    Ryan Shazier Thinks Steelers ‘Are Going To Be Ready This Time’ For Patriots

    By Matthew Marczi June 17, 2017 at 06:20 am


    When it comes to forming narratives, it tends to frequently be the case that the ones that are important to the team are significantly different from the ones that are highlighted by the media and by fans. As it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the current leader in the clubhouse on that front has to be a necessary obsession over the Patriots.

    While the Patriots Palooza gets a run for its money by the all-press-coverage-all-the-time talk, there has been no more all-consuming storyline that we have seen covered in both local and national media and on message boards everywhere than the one about the Steelers needing to figure out how to beat New England.

    They will try to figure out how to beat New England this season, of course—because they play them. Just like the other 15 games, they will have a game plan designed to beat the Patriots. But it won’t be disproportionately obsessed-over as though merely being able to beat the Patriots automatically awards them a Lombardi Trophy.

    Sure, the Steelers have a ‘Patriots problem’, as it has been phrased. But as Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier points out, the entire league has a Patriots problem. Everybody is trying to figure out how to beat them—at least those who will play them—but he thinks the team will have an answer this year.

    They’ve been a great team, they have a great leader, and they just find a way to win“, Shazier recently told reporters during minicamp, according to Jeremy Fowler for ESPN. “They have a good strategy in what they want to do”, as we have clearly seen over the years. The Patriots have arguably the most adaptive strategy based on opponent in the league.


    “But I feel we are going to be prepared for them this year”, the Pro Bowler continued. “I feel we are going to get them when we need to get them. And at any day I feel we can win the Super Bowl. We might have had a problem in the past but I think we are going to be ready this time”.

    Now, that is obviously easier said than done. While they don’t play the Patriots every season, they have last come away with a victory in 2011, so it’s not something that happens all the time. Virtually 30 other teams have the same problem, of course.

    The players and coaches may not be obsessed with New England, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t understand that they need to be able to beat them. Not only are they on the schedule during the regular season, they have been in the AFC Championship game for six consecutive seasons.

    Shazier said that the players do understand “how important this year is and how much it would mean if we got over that obstacle”, but also added, “I think we have the team to do it and everybody is prepared to do it. We compete every day and try to get better every day for things like that”.

    • will

      Pats certainly seem to be in the Steeler’s heads…….. Unfortunately.
      Steelers always seem to be out coached by Belecheat and company. (Case in point…Coach Butts)
      Question is……can the pure talent of the Steelers great players overcome the deficiencies of the coaches plus the mental weight of almost always losing to the Pats? Is this how the Browns feel towards the Steelers?

    • Rick McClelland

      Concentrating on beating the Patriots and the things that are necessary to do so, have a transference factor for use with any other team that is faced. The defense has to be tuned up and turned on to play man on man coverage and bring everyone else to put Brady on his butt. The offense has to crank it up and put maximum points on the board with no let up and put the Pats in such a big hole that they cannot recover. The entire team needs to be relentless. As Steeler fans, nothing has been harder than watching the shellacking that has been taken over the years by this one team. The only time the Steelers have had success against the Pats is when they played man on man and attacked.

    • Steel B

    • Big White

    • Steve Johnson

      I wish those guys would just shut the hell up! Too much talk about the Patriots and their intent to dethrone them. Just do it when you meet them on the field. Thus far, they haven’t been able to accomplish that the previous 4 or 5 meetings, including the playoffs. The Coaches need to shut up as well, starting with the Head Coach. I’m not one that likes to compare Tomlin to Cowher, but this is one area Tomlin could learn from Old Bill.

    • Steve Johnson

    • NCSteel

      SACK THE QB.
      Rinse and repeat.
      Atlanta had the right game plan
      in the 1st half of the Super Bowl but either abandoned it or was out adjusted st the half.
      Get to the head, the body will fall.
      So…SACK THE QB.

    • WreckIess

      I think it’s time to talk about the Pittsburgh media and some fans obsession with the Patriots. Stop asking questions about New England. Stop comparing what we do to what they do. Stop crying about a game that happened 5 months ago. Seriously. Let. It. Go. It just looks pathetic.

    • capehouse

      That sounds good and all, but how you think the Raiders and Cowboys feel about the Steelers of the 70’s? They’re still “crying”? Why? Because that’s football. And history. And those are the teams that get compared. Unfortunately we’re on the wrong side of history this time when it comes to the Patriots. When Tom Brady is done or we finally beat him in the playoffs is the only time we’ll be able to let it go. If you already have, good for you. The fire burns in me until that day though.

    • RickM

      Why have you left the players and coaches out of your comment? Do they not count or are you just giving them a free pass and conveniently calling the media and fans pathetic?

    • johnhoien

      One game at a time!!! You can’t game plan for a game that you have absolutely No Idea who will be healthy on either side of the ball.. As coaches/ players say all the time.. The whole league changes immensely every 4 games or even from one game to another. The game they should be thinking about is their 1st one.. & secondly their 2nd. Yes we will probably have less zone this year( should help) yes our offense should be be the #1 offense in the league (should help) but lets not get ahead of ourselves.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      before i vomit, can we stop comparing everything we do to the pats?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      brady still lights up man coverage too.

    • RickM

      Agree. Like it or not – and I don’t – they’re a team that has won 5 SB’s since 2002 and two in the last 3 years. And they’ve owned us. Once the regular season starts everyone will be talking about our next opponent, the division standings, etc. Right now, I get that many are looking at the bigger picture and asking how we get by these guys. No biggie.

    • WreckIess

      I left the players and coaches out because they’re not the ones bringing them up. The media and fans are. This question in particular was about “fan perception that the Steelers have a Patriots problem.” Shazier answered the question, but even still who cares about that in June?

      The only time Tomlin spoke about them was when he was asked how he planned to improve the team after ending the season in New England. Butler only spoke on them the other day because a reporter asked him specifically about Brady. They only address the Patriots when they’re asked about them.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think we will be ready for them. I like our db group and you can’t underestimate how important getting Bryant back is. Alot of different things played into that AFC championship game, but in the end we lost. We got a ton to look forward to tho! The Patriots are in our heads, but don’t get it twisted because we are in there’s. Why did they get Gilmore and Cooks? I can’t wait to see what’s in store!

    • WreckIess

      It would be different if it was actually the players bringing it up, but it’s not. Like I said, It’s the media and fans. If you want to dwell on it, that’s cool. It looks extremely insecure when guys keep bringing that game up 5 months after the fact though. Especially when it’s unprompted.

    • AndyR34

      Yeah…some fans always have the answer that the coaches…in their infinite stupidity or arrogance…just won’t implement. Don’t understand why they won’t just listen to the fans…who obviously (!) know better! LOL!

    • john bennett

      First and foremost you have to look at the competition in the divisions and how the teams come out of them.The Pats have not really had the fight for that #1 seed in a long time and that contributes to team health and availability going into the post season. How many losses have they had in their own AFC East in the last ten years? Competition committee might want to look at that and seeding order.

    • RickM

      Seriously? Tomlin brought them up in a post-game speech to the team in the playoffs, and he even referenced them indirectly in a 2017 convocation speech. We even had a safety – granted a bunch of years ago – who guaranteed a win over Brady. I agree that there is a pre-occupation with them from the media and our fanbase. But MT and the players have fuelled it with comments like ‘they haven’t played me yet’ and ‘we’re going to get them when we need to’. It would be a lot smarter if our Coach and players would lay low when asked and stop making comments like this.

    • WreckIess

      I think there’s a REALLY clear difference between a head coach bringing them up to his team a week before they’re about to play them and people outside the organization bringing them up 5 months after the fact. The speech was a jab at himself about that situation. Not even close to the same thing.

      And the Anthony Smith thing was a decade ago and even still, it was a few days before they were actually about to play New England. I think we’ve covered that you’re going to hear a lot about them when they’re literally the next game on the schedule.

    • RickM

      We’ll agree to disagree. I find the responses from the players and Coach more annoying. Stop talking about ‘we’re going to get them when we need to’, especially off a 36-17 beatdown. Just respond with ‘they’re a big challenge’ and then beat them on the field.

    • WreckIess

      I don’t remember “We’re going to get them when we need to”, but based on what I’ve seen the question was more than likely brought up by someone in the Pittsburgh media and answered with confidence. If they were meek every time New England gets brought up, they’d be meek all offseason.

    • RickM

      You don’t remember a quote that is in the article above? Look, I can tell from that that you’re not interested in placing any blame on the Coach and players for fuelling the subject. I disagree. The last word is yours.

    • WreckIess

      The way you made it sound was that Tomlin said it, but my mistake. But no. I don’t blame the players or coaches for answering questions, being confident, or speaking about their opponents right before they actually play them. If they brought them up all the time like Rex Ryan used to then I’d say they need to shut up, but that’s obviously not the case.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Yo Shazier, I”ll believe it when I see it….

    • Steel Realist PAul

      The Patriots represent that last level in most early video games, where the rules seem to change and no matter how many times you try to beat it, you just can’t – until you do. And then it’s not so hard.

      But until that time, the Steelers, like the rest of the league, are trying to figure out what the formula is. Frankly, the surprise in the SB wasn’t the comeback by the Patriots; it was the first-half azz whoopin’ by the Falcons.

    • John Pennington

      Defensive side of the ball must improve in tackling.Last season way to many missed tackles for extra yards and no one seems to want to wrap up the player just hit them and hurts the team.The secondary must improve the most.The miss tackle number must come down this season and the players must be more discipline getting paid to do a job and tackling is part of the job.