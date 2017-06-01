Hot Topics

    Report: Javon Hargrave Injured At Today’s Practice

    By Alex Kozora June 1, 2017 at 12:16 pm


    Keep your fingers and toes crossed for some good news on the injury front. Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reported Javon Hargrave was injured at today’s practice.

    Reporters aren’t allowed to report injuries on their own but several teammates confirmed the injury. From Klinger.

    “Moats said he didn’t know what happened to the second-year nose tackle, but that he saw him walk off the field after the play on which he got hurt. Two other teammates, L.T. Walton and Tyler Matakevich acknowledged the injury, though noted they don’t know how Hargrave got hurt.”

    Clearly, injury information is light. We don’t know the nature nor severity of the injury. But anything long-term would be a big blow to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. Hargrave earned the starting nose tackle job out of camp, edging out Daniel McCullers, and having a successful rookie campaign.

    He finished the regular season with 18 tackles, two sacks, and one touchdown, recovering a fumble against the Cleveland Browns. Hargrave chipped in four tackles and an AFC Championship game sack during the team’s playoff run.


    McCullers serves as Hargrave’s backup. Other nose tackles on the roster are Lavon Hooks and Roy Philon. Tyson Alualu could perhaps play there in a pinch too. Alualu has been sidelined with a calf injury.

    We’ll certainly keep you updated on Hargrave’s prognosis.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • StolenUpVotes

      He walked off so that gives us reason to be optimistic. Again that doesn’t mean it isn’t serious or long term, but we all we can do is hope for the best given the info we have.

    • NCSteel

      This is the worst part of the off-season, to me, much more nerve wracking than the “who will they take in the draft” part.
      The “who makes it through the pre-season” phase.
      Gosh, this is terrible news.

    • VaDave

      I played basketball for an hour after I blew out my ACL. Sure, I had a little limp, but I walked off the court. Here’s hoping it isn’t that bad.

    • capehouse

      If it’s anything serious I’m fine with McCullers at NT, but what’ll hurt(once again) is not having a backup DE in the Nickel. Alualu is fine, but Walton has zero pass rushing ability. Really wish they took one in the draft.

    • The Chin

      Big Dan, meh

    • Luis Grove

      Ugh, I hate crossing my toes

    • Josh Gustad

      Hate hearing about OTA injuries. Hopefully it’s something minor.

    • Nick Ewry

      Sounds like we was hit in the chest and was in a great deal of discomfort. Heyward saying he doesn’t believe it is serious.

    • Matt Manzo

      Damn! Guess we can add DT to the wish list from the waiver wire. Mcullers better show us some improvement!

    • Nick Ewry

      I assume that it Alualu would be best man up.