The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Worst Starter, Burns Arrest, Orr Interest, Air Miles & More

Season 7, Episode 122 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns being arrested in Miami Friday night for driving with a suspended license. We discuss how this doesn’t appear to be as big deal moving forward and why there’s every reason to believe that Burns’ stock for 2017 is still up.

Former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Zach Orr recently announced he’s unretiring and several teams appear to be interested in his services. Will and should the Steelers be one of those teams? We discuss several reasons as to why he’s unlikely to land in Pittsburgh even though it would be fun to see happen.

PFF recently named Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree as the team’s worst starter entering the 2017 season so Alex and I discuss if that’s true and fair to say. We also talk about which players we would choose for that worst starter distinction and why.

The Steelers won’t have to fly very many miles during the 2017 regular season and Alex and I discuss if that’s a big deal. We also wrap up a few other loose news items before closing out this Friday episode.

