    Tomlin Says No Added Urgency In Response To Events Of Last Season

    June 16, 2017


    If there is one single topic that Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is probably most tired of addressing already this offseason, it is about how they are building up to the 2017 season based on how the 2016 season ended. The Steelers, of course, lost in the AFC Championship game to the New England Patriots, so it goes without saying that they have to go into this season virtually singularly focused on being able to beat the Patriots this time around. Or so the line of thinking goes.

    Naturally, Tomlin was forced to address that philosophy while wrapping up the final practice of their three-day mandatory minicamp as the Steelers how head into a five-week break before reconvening at St. Vincent College in Latrobe to kick off training camp.

    One reporter asked the head coach if he expects to see, or to instigate, a greater sense of urgency in his team as a response to the fact that the team was able to advance to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, only to come up a game short courtesy of New England.

    I don’t think there’s an increased sense of urgency in terms of response to anything. 2017, man”, Tomlin began in his response. “There’s enough challenges and opportunities that lie for this group”.

    After all, it’s not as though every member of the Steelers that is going to make the 53-man roster will be coming form the same group of 53 players that finished the 2016 season.


    “Some guys are new to us, [so] they don’t tote the bags of years past”, Tomlin pointed out. “We don’t even approach it in that mentality. There will be urgency in Latrobe because 2017 tells us that it should be”, simply based on the fact that they are preparing to begin a season in which they intend to win the Super Bowl—the same as every other year.

    Another reporter followed up with the next question, once again going back to the fact that they were able to reach the AFC Championship game, and Tomlin responded with one of his Tomlinisms, telling the reporter that “you guys can write and talk about that, but the reality is that we aren’t anointed in any way based on what’s transpired”.

    “Just like everybody else we competed against”, he added. “Everybody’s undefeated right now, and I just have that level of respect for this process, and I want our football team to as well”. And I do think that it would be fair to say that Tomlin seems to enjoy the offseason practice portion of the football calendar about as much as any other head coach out there.

    But the bottom line is that he is not hanging up a Bill Belichick piñata in the Steelers’ locker room to motivate his players to beat him and his team down this year because they came up short last season. Each year brings its own unique challenges that will be addressed in a unique way, not in response to the past.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • lonnie

      Maybe this is part of the problem. He should feel an urgency to defeat the patriots. Complacency is “below the standard”

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hey, some people like Vanilla… and some people like Chocolate. Truthfully, I’m not one of those who wants my Tomlin to be milquetoast. I’d rather him be real, raw, honest, and with that dash of cayenne pepper. For every single “Tomlinism” that we have all had to endure over the years (decade, now.. geesh) I’ve been much more invigorated by the very Tomlin that AB captured so stealthily on that video. Perhaps it’s because of Coach Cowher and all that LB spit. Not sure. But either way, I’d much rather feel the immense heat of his fire.

      “You see, I’m a guy of simple tastes. I enjoy… dynamite. Gunpowder. And… gasoline.”

    • RickM

      It’s a fine line. Of course there’s an unspoken greater urgency with any franchise QB nearing retirement. But you don’t want to add pressure to the team by suggesting ‘it’s this year or else’. I don’t mind Tomlin’s approach vis a vis the players.

      But there’s a major problem if he and his coaches don’t have a greater urgency to fix past problems with Ben’s retirement looming. They have to fix Red Zone play on the road, being ready for every game to get the #1 seed and better game planning versus the Patriots. So far I’ve heard Butler talk about better game planning against the Patriots. I haven’t heard a single word from Tomlin or Haley about Red Zone play on the road. It’s like the abysmal 36% success rate never happened. Get some urgency guys – stop burying your head in the sand. Acknowledge the issue, and explain what went wrong and how it can be fixed.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      And if he had hung a piñata last year, it would have gotten broadcast out o Facebook live.

    • John Pennington

      Steelers need to put together a roster that can beat the Pats thats all there to it plus I hope they are smart not to release a player hoping to get them to the practice quad.Putting together this roster is key and on special teams to keeping players you will need later,Dont leave that in Danny Smith hands or you will be in trouble.Hope this is his last year can do alot better at that position also.

    • Dorian James

      Sshhhh, the Tomlin haters are listening.

    • Jacob

      Tomlin is right though. You can’t let your desire to beat one team be your main focus. You can do so at the risk of forgetting there are many other teams to defeat, which could result in not even making it to the playoffs to beat the Patriots at all. And even if they beat the Patriots, the over-euphoria could result in a super bowl loss.

      If the Steelers can stay healthy I think they can defeat the Pats at home, but they may have to do it twice…a tall order.

    • Ryan

      Solid approach. If we plan solely to beat the Pats and then go on to lose to someone else what’ll be the line then?

      The staff knows where the weaknesses are and where they need to improve. Just cause they don’t go broadcasting every little detail to the media doesn’t mean they’re ignoring it.

    • FATCAT716

      If you spend all off season focused on the patriots & lose to the raiders that would be pretty stupid