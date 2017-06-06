Report: Steelers DT Javon Hargrave Still Sidelined With Injury On Tuesday

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was reportedly injured last week during one of the team’s OTA practices and while we still dont know the overall severity associated with his ailment, it’s now being reported that he failed to practice Tuesday.

According to Chris Mueller of The Beaver County Times, Steelers defensive tackle Daniel McCullers confirmed that Hargrave, the team’s third-round draft pick last year, didn’t practice on Tuesday and that L.T. Walton served as the first-team nose tackle in his absence. McCullers, by the way, was the second-team nose tackle behind Walton.

Essentially, there are two stories here with the main one obviously being that Hargrave isn’t back practicing. For what it’s worth, Dale Lolley of The Observer-Reporter wrote late last week that the shoulder injury that Hargrave apparently suffered didn’t appear to be serious in nature. The Steelers, of course, have no obligation to report on injuries and the potential severity of them during their offseason and training camp practices.

In short, we’ll have to wait until head coach Mike Tomlin or Hargrave, himself, decides to disclose more about the injury in the coming days.

Secondly, and less important, is the fact that Walton is getting first-team reps at nose tackle with Hargrave currently sidelined. On the surface, this isn’t great news when it comes to McCullers, the Steelers sixth round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see if the Tennessee giant can ultimately reclaim the backup nose tackle spot as the summer progresses if he indeed has been demoted to third on the depth chart.

