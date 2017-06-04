Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, June 4, 2017

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – Remember the big stink about several NFL players taking part in an arm-wrestling event in Las Vegas a few months ago and how there might be punishments from the league dished out because of it? Well, Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has yet to hear from the league about him being involved in it, according to Chris Bradford of The Beaver County Times. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk also wrote Sunday morning that it’s in his belief that nothing will ever come of it as well. If you remember, Steelers linebacker James Harrison also took part in the event as well.

Shot #2 – If you like watching coaches break down offensive line play and technique, you’ll love the videos below that were recently posted on Twitter that feature current Texas El Paso head coach Sean Kugler, who spent a few years as the Steelers offensive line coach. These videos are from a coaches’ clinic and I can only assume it was a recent one. Kugler uses some tape from Steelers games when he coached. These are courtesy of Twitter users @GipsySafety and @JamesALight.

Sean Kugler : Talking about keying the different stances : which leg is back, which hand is forward, … these types of things. pic.twitter.com/keMShWTNjM — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) May 31, 2017



Sean Kugler : We have a general rule on the weakside : it’s called “Leave 2” : we leave one for the puller; we leave 1 for the FB pic.twitter.com/P1y31v0W5W — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) May 31, 2017

Sean Kugler on PIT’s Film Criteria Sheet : Teach your guys how to watch film properly and what to look for. pic.twitter.com/iwkPdmRKUs — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) May 31, 2017

Sean Kugler talking DUO/Double pic.twitter.com/5y0l4Tr9yp — James Light (@JamesALight) June 3, 2017

Shot #3 – The Pittsburgh Penguins played the Nashville Predators on the road Saturday night in Game No. 3 of the Stanley Cup Final and while it ultimately didn’t help the visiting team, Tommy Shaw of STYX actually performed the song Renegade during one of the intermissions. One would think somebody from Nashville organization would have advised Shaw not to perform the song that has become a staple late during Steelers games. The video below is courtesy of @RichieWalsh.

Shot #4 – Steelers undrafted free agent guard Ethan Cooper will certainly be a player to keep an eye on this year during training camp and the preseason as the IUP product, at worst, is a strong candidate to make the team’s practice squad during his rookie year. Max Bultman of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently had a talk with Cooper, who admits he grew up a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shot #5 – The University of Pittsburgh is hoping to eventually recruit defensive back Jordan Clark, the son of former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, and Ryan Donnelly of Panther Lair has all of the details. The younger Clark still has a few more years of high school left and he was recently back in Pittsburgh to compete at the schools one-day prospect camp. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound defensive back reportedly left town with a scholarship from Pitt and it appears as though he’s already received several others from top colleges across the country.

Shot #6 – Here’s an interesting tidbit concerning the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran cornerback Adam Jones is reportedly taking rookie running back Joe Mixon ‘under his wing’ and even took the Oklahoma product to a concert recently, according to TMZ. One would think that the Bengals wouldn’t want these two players hanging out on a regular basis considering each’s history off the field. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for them.

Shot #7 – Finally, Steelers tight end Jesse James turns 23 today. James, who was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Penn State, is currently slated to be the starter once again in 2017 now that the team has parted ways with tight end Ladarius Green. Last season, James registered 39 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns.