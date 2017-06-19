The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Rookie OLB T.J. Watt, Sack Tangible Values, Listener Questions & More

Season 7, Episode 121 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt and if he’ll have a legitimate chance at registering good enough numbers in 2017 to warrant him ultimately being considered for the Defensive Rookie Player of the Year award.

After thoroughly discussing Watt, Alex and I turn our attention to the amount of times the Steelers defense dropped their outside linebackers last season and if the high number should be surprising and worth worrying about.

How important are sacks when it comes to ultimately killing drives? We discuss that topic based on a recent study and go over the Steelers numbers from last season on both sides of the football. We also discuss what the career numbers of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might currently be when it comes to him being able to extend drives after suffering a sack.

In the second half of this show, Alex and I go over the Twitter poll results that I ran last week. We then close out this podcast by answering a slew of listener questions we received Monday morning from Twitter users.

