

    Williams had also been previously suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for a substance-abuse policy violation while he was a member of the Buffalo Bills, who released him on Aug. 21.

    Originally drafted in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State by the Bills, Williams played in 11 games during his rookie season, starting three. He gained 517 yards on 93 carries and scored seven rushing touchdowns in addition to two receiving touchdowns. He is the younger brother of current Steelers linebacker Vince Williams.


    It goes without saying that the younger Williams has probably played his last down in the NFL as a result of his latest suspension.

    This past May, former Steelers cornerback Justin Gilbert was suspended for the first four weeks of the 2017 season for also violating the league’s substance abuse policy. However, a little over a week ago the former first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns had his suspension extended by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the entire 2017 season.

    The Steelers waived Gilbert this past February after he dressed for 12 games for the team last season.

    • Milliken Steeler

      Wow. Like night and day compared to Vince. He has some real talent. I hope some day he can make a go of it.

    • RickM

      I usually have empathy for guys like this. But not when there have been both weight and substance issues in a very short NFL career. I’d hoped that his new family and the presence of his brother would help him get his act together. But even that wasn’t enough.

      I do hope he ‘wants it enough’ to somehow get his career back on track a year from now, maybe in the CFL. But it sure seems that the odds are against that happening.

    • Matt Manzo

      Just when I was over him, you pulled me back in!

    • Jason Vancil

      I don’t consider someone who never played a down a “former Steeler.”