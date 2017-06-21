Hot Topics

    Tomlin Ranked 4th In NFL.com Head Coach Power Rankings For 2017

    By Dave Bryan June 21, 2017 at 01:37 pm


    While I would likely be very sorry for asking several of you where you would currently rank Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin league-wide, I am willing to tell you where NFL.com analyst Elliot Harrison has him listed.

    In his recent 2017 head coach power rankings, Elliot has Tomlin ranked fourth overall and here’s what he has to say about listing him there:

    Perhaps the AFC version of Pete Carroll … Like Carroll, Tomlin seems to have a way with his players that other teams can’t emulate. Like Carroll, he owns both a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl loss. And like Carroll’s Seahawks, Tomlin’s Steelers tend to drop some “gimme” road games people expect them to win. Thus, Tomlin isn’t always considered a top-shelf head coach. But that’s rubbish. His guys play for him, and at the end of the day, that’s what counts.

    It’s easy to guess that Elliot has New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick first and I don’t think any of you will argue with that choice. From there, Elliot has Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy ranked second and third, respectively.

    As far as career regular season wins go, Carroll (103) has the same amount as Tomlin does (103) while McCarthy (114) has 11 more. All three have also won a Super Bowl during their careers and McCarthy got his by beating Tomlin’s Steelers to close out the 2010 season.


    Overall, I don’t have any major issues with Elliot’s rankings and outside of Belichick, his remaining 31 can probably be reshuffled quite a bit depending on what happens during the 2017 season and especially his top 15 for obvious reasons.

    Let me pose this question to all of you to end this post: Should the Steelers wind up being Super Bowl champions this season, would Tomlin deserve to be ranked second overall behind Belichick? That’s a harmless enough question, right?

    • Jeff McNeill

      I see the argument for the guys in second and third and it is a fruitless argument that I would leave alone. I would put Tomlin second now and those other guys would need a Super Bowl to pass Tomlin.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I find that, not unlike franchise quarterbacks, fans so often rate head coaches only by looking up—comparing them to the names they consider to be above or beyond them. Doing that makes it all too easy to forget the dumpster fires of some NFL franchises in the league who would kill to have the Steelers’ QQ or head coach.

    • Justin B

      I’d put BB first of course and the rest could be tied for second. I’d put Carroll in second all by himself if not for that blunder that cost him ring #2.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Mirrors how I feel.

    • Nick Ewry

      I would put Tomlin at #2 right now. I think to an extent he falls victim to his own mantra, “the standard is the standard”. He doesn’t get enough credit for his leadership through adversity (i.e. suspensions to key players) or how has managed to field a competitive team in while rebuilding the roster. He had the team playing meaningful week 17 games with Dwyer as the starting RB and had them in the playoffs with what seems be on paper some of the worst DB groups we have ever seen. I think the “cheerleader” comments last year really showed how much Tomlin means to this team.

    • falconsaftey43

      Great insight, very true

    • dany

      The team would have to win this year despite numerous Tomlin bad decisions for him to not be the obvious #2

    • Michael Martin

      Prior to last season I would have called him the 3rd best. However, starting a wide receiver with broken fingers over and over again still has me wanting him reprimanded and our medical staff replaced.

    • george

      I think it’s hard to compare Tomlin with McCarthy. McCarthy is more an Xs and Os type.

    • blue

      Tomlin led Steelers to AFC Championship game, so he should at least be in the top 4.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      Sounds right to me. Top 5 for sure, hope he sticks around for a long time.

    • JB Burgess

      Tomlin should be no higher than #10.

    • JB Burgess

      When you underachieve vs. subpar teams, your ranking should stay in the bottom 2/3 of the league

    • falconsaftey43

      So, get’s no credit for making it to the AFCCG? No credit for winning a Super Bowl and making it to another?

      There are seriously 9 other head coaches you’d want over Tomlin? Who?

    • WB Tarleton

      He had single digit snap counts on offense for most games after he hurt his fingers. That’s hardly “starting…over and over again.”

    • Rob H

      You can’t ask the anti-Tomlin crowd for details and facts, it throws them off their game. They much prefer working with vague terms used by radio show blowhards like “not buttoned up,” and “he’s a bum.”
      Even the “loses to bad teams thing is dubious, since last year they only lost to one team that ended the season with a losing record, the 7-9 Eagles. But, pesky facts.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t even get the logic of ranking Tomlin at the bottom of the league because his team “under performs” by losing to bad teams. The only context that can be used in is comparing to other teams that won more games to separate the top teams/coaches. It can’t be used to knock him lower than guys that are in charge of poor to mediocre teams that “met expectations” but were still bad teams.