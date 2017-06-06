Saints Waive Former Steelers LB Travis Feeney On Tuesday

Hot Topics

    By Dave Bryan June 6, 2017 at 05:23 pm


    While it’s not big news, I thought several of you might like to know that the New Orleans Saints waived former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Travis Feeney on Tuesday with the seldom used “injury waiver” designation, according to the NFL’s daily transaction report.

    Feeney, who was originally selected by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Washington, was eventually signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad after he failed to make the 53-man roster last year out of training camp. The Saints ultimately signed Feeney off of the Steelers practice squad last December. After joining the Saints, Feeney was a weekly game day inactive the remainder of the regular season.

    The fact that the Saints waived Feeney with the “injury waiver” designation might mean that he might not revert back to their Reserve/Injured list after clearing waivers on Wednesday. We’ll know for sure in the next 24 hours if that is indeed the case and I will update this post if anything changes.  The injury waiver might also allow the Saints to avoid any potential Injury Protection Benefit liability as well.

    Feeney entered the NFL having had a few shoulder injuries during his college career and that makes you wonder if he might have suffered another one during the Saints OTA practices.

     


     

    • Douglas Andrews

      It does makes you wonder if there’s an injury or maybe some arthritic degenerative condition. Feeney could be the Saints version of LG. Saints probably didn’t have enough confidence in his body to take a chance on him possibly landing on IR.

    • Boots

      Does the injury designation mean anything for the teams putting in waiver requests for him?

    • SteelersDepot

      The fact that he’s being waived should mean teams can claim him. However, the designation also likely means he’s injured. In short, it will be a shock if he is claimed.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wouldn’t mind getting him later and putting him on the practice squad. Still may be something there.

    • RickM

      I feel badly for Feeney. But four different shoulder surgeries in college unfortunately scream off the page that the rigors of the NFL will likely be too much. Someday, Kevin Colbert may realize that repetitive injuries patterns matter in drafting and FA. Or based on his comment that he would have taken Feeney even higher if he’d had a 5th round pick, maybe he never will.

      That aside, I wish Travis well and regret that his body seems to be threatening his NFL dream.