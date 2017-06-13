Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign Third-Round CB Cameron Sutton

    By Dave Bryan June 13, 2017 at 08:39 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their 2017 OTA practices last Thursday with six of their eight draft picks under contract and on Tuesday they inked another one as third-round cornerback Cameron Sutton has now signed his four-year rookie deal.

    Sutton, the Steelers first of two third-round draft picks this year, played his college football at Tennessee. He was a four-year starter for the Volunteers and recorded 127 total tackles, seven interceptions and 37 total passes defensed in the 45 games that he played in.

    Selected 94th overall by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft, Sutton’s four-year contract that he signed is expected to total out at around $3,136,128 and include a signing bonus of roughly $736,128, according to projections by Over the Cap.

    The Steelers are hoping that Sutton, who measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 5112, 188-pounds, can eventually become the team’s starting nickel/slot cornerback at the very least during his rookie season. There’s also a chance that Sutton will get an opportunity to be the Steelers punt returner during his rookie season as he returned 45 punts for 657 yards and three touchdowns during his final three years at Tennessee.

    With Sutton now signed, sealed and delivered, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers first-round selection this year, is the only remaining draft pick who has yet to sign his rookie contract.


    • Steve Johnson

      Great News! Looking to see what this can do on the outside. If he can play man-to-man as good as he is projected to, could potentially take Cockrell’s spot.

    • VaDave

      Not sure what the hold up is with Watt. There is a draftee pay slot, so if the the player right before him and right after him have signed, pretty much wraps up negotiations.

    • Conserv_58

      I agree. I’ve been wondering what’s been holding up Sutton’s and Watt’s contract signings. One would think that rookie contract signings are a mere formality, especially given that there is an established rookie cap/pay scale that has predetermined parameters via their draft status.

    • mem359

      Dave addressed that in his post on the 11th.
      The player selected this year before Watt, tight end David Njoku, has yet to sign with the Cleveland Browns, however. The holdup with Watt is likely related to offset and guaranteed money payout language…

    • Jeff Papiernik

      One can only hope