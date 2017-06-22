Hot Topics

    Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Starts 2017 With Fourth Best Odds To Win NFL MVP

    By Dave Bryan June 22, 2017 at 02:42 pm


    Bovada released their 2017 NFL Regular Season MVP odds on Thursday and to nobody’s surprise, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the early favorite to win the annual award at 4/1. Brady, in case you forgot, has already won the award twice during his lengthy career in 2007 and 2010.

    While he has yet to win the award himself, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is currently listed as 12/1 by Bovada to win the 2017 NFL Regular Season MVP award and those are the same odds given to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. However, Roethlisberger’s odds are still just fourth-best as both Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr are listed at 7/1 and 9/1, respectively.

    Even though a wide receiver has never won the NFL Regular Season MVP award, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is listed at 50/1 odds to be the first. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones joins him at 50/1 as well.

    It’s not unfathomable to think that Roethlisberger could wind up winning the 2017 NFL Regular Season MVP award and especially if all key offensive members remain healthy. If you remember, Roethlisberger hasn’t had the opportunity over the course of the last three seasons to play a long stretch of games with Brown, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Martavis Bryant all being on the field with him at the same. In fact, only 10 regular season games out of a possible 48 have included those three players being on the field at the same time with 9 of those coming during the 2014 season.

    Bryant’s return this year following a year-long suspension should help Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers offense out immensely as defenses will be unable to consistently bracket Brown without running the risk of being beat over the top on the other side. The Steelers also spent a second-round draft pick this year on former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who figures to start seeing the field early and often during his rookie season and potentially predominantly in the slot.


    Wide receiver weapons and all, Roethlisberger will still be hard-pressed to throw for 5,000 yards in 2017 and especially if Bell is able to continue producing on the ground like he’s been able to do so far during his career when fully healthy. He doesn’t need to throw for 5,000 to win the 2017 MVP award, however.

    Last season, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won the NFL Regular Season MVP award after throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns with just 7 interceptions. Roethlisberger certainly can post similar numbers in 2017 and especially if he can play much better on the road than he has recently.

    • Mike Rowan

      I asked about this the other day in comments to the piece about Watt’s DROY chances–point being that the obvious but oft-ignored one that the kinds of stats that figure into assessments of players depend on what other players around him are doing. I don’t think my Watt analysis got posted, but part of my argument was that, if he ends up getting in the range of 10 sacks, it’ll be because of a defensive line that (across the board, even at NT) is very capable of flushing QB’s out of the pocket; likewise with Shazier when he blitzes (and Dupree from the other side); and an improved secondary that gives passrushers the time they need. I won’t repeat any of the rest of it here, but in the process of making this point, I wondered what Roethlisberger’s MVP chances were for this coming year versus the last and figured they’d be appreciably better, not because Roethlishberger is likely to be much better than he has been at playing the position, but because he’s poised to have a pretty powerful arsenal of weapons around him, the most important one being (versus last year) Martavius Bryant. I think the comparison in Roethlisberger’s play with Ladarius Green vs. without demonstrates Bryant’s importance. The Steelers that beat the Giants could beat any team in the league including the Patriots, but not the team that willed itself to victory against the Chiefs, however valiantly and dramatically (in the end through the efforts of a 38 year-old LB who was literally running out of breath towards the end of the game).
      And, while I would have loved to see Bryant and Green on the field together, it wasn’t meant to be, but what Bryant potentially brings to the table is way beyond anything that Green could have done. Plug Bryant in, and all else being equal, I don’t see why the Steelers aren’t poised to be an historically-dominant offense (much more so, I think, than there was cause to predict when it was being predicted two years ago). So MVP for Roethlisberger? I not only like the odds, but I’d bet them if I had the money for it. It’s not just about Bryant obviously, but there are so many knock-on effects to having him to do what he’s shown himself to be capable of doing (and well beyond that, if off-season and mini-camp reports are any indication). Brown becomes a different player because he’s not getting doubled or more every play. Jesse James is consistently open as at least third or fourth check-down. You have any one of a number of hard-working professionals coming out of the slot who get chances for catches, build confidence, feel a part of things, etc. because they’re getting open for easy catches that, on another team, they’d never get. Ju-Ju’s strength appears to be catching balls in traffic, but wouldn’t it be nice if he could gain some confidence with some easy catches early on? Maybe Coates–even if he never proves to be on the level of Bryant–nonetheless makes the team and gets on the field enough to make 20-25 catches with a high YPC because he’s playing with Bryant and Brown. Or he doesn’t make the team, but a reliable guy like Hunter or Ayers are consistently open (a la the Patriots) for at least 7-8 yard gains because of the coverage that has to be devoted to Bryant, Brown, and, of course, Bell (all of this I think could bear out sans Bell; add everything that Bell brings and things could get out of hand). Barring bad luck, Todd Haley should have a lot of fun this year, as should Roethlisberger. And that’s sort of the point, too; much like the Warriors, when you have talented people getting to show what they can do and are in a position to make each other better, greatness becomes possible that might not otherwise be possible.

      Now that I think about it–back to Watt–I’d venture to say that his DROY chances are bound up with Roethlisberger’s MVP chances. Dominant offense leads to inferior offenses playing from behind, more passes, more opportunities for sacks … Chemistry, momentum, synergy … The terms get bandied about but I don’t think we give them the thought they deserve. Vegas — or, really, whoever’s designing the algorithms — seems to be onto something though. That’s my sense anyway.

    • dany

      I’m not a betting man, but if someone told me the big 4 stayed healthy all year I would immediately bet all I have on Ben getting it

    • RickM

      If the entire O can stay healthy, he’s got a shot. Just for once it would be great if we had all our weapons, including Ben, for every game.