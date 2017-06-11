Steelers Congratulate Penguins On Stanley Cup Victory

What a night to be a Pittsburgh’er. The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 to capture back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

The entire city has backed the Pens throughout the playoffs and that continued through tonight. Many members of the Pittsburgh Steelers showed their support and congratulations for the Pens on the victory.

Pittsburgh: City of Champions! — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 12, 2017

Way to go Pens!!! #stanleycupchamps 🐧🐧🐧 A post shared by Ramon Foster (@theramonfoster) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

That's all she wrote! Bring Stanley back to the burgh — Chris Hubbard (@C_Hubbard74) June 12, 2017

GAME! LETS GO PENS!!!!! 🥇🏆 — James Conner (@JamesConner_) June 12, 2017

Congrats @penguins thanks for keeping Stanley back home — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) June 12, 2017

What a game. Series. Team. Sports town.

What a city.