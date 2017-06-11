Hot Topics

    Steelers Still A Fan Favorite In Mexico

    By Alex Kozora June 11, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Maybe they aren’t The Beatles coming to America but the Pittsburgh Steelers taking a trip to Mexico has the same flavor. The team has always been a big hit there, despite being over 2300 miles away from the country’s capital.

    Several players are South of the border right now. James Harrison, Roosevelt Nix, Ramon Foster, and Joey Porter are all down there for a weekend Steelers’ football camp. They’ve been posting pictures of their trip throughout.

    🌹🇲🇽Pasando el fin de semana en México 🇲🇽🌹

    A post shared by Rosie Nix (@dat_dude_nix45) on


    And this incredible mural of Harrison that looks like it was created by a fan, not part of the camp.

    Steelers Nation everywhere I go! Gracias México 🇲🇽

    A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

    They also caught up with the USA Men’s Soccer team.

    Good luck tomorrow @timhow1 #🐐🐐#TeamUSA

    A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

    It wasn’t just current players there, too. In a photo posted by Foster, Santonio Holmes and safety Tyrone Carter make an appearance.

    Mi Amigos

    A post shared by Ramon Foster (@theramonfoster) on

    Though there have been rumors, the team hasn’t been slated any games in Mexico and won’t be there for the short-term future. But they’ve played there before, with a strong fan base, as they did in a 2000 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts. From ABC’s recap of the game. 

    “At least the Steelers had the crowd on their side. About 90 percent of the 87,145 fans in Mexico’s Azteca Stadium cheered for Pittsburgh and nearly all wore yellow and black. Many waved Terrible Towels.”

    Judging by the photos of this weekend, that support is unwavering.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Rene Gonzalez

      I might be wrong, but as a citizen of Mexico City I feel like if the Steelers come over here they’ll receive more love than in any city they travel to in the US. People would go craazy, including me of course.