The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Final OTAs Recap, McCullers’ Future, Villanueva Comments & More

Season 7, Episode 118 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about a few Pittsburgh Steelers players being very visible during the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night win over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Steelers wrapped up their annual OTA practices on Thursday so Alex and I attempt to recap the health of the team as they prepare for their mandatory minicamp.

Tackle Alejandro Villanueva finally spoke to the media about his contract situation on Thursday so Alex and I spend a little more time talking about his unique situation and if he’ll ultimately take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

We turn our attention to Steelers defensive tackle Daniel McCullers during the middle part of Fridays show being as he was running behind L.T. Walton at the nose tackle position some with starter Javon Hargrave sidelined at the beginning of the week. Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell had some interesting words about McCullers that we make sure to recap.

Would the Steelers be interested in signing Steve McLendon should he ultimately wind up being released by the New York Jets? We thoroughly explore that scenario.





Alex wants to know who the hardest-hitting Steelers player is so we spend a few minutes discussing that topic. We also talk briefly about former Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams possibly perusing a wresting career.

We wrap up this Friday show by answering quite a few questions we received from listeners on Twitter and the episode ends with a fishy twist.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

