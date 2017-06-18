Hot Topics

    Ryan Shazier Wants Next CBA To Address Early-Career Earning Opportunities

    By Matthew Marczi June 18, 2017 at 11:00 am


    Ryan Shazier was a freshman at Ohio State when the last NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement was inked in 2011. He recorded 58 tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble that year, going on to have 317 tackles, 15 sacks, an interception, and five forced fumbles over three seasons, numbers that would help lead him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

    The inside linebacker is currently experiencing one of the quirks of that new CBA, because within it was installed for the first time the fifth-year club option for first-round draft picks. The Steelers picked up Shazier’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason as he heads into year four coming off a Pro Bowl.

    The Buckeye, however, would like to see the players union take a harder stance during the next round of negotiations that would see younger players have more options that would allow them to be more appropriately compensated for their level of play.

    In his fourth season, despite making the Pro Bowl this year and arguably being their best defensive player, Shazier is going to make just $1.7 million in base salary this year, though his cap hit is just over $3 million due to prorated bonus money.

    He is not the only one whose level of play is not appropriately reflected in his current salary. Consider players like Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham, Jr. Both of them have been immediate high-level contributors from day one, but they are not being paid like it as they enter their fourth seasons.


    “At the end of the day”, he told reporters during minicamp last week, “if you’re playing at that level, you should be able to get that opportunity” to be paid at a level that reflects your performance. “At the end of the day, that’s between you and the team”.

    Shazier, of course, is on one of the teams that have no intention of letting their first-round picks play under their fifth-year options. While they passed on Jarvis Jones, they have already reached long-term extensions with their two other first-round draft picks under the new CBA. His turn will come next year.

    “If the team wants to do that, it’s great”, he said. “If you play at that level, you should be able to re-up whenever you want to”.

    It is worth considering the fact that, because there is no club option for players beyond the first round, the player the Steelers drafted in the second round in 2014, Stephon Tuitt, is expected to receive a handsome extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

    There is no doubt in my mind that Shazier is aware of the fact that Tuitt, who has been a successful player for the Steelers, but not a Pro Bowler, and who had a lower draft pedigree, will soon be making more than he is. So I can see where he is coming from with regards to the CBA, and I do think he has a point. The fifth-year option is another mark in the favor of the owners and against the players.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RickM

      “You should be able to re-up whenever you want to”? Totally disagree with him. He got $9.5M over 4 years guaranteed. Manage your life on that Ryan and then cash in big-time with a lengthy deal for about $10 Million a year. It would be financial chaos if drafted players were allowed to re-up their contracts after one, two or three years. Hold-outs would become common-place.

    • Big White

      Shazier can thank Sam Bradford for that one. Good luck getting that changed.

    • capehouse

      If Villanueva deserves a bigger contract doesn’t Shazier?

    • Jaybird

      Happy Father’s Day guys.

      There is no perfect solution to players contracts. Guys get underpaid in the beginning like Antonio Brown , and some guys get overpaid towards the end of their career( like I think Brown will also be in a couple of years) .

    • Dr. Bacon

      Don’t they get a bonus for playing playoff games and pro bowls? Thats your oppertunity.

    • Matthew Marczi

      My honest answer? Yes.

    • Matthew Marczi

      “There’s no perfect solution to player contracts”, indeed. There are too many unique situations to account for all of them. Some undrafted guys deserve big contracts, while top picks flame out.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Small bonuses that are universal, yes. Not based on pedigree, performance, or salary.

    • Nunya

      There is one interesting point here. It does seem odd that a 2nd round pick can re-up faster than a 1st rounder and get a huge payout. I never really gave that much thought, but it is a valid point. And I know the first round players get bigger contracts but everyone knows it’s those 2nd contracts that are the monsters if the player is very good.

    • Big Joe

      There are many nuances of the CBA I’m sure both sides don’t like. This CBA was reframed towards cutting high rookie contracts in favor of veterans who have performed. While I see his point, there are a lot of 1st and 2nd Rd picks who haven’t performed like he has. I think think those who haven’t outweigh those who have. If he’s advocating for eliminating the 5th year option, it’ll be considered. If he’s advocating for re-upping whenever they want based on how they feel they’ve performed, which is akin to renegotiating their first contract before its end, then I don’t think it’ll happen. Given that the first 2-3 years are typically consumed by development and injuries as they adapt to the nuances of an NFL season, renegotiating a first contract will be a tough decision for any team to swallow. If Jarvis Jones had performed better than average in his 4th year after playing below par for a 1st Rd pick, should the team have to get into a bidding war or opt for a 5th year of observation to see what they really have? I think there are arguments for both sides on the matter.

    • Big Joe

      100% agree with you! The number of high Rd picks who don’t perform to their 1st contract – already being given millions for teams to get substandard play – outweigh those who meet the expectations. He made more as a 1st Rd pick than those 2nd and 3rd Rd picks who have also performed well. The economics would go crazy and I don’t see how teams would be able to develop a roster for the long-term

    • RickM

      Agree, those payments are minimal versus an earlier, lucrative contract.

      I agree that first-rounders having to wait the extra year seems unfair. But being able to ‘up at any time’ just doesn’t seem fair to long-term management of the salary cap. And teams should be able to see several years of good performance before they pay someone $50 Million plus. As you say in your other comment; there’s no perfect solution.

    • Alex K

      So says Shazier, until he’s a veteran player. Would Shazier be happy if he was a 7 year Vet Pro Bowler and some rookie was making more than him? He’d be livid. Which is why in the next CBA he’ll support more money for veterans.

      And Shazier isn’t underpaid at this point. The guy is GREAT in spurts but disappears in plenty of games and ends up not playing in 4 or so games each year. He’s gotten about what he deserves so far.