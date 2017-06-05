Hot Topics

    Steelers Open Third Week Of OTAs With Team-Building Day

    By Dave Bryan June 5, 2017 at 10:09 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers started their third week of OTAs on Monday and as expected, head coach Mike Tomlin has decided to use the first day of the week to build team unity just as he has done for several years now.

    According to Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Instagram, the team returned to Dave & Buster’s this year for their annual team building OTA session and the day will be filled with the players playing various arcade-style games.

    Last year, Tomlin changed things up and took his team bowling in lieu of spending the afternoon at Dave & Buster’s. Be sure to check out steelers.com later in the day as there is sure to be some video posted from Monday’s field trip that will likely include some reactions from the players.

    With the Steelers away from the facility on Monday, players won’t be talking to the media. One can easily speculate that the team will continue with their on-field OTA practices on Tuesday with sessions wrapping up on Thursday.

    Per the CBA, teams can conduct up to 10 OTA sessions every year and those are followed up by a mandatory minicamp.

    • Luke Shabro

      Cue the “You don’t see Bill Bellichik doing this” comments

    • Any sign of LeVeon there? Saw an interesting tweet today about Bell attempting some private ‘team building’ with an instagram model…or maybe he wanted to do some ‘rehab’ re his off-season surgery. It’s nice to know he’s healing well!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Would be pretty cool if the entire team could show up to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, all waving those glorious yellow towels, and helping to cheer on the hometown team to victory!

      (Also, if we could slip some skates on Deebo, I’d love to see him plaster PK Subban into the glass just one time. Just one damn time. Him and that breath of his)

    • Crowned

      Any Javon Hargrave sightings?