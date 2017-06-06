Saints Waive Former Steelers LB Travis Feeney On Tuesday

While it’s not big news, I thought several of you might like to know that the New Orleans Saints waived former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Travis Feeney on Tuesday with the seldom used “injury waiver” designation, according to the NFL’s daily transaction report.

Feeney, who was originally selected by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Washington, was eventually signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad after he failed to make the 53-man roster last year out of training camp. The Saints ultimately signed Feeney off of the Steelers practice squad last December. After joining the Saints, Feeney was a weekly game day inactive the remainder of the regular season.

The fact that the Saints waived Feeney with the “injury waiver” designation might mean that he might not revert back to their Reserve/Injured list after clearing waivers on Wednesday. We’ll know for sure in the next 24 hours if that is indeed the case and I will update this post if anything changes. The injury waiver might also allow the Saints to avoid any potential Injury Protection Benefit liability as well.

Feeney entered the NFL having had a few shoulder injuries during his college career and that makes you wonder if he might have suffered another one during the Saints OTA practices.



