    Video: Le’Veon Bell Shows He’s Healthy In Pickup Basketball Game

    By Alex Kozora June 25, 2017 at 09:02 pm


    Le’Veon Bell has been sidelined for the entire spring while rehabbing from offseason groin surgery. But that groin looks pretty healed up if a video a former Steeler posted is any indication.

    Safety Alden Darby, in camp with the team last season, posted this video of himself playing basketball with Bell. And yeah, Bell looks good. Health at least. Maybe not the basketball (though that looks pretty impressive too).


    He suffered the injury during the playoff run, unable to gut things out in the AFC Championship Game, leaving early against the Patriots.

    Bell and the team are still working towards a long-term extension, having until July 17th to reach a deal. If not, he’ll play the year under the franchise tag and be slated to be a FA in the offseason. But if this video tells you anything, it’s that there’s little worry about Bell’s recent injuries.

