Sammie Coates Says He’s Still Working On Getting His Speed Back

    By Alex Kozora June 24, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Though there’s been some negativity coming out on Sammie Coates during the spring, he has a couple good excuses. Last season was a trying one for him on the injury front. A busted hand. A groin injury. Even wisdom teeth that needed to be removed. It’s fair to assume Coates isn’t completely healthy and he essentially confirmed that in this Jeremy Fowler article. 

    He told Fowler and ESPN that he’s “getting there,” and working on getting himself in shape for training camp.

    “I’m starting to get back my speed,” Coates said.

    It was Coates’ groin injury that required surgery, which he reportedly had in January, right after the season. He opted against going under the knife for his hand, letting it heal on its own. He’s told reporters his hand is close to full health and the goal is to keep working on regaining strength.

    Injury and recovery has been the theme for him since basically Week 5 of last year. Previously, he’s also talked about the mental toll the injuries took on him last season.


    “When you have one bad game, it becomes a domino effect, and you let it go into the next game and the next game,” he told Joe Rutter in late May. “I started thinking more about my finger than playing football”.

    Coates would go onto say the toll “broke him down mentally.” Credit to him for gutting out an obviously rough season, though again I wonder why the team just didn’t decide to shut him down entirely.

    He’s a hard player to get a read on. Some days sound promising, some days, not so much. I know I’ve been optimistic about a bounce-back year in 2017 and honestly, still am. While he’s had a shaky start to the spring, it sounds like that can be attributed to a guy not fully healthy yet. He’ll need to be for camp, however, to ensure his roster spot at a Subway-crowded position.

    • Jacob

      Hmmm…if Coates still isn’t at full speed 6 months after a groin surgery, will Leveon Bell, who had groin surgery in March, be at full speed in September?

    • Don Lowery

      If he’d only show some consistancy in catching the football! Alot of drops for such a good player. I’m not a fan of his.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Remember it took Bud a while to get back to full health also so short answer is maybe not but at least we have a few options this year If he’s not quite ready.

    • John

      Let’s relax and let Sammie get his feet under him and produce in training camp. If they allow him to be confident, he should be good. If they don’t give him a real chance, he will be good for the 49ers or maybe even Ravens. So the team needs to be careful here.

    • VaDave

      Good point. I know there are a lot on negative comments about Bell missing OTAs and Mini Camp. Why he would wait until March to have his surgery is beyond me. Health wise, I would be surprised if he was starting day one at training camp. As for Coates, it’s a cramped room with all of the wide receivers we have, it would behoove him to speed up his recovery.

    • Jaybird

      I’m starting to think more and more that Coates is not going to make this team. Injuries , mental issues and self doubt, still not 100%- a lot of negative talk coming from Coates himself. It seems like the guy is already preparing excuses for possible future failures.
      C’mon Sammy , get out there and kick some but! No more of this negative crap.

    • RickM

      I couldn’t figure out why he said ‘he was trying to get his speed back’. Thanks for the reminder on the groin surgery. No sense obviously in rushing the speed training in May and risking a setback.

    • Jaybird

      Dupree played 3 months post surgery. Bell will have 4 months before training camp starts, then another 5 -6 weeks before the start of the season. I think he’ll be fine by then.
      I agree with you on Coates- he better get healthy both physically and mentally. And fast.

    • RickM

      There’s no sense Sammi rushing his ‘top speed’ recovery for minicamps in May and June. I imagine he’s following the schedule from the surgeon. That part of his game will be fine in August. The hand? We’ll have to see. I agree on Bell; a more timely decision could have been made. He still should be available though in August as JB says.

    • steelburg

      Jaybird I agree with every word you just said. Coates sounds like a guy preparing to be cut rather then a guy preparing to lock up a roster spot. It also sounds like he is putting added pressure on himself. I guess that could have been expect considering that the top 7-8 WR on the roster could make it on the 53 and no one would be surprised.

    • RickM

      There’s a double standard for Coates. If Bell makes the exact same comment in early August, (i.e. he’s still working his way back up to full speed), no one will call him negative. Coates answers his questions honestly and he’s always being negative.

      It’s time fans get past their resentment for last year – and that’s what it is when people are complaining TEN WEEKS before the season opener that a guy who had surgery is “getting there” in terms of conditioning. The guy didn’t miss a day of training and he clearly thinks he’s getting back into game shape. Take a breath.

    • Jaybird

      Yeah he just doesn’t seem very positive . I really think his problems are mental , not physical.

    • RickM

      He feels he’s getting his speed back and the hand is getting stronger. What in the world is negative about those comments?

    • Jaybird

      ” one bad game leads to another” and “broke me down mentally” .
      What’s positive about those comments?

    • Michael James

      Somehow it gets annoying to always read excuses from Coates. I mean he’s probably a nice dude judging from everything I read about him, but if he confirms that one bad game put him on a downward spiral, then his mentality simply isn’t right for the NFL. It may sound harsh, but no team can afford guys that are losing their heads after one bad game.

    • RickM

      Again, you are dwelling on last year. I guess he shouldn’t be honest. If any other player on the Steelers had a couple of injuries and said I feel like I’m getting back into shape and the hand is definitely getting strong, you’d view it as a positive story. But it’s Sammi Coates and different rules apply. It was the team’s decision last year not to lay him up so the hand could heal.

      I’m all for fair criticism and I get people being annoyed by his performance despite the hand injury last year. But when he issues what is a positive report about his progress from the two injuries, it’s defined as ‘more negative talk’. Only if one chooses to ignore what he said.

    • Jaybird

      I’m breathing just fine, thanks. And there will always be double standards. Bell is a proven commodity with proven production and a sick work ethic . There is no need to worry about his offseason training or rehabbing.
      And to be clear I’m not that worried about Coates physically – I stated I think it’s more mental with him. He’s young – he’ll heal up just fine. It’s the neck up part that worries me.

    • RickM

      The neck up part I agree with. What I disagree with is that he is “preparing excuses for possible failures”. The injuries were real. Saying he can feel himself getting back into shape with the speed is returning, and the hand is getting stronger, is the opposite of excuses. I read it as a positive report from him two and a half months before the season starts. You read it as a lot of negative talk and him lining up excuses. We’ll agree to disagree.

      The kick ‘Coates’ campaign is just going overboard, at least from my perspective. He didn’t ask for the broken bone and laceration, or the groin problem. Anyways I’ve vented. Enjoy your weekend.

    • Jaybird

      It’s ok Rick , relax ! We don’t have to all like every player equally. If you want to know what bothers me the most were the reports at the end of the year that said Coates had a spectacular week of practice then went out and laid an egg in a real game. We heard that same story a few times. I know you don’t want to dwell on last year but what else do I have to go on? He barely played his rookie year and then there was last year’s tape. I don’t want to see these guys fail , I’m a huge fan of the team . But I’m not optimistic about Coates moving forward. And remember I’m the guy who tried to find positives in Justin Gilbert and Jarvis Jones. I’m not a hater ( except for Cam Thomas) !

    • nutty32

      It’s going to come down to special teams. If Sammy don’t show the hunger & desire to remain a pro football player by running down and making a bunch of tackles, bye bye, Sammy. Streets are filled with guys with 4.3 speed and little else in the tool bag.

    • Boots

      That’s why Tomlin continually stresses that May and June is teaching time and not evaluation time. Nobody makes the team in June. Some of these guys are still healing or getting acclimated. It’s nice to be getting news based on football type activities but reading too much into it is misguided.

    • Alex Kozora

      Why I wanted to write about it. Honestly, I had pretty much forgotten too.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s not one bad game. It’s week in, week out, knowing you aren’t helping the team like he showed he could the first month. That’s gotta be a terrible feeling.

    • Boots

      Adversity reveals character. Let’s give the kid a chance to show what he’s made of. Lots of good players had to overcome some shaken confidence.

    • John Pennington

      IF Coates had all these problems then why didnt the steelers medical staff take him off the field and why didnt lake and tomlin but him on the injured reserved list and bring up another to replace him.This reminds me of Mike Mitchell playing hurt for almost 2 seasons hurt.THE team needs to get a handle on this players playing hurt doesn’t help the team and can shorten a players career but then again the player has to be smarter and stop playing hurt they only hurt themselves in the long run.

    • Jaybird

      Another thing that worries me about Coates future is what the Steelers did in the offseason. Picking up Hunter and drafting JuJu could be as much about getting insurance for Coates as it is about Bryant and his uncertain future.
      But I’m rooting for all these guys, it’s going to be fun watching them compete in camp.

    • Boots

      I get that, and I don’t mind some precautions being taken because it’s not a given he does overcome it. We’ll find out if it makes or breaks him in a few weeks.

    • 2winz

      the article doesnt help paint coates in a positive way though tbh.

    • Romel Roze

      When did Coates have a spectacular week of practice after week 5? The guy had a hand and should have been placed on injured reserve. Then he suffered a groin injury just like Bell that required surgery. Of course not beeping 100% effected him mentally. He was a player that needed to gain confidence before the season started and was doing just that before the injuries. The injuries derailed what could have been a great season for him.

      I am with RickM on this. Coates was honest about what happened to him. Injuries made him loses focus. He didn’t know how to play through injuries but he tried. A lot of guys would just shutdown. Now Coates is trying to get healthy and prepare himself for training camp. I see no excuses that he is making. I have no clue where that is coming from. The folks who think he is being negative are probably negative thinkers.

    • 2winz

      I dont want to hear excuses for anyone.. so many people did that for limas sweed and jarvis jones and mike adams and shamarko thomas and so on and so forth. if you can play then show us, and if you cant then you shouldnt make the team.

    • Romel Roze

      Picking up Hunter is insurance for Bryant. Juju is a middle of the field threat that we lost with Green. Ben is getting no younger and we cannot let suspensions and injuries derail our season. We need depth and playmakers. Those players give the Steelers that.

    • Romel Roze

      It is difficult to be the same player when you are young and inexperienced playing with essentially one hand, and a bad groin that hurts your speed, which is his main asset.

    • Romel Roze

      Because they were hoping he would get healthy enough to contribute down the stretch, but it is difficult to get healthy when the coach keeps playing you and not giving you a chance to heal. That just speaks to the teams desperation last season at the WR position and why they brought in a free agent WR and drafted a WR in the 2nd round.

    • RickM

      I had heard a few bad things recently (dropped passes) so I was apprehensive. And then I read that ‘he’s ready for the competition’, ‘he’s getting his speed back ‘and his body (post the operation) is coming around in terms of playing shape’. I finished the article being encouraged that he’ll be able to compete, and didn’t find it negative towards him. It was kind of just factual as to where he thinks he’s at. But I guess others read it differently.