Report: Javon Hargrave Injured At Today’s Practice

Keep your fingers and toes crossed for some good news on the injury front. Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reported Javon Hargrave was injured at today’s practice.

Reporters aren’t allowed to report injuries on their own but several teammates confirmed the injury. From Klinger.

“Moats said he didn’t know what happened to the second-year nose tackle, but that he saw him walk off the field after the play on which he got hurt. Two other teammates, L.T. Walton and Tyler Matakevich acknowledged the injury, though noted they don’t know how Hargrave got hurt.”

Clearly, injury information is light. We don’t know the nature nor severity of the injury. But anything long-term would be a big blow to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. Hargrave earned the starting nose tackle job out of camp, edging out Daniel McCullers, and having a successful rookie campaign.

He finished the regular season with 18 tackles, two sacks, and one touchdown, recovering a fumble against the Cleveland Browns. Hargrave chipped in four tackles and an AFC Championship game sack during the team’s playoff run.





McCullers serves as Hargrave’s backup. Other nose tackles on the roster are Lavon Hooks and Roy Philon. Tyson Alualu could perhaps play there in a pinch too. Alualu has been sidelined with a calf injury.

We’ll certainly keep you updated on Hargrave’s prognosis.