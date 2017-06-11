Hot Topics

    Steelers Congratulate Penguins On Stanley Cup Victory

    By Alex Kozora June 11, 2017 at 10:15 pm


    What a night to be a Pittsburgh’er. The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 to capture back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

    The entire city has backed the Pens throughout the playoffs and that continued through tonight. Many members of the Pittsburgh Steelers showed their support and congratulations for the Pens on the victory.

    Way to go Pens!!! #stanleycupchamps 🐧🐧🐧

    A post shared by Ramon Foster (@theramonfoster) on

    What a game. Series. Team. Sports town.

    What a city.

