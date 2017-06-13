Steelers UDFA OL Ethan Cooper Is Practicing At Both Guard Spots

While there isn’t much to report as far as the Pittsburgh Steelers mandatory minicamp practices go, we now know a little bit more about undrafted free agent guard Ethan Cooper and where he’s been lining up during practices.

According to Chris Mueller of The Beaver County Times, Cooper, who played his college football at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday he’s been working at both guard positions on the 3rd-team offense.

UDFA Ethan Cooper (IUP) said he's been working at both guard positions on the 3rd-team offense. Practice squad candidate. #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@bychrismueller) June 13, 2017





Cooper played some left guard and right tackle at IUP on his way to registering 37 consecutive starts for the school. The fact that he’s practicing at both guard spots for the Steelers during the team’s offseason sessions isn’t overly surprising. It is nice, however, to finally get some confirmation that he’s working on his position flexibility just the same.

While Cooper is currently a long-shot to make the Steelers initial 53-man roster out of training camp this year, he’s a strong candidate to start the 2017 regular season on their 10-man practice squad.

Once training camp and the preseason games finally get underway, Cooper will definitely be a player to keep close tabs on.