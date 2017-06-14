Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Joey Porter Has Called Former Cardinals LB Daryl Washington

    By Dave Bryan June 14, 2017 at 10:57 am


    Here’s an interesting tidbit for you on a June Wednesday. According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter has apparently recently called former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington.

    Washington, who was conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on April 25 after an almost-three-year suspension, was released by the Cardinals shortly after the 2017 NFL Draft took place. The former second-round draft pick out Texas Christian had been suspended indefinitely on May 30, 2014, for multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.


    During his four seasons with the Cardinals, Washington registered 394 total tackles, 18 sacks, 6 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. He is now 30 years old.

    Porter was a teammate of Washington’s in 2010 and 2011 so the two presumably know each other very well. It’s unclear as to the level of interest the Steelers have in Washington and there’s currently no indication that team has plans to sign the veteran inside linebacker.

    The Steelers attempted to sign New England Patriots inside linebacker Dont’a Hightower during the early part of free agency in an effort to replace longtime starter Lawrence Timmons, who signed with the Miami Dolphins.

    The Steelers currently appear set to go with Vince Williams as a starter at inside linebacker alongside Ryan Shazier moving forward. Behind those two players on the depth chart are Steven Johnson, Tyler Matakevich and L.J. Fort. The team also signed undrafted free agents Keith Kelsey and Matt Galambos.

    Here is a a transcript of a radio interview that Washington did nearly a month ago.

    • Addison

      HEEEAAATTTTHHHH!!!

    • Steelers12

      man what’s with every player trying to play with Dallas no matter how mediocre they is (i know things are looking up now)

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Who wouldn’t wanna play for Jerry?! You got more power than the coach if you a good player. Lol

    • Steelers12

      ROFL TRUE

    • falconsaftey43

      He’s 30 and hasn’t played in 2 years, not sure how good he’d be, but it’s not like we’re overflowing with talent at ILB.

    • Jaybird

      ILB is the weakest unit on this team, weaker than even the secondary. Williams is a great great back up , but I think he’s going to be exposed as a starter. And after he and Shazier there is pretty much nothing. It’s scary relying Dirty Red , and Steve Johnson and Fort if Williams or Shazier goes down with an injury.

    • RickM

      I never even contemplated Daryl Washington. I wouldn’t mind it, but Arians wants to win and they seemingly had no remaining confidence in him. I doubt he can go on the straight and narrow; but I wouldn’t be averse to giving him a shot.

    • Rob

      Sign me up for a cheap 1 year deal with a two year team option.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      He can certainly be a difference-maker when healthy. I wouldn’t be opposed to the idea if it’s being floated seriously.

    • Matt Manzo

      That’s a bit of a curve ball! I guess I’d be ok with it. But I’d worry about how it would affect the young special teams type guys. Like Kion Adams or Fort.
      Would a signing like Washington bump one of the young guys off or would he be more of a threat to Steven Johnson.

    • Timothy Rea

      True. I was kind of hoping that they would have brought back Sean Spence. Guy is making $3 million in Indy on a one year contract. Steelers could have fit that in.