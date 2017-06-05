Hot Topics

    Slot Receiver Study: 2016 Overview

    By Matthew Marczi June 5, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    One of the biggest questions the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at on the offensive side of the ball is who their third wide receiver is going to be, working alongside Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, the latter of whom was immediately put into work with the first-team unit after returning from suspension.

    While the Steelers spent the majority of their offensive snaps with three wide receivers on the field, they don’t use as many three-receiver sets as become the norm—at least that proved to be the case last season, which could be an aberration due to injuries and the late-season focus on running the ball.

    But with that in mind, I think it would be a worthwhile service to look at the Steelers’ wide receiver group from last season relative to how they performed, specifically, when lining up in the slot in passing situations, because, generally speaking, the third wide receiver is probably going to spend the vast majority of time in that role.

    Over the course of the next several days, I am going to review the application for each candidate for the job based on their 2016 performance there where applicable—which will not be the case for rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster for obvious reasons, while at the same time serving the purpose of talking about each player relative to their ability to play in the slot.

    In the meantime, however, I have used my charting data from the course of the 2016 season in order to compile a chart of statistics about how each wide receiver performed in passing situations when they were asked to line up from the slot position, presented with minimal comment.


    PlayerPass SnapsSlot SnapsSlot %TargetsRecsDrops %YardsYPCYPRRTDsINTs
    Markus Wheaton67355242150157.50.400
    Sammie Coates197179321675326.51.500
    Demarcus Ayers4412000000000
    Eli Rogers3622426745321714449.91.822
    Cobi Hamilton22921921050-1-1000
    Antonio Brown543671220141701218.61.800
    Darrius Heyward-Bey1394835841505914.751.211

    Of obvious note is the fact that Eli Rogers played two thirds of his snaps out of the slot. Markus Wheaton also played over half of his snaps from the slot, but, of course, he will not be included in the study because he is no longer with the team.

    It is also worth noting that Antonio Brown saw over 12 percent of his snaps lined up in the slot. It should go without saying that that number would be higher if we looked at passing snaps exclusively taken with at least three wide receivers on the field. Sammie Coates saw the least amount of work in the slot on a per-snap basis out of all wide receivers who played at least 50 passing snaps during the regular season.

    • falconsaftey43

      Cool study, look forward to the series.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Any chance Justin Hunter gets included? I still fondly recall the initial immediate hot take, that Hunter has seen a fair amount of work out of the Slot, in his past. For the same reasons that some of us have been at least mildly excited about the prospect of JuJu possibly coming out of there, one would have to think that given the fact that Hunter is bigger and faster than Smith-Schuster, the palpability would be even greater for his potentiality.

    • CP72

      Did some quick math (so it could be off a little)……

      Slot receiver was targeted about 16 percent of the time. Less than 10 percent of those went for completions. I don’t know the league average, but both numbers seem low.

      I guess this would make me wonder if Ben likes throwing outside the numbers more. We know he loves the deep ball.

    • falconsaftey43

      Wow, that does seem low. I’m guessing having AB and Bell combine for 41% of the targets is going to play a part in that. Bell gets a lot of the short stuff you’d normally see a slot WR get.