    Villanueva Finds Going Up Against ‘Relentless’ T.J. Watt ‘Annoying’

    By Matthew Marczi June 20, 2017 at 11:15 am


    On a personal level, it’s rarely a good thing when somebody refers to your presence as “annoying”. But when it comes to being a pass-rusher in the NFL, it should most likely be taken in stride as a compliment. That is how Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva has described the player that he has taken the majority of his reps against this spring: first-round rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

    As Jim Wexell wrote last week, Villanueva was highly complimentary of Watt, saying that “he’s just come in here and worked hard” while not taking any plays off. “It’s annoying to go against a guy like that”, he added, “but he knows that’s one of his strengths, like his brother, relentless”.

    The hope is obviously that the left tackles of the Steelers’ opponents will find Watt equally or even more annoying than does Villanueva. If he can keep up the annoyance factor against the 6’9” bookend lineman after the pads come on in Latrobe in late July, then that will really be something.

    Aside from calling him annoying to go against, Villanueva also affirmed that Watt makes surprisingly few errors given his status as a rookie and his relative newness to his position in general. And not only does he have the ability to play without making mistakes, he also actually knows what he is doing and how he is supposed to do it.

    “He knows how to disguise the plays. He knows his responsibilities”, the left tackle said. Adding that “he plays with a lot of confidence” and “plays very well with his hands”, Villanueva also noted that Watt “understands protections and the offensive line so he shows a lot of maturity that you don’t usually see”.


    Even more noteworthy, perhaps, is the fact that he sees Watt as “a guy who’s using moves” as opposed to “just relying on athleticism. He’s a very athletic kid but he’s not relying on it. He’s really putting thought into the game, so I’ve had a lot of fun going against him for the past month”.

    Regardless of how annoying it might be to do so.

    Of course, there is nothing more annoying for a pass rusher than being able to get into the backfield but missing out on getting the sack. While there are ways for them to affect the play that do not get marked down on the stat sheet as a sack, others, including Bud Dupree, have talked about that innate desire to finish every play, and for a rusher, to finish a play is to get the sack.

    The Steelers have been doing better in that category over the past two years overall, but there is still room for significant improvement, which is why they drafted Watt in the first round. They have had to manufacture more pressure with blitzes than they would care to do, so the thinking is that it’s time for the young man from Wisconsin to start annoying some blind-side protectors.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • William Weaver

      First defensive snap of 2017, will Watt be on the field?

    • Big White

      I think with the addition of Watt and a year’s maturity for Burns, Hargrave & Davis ….. that this is our most athletically talented defense since the 2008 Super Bowl squad. Not sure if it will measure up statistically, but i see it trending up in interceptions, splash plays and defensive touchdowns.

    • Big White

      no. James still too good vs the run.

    • Luis Grove

      The fact that he is garnering this type of praise from both his teammates and coaches, has me excited like a fat kid in a candy store

    • SfSteeler

      Mr. 39er resting and Bells contract situation is giving the seconds valuable reps…plus our quality starters on this team will challenge the newbies all summer…

    • Conserv_58

      If T.J. Watt is getting under AV’s skin playing in shorts it’s going to be fun watching those two go against each other in camp.

      Believe me, this coming training camp is going to be especially intense and competitive for a couple of reasons. One: They got to the AFCCG in 2016 and got thoroughly trounced by the patriots, again. The players and coaches won’t say it, but we know that they are seething and want revenge. This team rightfully has high expectations and they are singularly focused on finishing the job. Two: The passing of Dan Rooney will be ever present at camp and throughout the greater Pittsburgh region. Mr. Rooney will undoubtedly be on the player’s and coach’s minds. They want to bring home a seventh Lombardi in his honor.

    • Conserv_58

      There is no reason, other than injury or Joey wants to keep Deebo fresh, why Deebo won’t be starting that first snap.

    • Conserv_58

      Pray that they get through camp without any serious injuries.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Fantastic – now give AV a long term deal for goodness sake.

    • Ace

      Watt should start games and let Deebo finish. Highest pressure situations are late in games and late in season. Better to have the rookie making mistakes in the first half of games than the last half of the last quarter. Rather have Deebos experience and fresh legs for when the game really counts. Let the young guy tire out the O Line and let Deebo mop up. I don’t see how that doesn’t make the most sense.

    • Ace

      OK I believe you. What do I do now?
      Have you missed all the articles in the last couple weeks regarding the PS and Pats? All they have been talking about has been how the NFL has a Patriot problem. Interviews with the DC talking about needing to do a better job than what they did in the AFCCG. It’s obvious they want revenge and they know TB is in the way. The Pats will be there in the end and hopefully Ben can put together a great season and challenge them. I’m not so convinced. When’s the last time they had back to back deep playoff runs? 2004-2005? A hangover might be more likely than another AFCCG appearance.

    • Alan Tman

      The main thing I take away is that he is actually has a game plan, and is using moves as opposed to just athleticism. I think he is talking about Dupree and Chickillo here. At any rate I said Watt will be our best defensive draft pick since 43. I’m predicting 8 to 10 sacks this year for Watt.

    • Big White

      I don’t know about you folks, but ol’ Big White is ready for some frickin’ football.

    • FATCAT716

      Most endorsed rookie of all time. They haven’t even put pads on yet. I sure hope he lives up to all the hype

    • Michael James

      Yep, I really think that’s the most relevant info we can get out of this interview.

    • NW86

      Barring injury, no. Even if TJ gets half the snaps from day 1, out of respect for James he will be given the first snap so he is listed as the starter.

    • CP72

      Amen..

    • CP72

      It’s also interesting they all say the same thing. Hard worker…Off the charts rookie smarts….Gonna help right away.

    • Bradys_Dad

      If I were a betting man, and I’m not, I would think not (barring camp or pre-season injuries). Deebo deserves to be that guy on Day 1. I honestly think that IF they both stay healthy, Deebo and JT will spell each other routinely throughout the season continuously bringing a blind side pass rush at the highest level we’ve seen in years. LTs are not going to be thrilled about that combo.

    • pittfan

      +1

    • nutty32

      Can’t wait to hear media predictable Joe Thomas to kiss Watt’s ass.

    • Steve Johnson

      The Scheme and Coaching will dictate everything. IMO

    • Steve Johnson

      Still Football in Shorts, but, I’m excited as well.

    • SilverSteel

      And I heard Hank Williams jr is back. Are you ready for some football?

    • Jon Hartman

      either him or le’veon bell