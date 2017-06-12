Steelers First Two 2017 Preseason Games To Be Aired Live On NFL Network

We are now two months away from the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 preseason schedule and if you live in the local viewing area, you’ll obviously be able to watch all four of this year’s games on KDKA-TV. However, if you live outside of the local viewing area and you choose not to buy an NFL Game Pass subscription, you’ll still be able to watch the Steelers first two games live on the NFL Network.

On Monday, the NFL Network released their 2017 preseason schedule of the games they’ll be broadcasting live and the Steelers first two games against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons are included in the list of 16.

The Steelers preseason opener against the Giants will be played at MetLife Stadium on Friday, August 11 and kickoff time is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The Steelers second preseason game against the Falcons will be played at Heinz Field on Sunday, August 20 and the kickoff time for that contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.

As the disclaimer states, live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ over-the-air station markets. Re-airs of a non-sellout preseason game prior to the home team’s local over-the-air station re-airing the game will be blacked out on NFL Network in the home team market.

Currently, the Steelers final two 20917 preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers are not scheduled to be shown nationally on any of the networks. If you miss those games as an out-of-market fan, you’ll need to check NFL Network’s schedule for when those games will be replayed after they’ve concluded.



