The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Minicamp Preview, Landry Jones’ Backup Ranking, O-Lines & More

Season 7, Episode 119 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Penguins capturing another championship for the Steel City Sunday night in Nashville.

After praising the Penguins, Alex and I turn our attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for their mandatory minicamp this week. We reset all the main storylines heading into this week before moving on to other topics.

Does Steelers quarterback Landry Jones deserve to be ranked 14th overall on ESPN’s latest backup quarterbacks list? Only 16 were listed and Alex discuss which of the other 15 on the list we’d like to have in Pittsburgh instead of Jones.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon had an interesting quote about tight end Jesse James a few days ago so Alex and I dive into that topic. We also talk about what we expect out of James in 2017 as well as backup tight end Xavier Grimble.

Is the Steelers current offensive line the best the franchise has ever had? Better yet, how does this year’s unit matchup to the 2005 version? Alex and I thoroughly discuss that topic late in the show.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

