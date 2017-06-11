Steelers Congratulate Penguins On Stanley Cup Victory

What a night to be a Pittsburgh’er. The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 to capture back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.
The entire city has backed the Pens throughout the playoffs and that continued through tonight. Many members of the Pittsburgh Steelers showed their support and congratulations for the Pens on the victory.
One for the thumb‼️
Congratulations, @penguins‼️#BurghProud #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/nS3hOEN4JU
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 12, 2017
Pittsburgh: City of Champions!
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 12, 2017
That's all she wrote! Bring Stanley back to the burgh
— Chris Hubbard (@C_Hubbard74) June 12, 2017
BACK TO BACK!!!!!!!! #LetsGoPens
— Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) June 12, 2017
GAME! LETS GO PENS!!!!! 🥇🏆
— James Conner (@JamesConner_) June 12, 2017
Let's Go Pens!!!! #BackToBack
— Arthur Moats (@dabody52) June 12, 2017
PENS ALLLL DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #Champions
— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) June 12, 2017
Congrats @penguins thanks for keeping Stanley back home
— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) June 12, 2017
What a game. Series. Team. Sports town.
What a city.