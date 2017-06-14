Hot Topics

    Todd Haley Unsure How Steelers Will Manage Le’Veon Bell’s Reps

    By Alex Kozora June 14, 2017 at 10:40 am


    The talk over Le’Veon Bell has been focused on his absence and contract situation. But regardless of what happens, we know Bell will be on the field for Week One against the Cleveland Browns. There’s no back in the league who plays more often than Bell and it’s up to the team to figure out how much that trend should continue.

    “We’ll have all those discussions,” Todd Haley told reporters after yesterday’s practice. “His injuries have been kind of oddball type things. Even the [groin]. He’s a guy who gets stronger every game. He doesn’t want to come out of the game. Again, he’s a year older and we have to make sure we have to cover all that.”

    Per PFF, Bell played 90% of snaps in games he played, by far the highest share of any back.

    He’s seven points ahead of David Johnson and ten ahead of the third place back, DeMarco Murray. That’s been the dilemma for the team. There’s no question the Steelers’ offense is better with him on the field but it’s easy to overwork a back. Most of them are managed as committees and situational players, short yardage, third down, emerge. The Steelers’ situation is unique. Bell is all of those things.

    Perhaps part of the discussion will be dependent on James Conner’s development. A hamstring injury has hindered him during the spring but if he bounces back and earns the confidence of the coaching staff, they’ll in turn feel better about occasionally giving Bell a spell.

    If he doesn’t, it may end up being 2015 all over with Bell playing virtually every single snap.

    As Haley said, those conclusions are far from happening. Similar to the Cam Heyward/Stephon Tuitt talks, it’s probably for the best if there’s a small reduction in snaps.

    • falconsaftey43

      If they didn’t do it with Williams, I have a hard time believing they’ll do it with a rookie. I expect he’ll play 90% of the snaps he’s healthy for.

    • RickM

      He doesn’t know Bell had a groin injury not a hamstring, and he labels all his injuries as “oddball”. Based on that, it sure seems he hasn’t given any thought to Bell’s workload being reduced. I hope that changes and when games are out of reach (wins or losses), I hope we park Le’Veon on the bench.

    • Rob H

      Up until this year, I would have agreed with you, and Haley’s comment even now about his groin injury being flukey, when it happened the week after a 31 carrie game has me worried.
      But, I still refuse to believe these guys are that stupid, and won’t find a way to lighten his load a little bit. I’m tired of ending every post season with saying “yea, but if they had Bell it might have been different.”
      Knee and ankle injuries are bad luck, groin/muscle injuries become much more common with fatigue from being overworked

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      The only circumstance under which I see them lightening his load would be if they get a long term deal done with big guarantees (and they are protecting their invesment). If he plays on the tag, they’ll run him til the wheels fall off. This is not a new conversation and it most likely won’t be a new result.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ehhhh….I think you’re reading too much into it. Busy time of year for Haley. Not going to remember every injury.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Just because you and I might be tired of it, doesn’t mean Tomlin is. He seems to never change any of his routines. Expect Bell at 90% again.

    • RickM

      I totally disagree, respectfully of course. We are talking about the best RB in football who may get a $40+ M contract. For our O-Coordinator to wrongly reference a hamstring injury…okay that’s a little strange. But to add in that all his injuries have been “oddball’?

      This is Haley’s job and he very much appears an uninformed OC about one of our best players. I doubt there is a fan on this site who doesn’t know it was a groin injury and we’re not paid well to be an OC. Fans also know groin and hamstring injuries are common in the NFL.

    • Alex Kozora

      He is referring to them in totality. They were one-off, freak things that could’ve happened to everyone. The Nelson and Burfict hits. He’s saying it isn’t systemic, something that doesn’t make Bell “injury prone” (which is why the label is rarely used).

      To the workload, like I wrote, it’s partially dependent on how Conner/Davis do. It’s impossible to say what the workload should/will be right now because we don’t know enough about those two guys as a member of the Steelers.

    • Craig M

      All I want Haley to do is concentrate on strategy focused towards TOP and scoring. If he uses influence of play strategy towards more productive numbers on rushing/ passing yards everything else will take care of itself. By using influence of your play selection you keep your opponent off balance and that benefits the health of not only your Off. players but the D as well. Running a guy until his wheels fall off is a design for disaster- either on the field of play or some time later in poor quality of life. And I know there are fans who would promote all out gladiator battles w/ clubs and chains but the fact of the matter is this is a sport based on the basics of execution of design/ strategy and player excellence. We talk about players stepping up but what the Steelers really need is just a couple of the coaches to really step up. We want YAC, yards per carry, sacks, interceptions etc. but what I hope for is zero injuries- then lets see what we are really capable of.