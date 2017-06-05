The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Final OTAs, Big Ben Road Problems, WRs, Keion Adams Interview & More

Season 7, Episode 117 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers final week of OTA practices that started with a team-building exercise.

The Baltimore Ravens suffered another serious injury on Friday so Alex and I discuss what that means for them moving forward into the offseason.

Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva and running back Le’Veon Bell seemed to be the focal point of a few Pro Football Talk articles over the weekend so Alex and I discuss why those topics are pretty much just meaningless offseason drivel.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been great on the road the last few seasons so Alex and I discuss that topic in addition to him not being great last season when using play-action.

We move on to talk more in-depth about the Steelers wide receiver group and whether or not we’ll see a few more four wide receiver packages this year. We also discuss a few of the players on the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart and their chances of ultimately making the final 53-man roster.





The Monday episode ends with my weekend interview with Steelers rookie outside linebacker Keion Adams, the teams seventh-round draft pick this year. Adams talks about his rookie camp and first two weeks of OTAs with the Steelers in addition to his college career at Western Michigan. If you are not already doing so, please follow Adams on Twitter at @civilSAVAGE1.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

