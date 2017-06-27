Hot Topics

    Schefter: Bell Extension ‘Could Go Either Way’

    By Alex Kozora June 27, 2017 at 11:49 am


    An update on the long-term negotiations between Le’Veon Bell and Pittsburgh Steelers. Which is to say, there really isn’t much of one.

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted notes for the situations of the three remaining franchise-tagged players: Kirk Cousins, Trumaine Johnson, and Bell. He had the following to say about the latter.

    “Both sides have motivation to get it done, but no deal in sight now. A push before and at the deadline is expected from both sides. Could go either way.” 

    That deadline is Monday, July 17th, shortly before the team opens up for training camp. A final push at or near that date is no surprise. It’s typically how these discussions go, each side holding out as long as possible, neither wanting to budge.

    There have been differing opinions of it a long-term deal will get done. For what it’s worth, I still think one will happen given the Steelers’ track record of securing their elite talent without any risk of them testing the market.

    As we’ve said before, if a deal isn’t hammered out, Bell will play the season under the one-year franchise tag. There shouldn’t be any concern over a training camp holdout. That’d be pointless for Bell with the deadline passed. The Steelers’ hands would be tied. But it would force the team to race to get a deal done in the offseason before free agency nears.

    It can all be a little worrying but be thankful we’re not dealing with a Kirk Cousins type situation. What a mess that is.

    • Years ago, we made the mistake of letting another great player who wore #26 slip away. I highly doubt this #26 will ever be let go. Learn from your mistakes, Pittsburgh. Bell should be a Steeler for as long as he can play at a high level. I’d hate to see him run all around, through and over our defense while playing with another team. You just know New England wants him on their team. Don’t let it happen.

    • Dennis Wright

      The shame in all of this is if Bell didn’t have the suspension issues then this contract would have been done LAST summer. Even with the injuries he showed he could come back no problem but the suspensions put the Steelers in a bind as far as the timing. There was no way they could reward a player with a new contract in a situation like that. At the end of the day it will cost more money and if the intention is not to let him walk then the high ground might come back and bite the Steelers. We’ll see.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      its not on pittsburgh. its on bell. 8.1 makes him highest paid rb in the nfl. but knowing bell after he gets 12 million that will be his baseline. which is insane considering the next spot is 8 million. he is not worth $4 million more than every other rb.

    • Andrew Norwood

      Different position, different situation than Woodson. I agree with those that say that he is the best RB in the game TODAY. Better than Elliot. But, for how long? And while I would like for him to remain a Steeler, the odds of his play dropping off after 2 more seasons and possibly 2 deep playoff runs is highly likely. Yes he deserves to be paid market value, but he’s a RB that has a lot of miles on him already. Add in 2 major knee injuries and 2 suspensions. You don’t pay him so much that you can’t pay others that would’ve contributed longer.

    • falconsaftey43

      For all those worried about how many touches Bell gets, I understand the concern, but just let me throw this out there. So far for his career, Bell has averaged just over 24 touches per game (carries+rec).

      Edgerrin James, Ladainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson, Emmit Smith, and Curtis Martin all average 24 or more touches for their first 8 years in the NFL. All maintaining over 105 yards from scrimmage per game during their 1st 8 season as well. 20 different RBs have managed to average over 100 yards per game through 8 seasons as well.

    • Boots

      Love that point. My concern is more about him being healthy for the playoffs than any long term worry right now, though.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, and I acknowledge there is reason for concern there. But overall, I don’t worry too much. His first two injuries were freak thinks, guys landing blows right on his knee or twisting his ankle in the pile that would injure pretty much anyone regardless of how much usage.

      Last year is the more concerning one, where it could be attributed to overuse causing the groin injury. But I also think his usage rate (well above his career average) down the stretch was largely due to how many WRs (not to mention Green) we had missing, and wouldn’t expect that to continue.

      Overall, I don’t think you can worry too much about the “what if’s” of injury when you sign guys. There is no question, that if on the team, he greatly increases their chances of winning any given game. The only bad thing that can happen is that he becomes more injured down the line and it was wasted money, but with Ben playing no more than maybe 3 seasons, I’m not worried about anything that could be a problem that far down the road.

    • Chris92021

      To be fair, Woodson was done as a CB and he still saw himself as one who should be paid top dollar. When I saw Terry Glenn go by 26 like he was a statue stuck in quicksand, I knew Rod was good as gone. We were pretty cap strapped as well at that time. This is not a fair comparison because by the end of 1996, we had seen the best of Woodson at CB (none of us had any idea he would become an All-Pro safety who would play 7 more years and solidify his Hall of Fame candidacy even further). I believe we still haven’t seen the best of Le’Veon Bell.

      This negotiation is more complicated given that the RB franchise tag is so high compared to the highest RB salaries in the league and Bell’s reps are likely looking to start negotiations at 12 million dollars while the Steelers are probably looking at 8 million dollars as the starting point. Plus Bell has never had a completely healthy season in four years and he is in the drug program, suspended twice. How will the Steelers make Bell the highest paid RB without crippling themselves in regards to the salary cap while protecting themselves if Bell has another slip in the drug program or suffers another lower body injury again. Schefter is right but you don’t have to be a NFL writer for ESPN to know this negotiation was going to be complicated from day one.

    • Brian Miller

      Well said…