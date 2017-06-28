Hot Topics

    Will And Should The Steelers Show Interest In Signing Unretiring LB Zach Orr?

    By Dave Bryan June 28, 2017 at 11:50 am


    Prior to abruptly announcing his retirement from the NFL this past January due to a congenital neck/spine condition, former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Zach Orr was starting to establish himself as one of the best young players in the league at his position. On Wednesday, however, Orr announced that he’s now looking to resume his NFL career after receiving a second medical opinion and now the wait begins to see if a team ultimately signs him.

    “I really don’t know [where I’ll play] yet,” Orr said Wednesday during an interview on Good Morning Football. “I’m eager to see. I just want to play football. I just want to play ball. I mean perfect situation, perfect scenario, of course Baltimore. I have a great relationship with everybody in that organization, teammates that I’ve got to know really well that I’ll talk to for the rest of my life and then obviously with C.J. Mosley, we came into the league the same year and I felt like we had a chance to be one of the best tandems in the National Football League, we’re working toward that.

    “So, perfect scenario, Baltimore obviously would be favorites. But I just want to play football. And at the end of the day, that’s what I want to do. I love ball and I’m ready to give whoever or whatever my all out there on the field.”

    According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, Orr already has a visit scheduled with the Detroit Lions on Thursday and additionally that as many as eight teams have reached out to the young linebacker so far since his Wednesday announcement. While a return to the Ravens probably can’t yet be ruled out, early indications are that they still have questions about his overall health. According to Albert Breer of MMQB, while the Ravens have been keeping tabs on Orr and love him as a player and a person, he seriously doubts the Baltimore team doctors would pass him on a physical.

    With him having yet to file his retirement papers, Orr is currently an unrestricted free agent and that means he’s free to sign with any team of his choosing. While the former undrafted free agent out of North Texas currently has a very limited resume, he did register 132 total tackles, 5 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble last season, his first as a full-time starter. Those stats registered in 15 games as a weakside linebacker earned him second-team all-pro honors.


    It will now be interesting to see if the Pittsburgh Steelers wind up having any interest in signing Orr. While the team currently appears set to move forward with fifth-year inside linebacker Vince Williams as their starter alongside Ryan Shazier after losing longtime veteran starter Lawrence Timmons to the Miami Dolphins during the early stages of the offseason free agent signing period, they did heavily pursue current New England Patriots inside linebacker Dont’a Hightower during the signing period just the same.

    While the Steelers still have hopes on signing running back Le’Veon Bell, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and tackle Alejandro Villanueva to long-term contract extensions in the coming weeks and months, they still could have enough salary cap space left over to sign Orr to a reasonable multi-year deal as well if they deem him healthy and worth pursuing.

    Orr, who just turned 25 earlier this month, announced he was retiring this past January after being told that his C1 vertebra was only 80 percent formed, meaning he risked paralysis or even death if he played another down. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell pointed Orr toward Stanford Emery, a West Virginia spine specialist who had treated Russell’s neck injury in 2015. As the report continues, Emery and other doctors told Orr that “he’s at no more risk of serious injury than a player with a fully formed spine,” so long as he didn’t play with any herniated disks.

    It’s easy to speculate that Orr won’t ultimately land in Pittsburgh. With that said, however, it might be worth exploring his medicals just the same in order to determine the risk/reward factor.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Orr was a tackling MACHINE in Baltimore. If the Steelers saw an opportunity to sign this man, I would absolutely do it. He’d be a great addition to the linebacking corps.

    • falconsaftey43

      For a reasonable price, absolutely.

    • Steelers12

      why not turn over every rock

    • Ace

      Yes they should look into signing him, he would be terrific as a backup with starter potential. I watched him this morning and liked what he had to say, he carried himself very well. And obviously his on the field resume speaks for itself.
      No they will not look into signing him because it makes too much sense.

    • Ace

      I should add that he will want to be a starter or have the chance to be one. Not sure if the PS would fill his wants.

    • Steel B

      No.

    • MattHat121

      Given recent history of PIT’s medical staff, I’m sure he would pass their physical just fine.

    • Sam Clonch

      Good job listing the Steelers players to extend in the correct order of importance.

    • Michael James

      One thing is clear: Given their recent record, our team doctors would have no problem clearing him, even if he was just one hit away from retirement…

    • Mr. Goodkat

      I bet you thought they were looking at Hightower to back up VW as well, huh? Please.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      I mean IF they clear him and IF its the right price…why not? I like VW as much as the next guy, but Orr was a monster last year.

    • RickM

      If they have a reasonable contract for sure. Spinal stenosis with Jones didn’t stop them. But there isn’t a chance they’ll do it. It makes too much sense. And so far, at the ILB position, that’s been in short supply.

    • Shane Mitchell

      133 tackles and 3 INTs last season, if he can pass the physical it would be a no brainer.

    • Ed Smith

      How could this guy not compete for starter position? Obviously not for Shazier, rather NEXT to Shazier. VW, if you’re good enough then you start, if not Orr starts. Seems like a no-brainer to me.

      Dear FO, At LEAST TRY to acquire this guy…

    • Nick Ewry

      I think Vince Williams has waited his turn and its time to give him his opportunity.

    • Ken Krampert

      After the Ladarius Green debacle, there is no way we sign more damaged goods.

    • dany

      Why would he get a multi year deal though? He retired for a reason, comes back late in the offseason, it’s not like he’s a marquee player even if he’s good. I’d bet the team that signs him gets him for a year, but for a good amount of non-guaranteed money

    • J.

      Only if they are sure about his medical clearance. If the first medical reports are to be believed and not the second its just o big of a risk. As much as I love football this young mans health and welfare is more important.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      This would only be true if there is a continuing problem. If he is healed/at no further risk, then they would surely fail him in a physical.

    • Yinzer MOB

      I don’t think the Steelers should or Will show any interest in Orr one year of productivity and a potential dangerous injury situation you know what you have in Vince Williams let’s get ready for Training Camp. It’s Funny How The Fans Shout Injury Prone at Green and wanted him out of town but are willing to take a chance on another potentially injured player with one year of solid play.

    • blue

      Steelers need MLB depth.

    • RickM

      This is not a lengthy injury rap sheet. It’s probably closer to Jones with some doctors telling him not to play football and other saying it was O.K. Orr can play. Further, we just drafted a guy in the 1st round with 2 knee injuries in college. The Steelers are still not going to be influenced by injury records. That’s pretty obvious.

    • Yinzer MOB

      I Agree with you that the Steelers don’t shy away from injured players the last two years they have definitely made that clear my comment was simply an opinion. Having said that I can’t comment on the extent of Orr’s injury the media may be making it sound worse than it really is but I’ve seen guys come back from knee injuries I can’t say the same for spinal injuries….and just to be clear I didn’t like the Watt pick for the same reasons injuries and one year of productivity.

    • SilverSteel

      That’s how we got Heath but Green may have put a bad taste in our mouth.

    • SilverSteel

      Those are some really nice numbers for a MLB. Too bad we are trying to maybe keep an extra WR or S/CB or even TE. We have a ton of decisions to make coming up. Exciting offseason!

    • John Hinton

      Let’s kick the tires.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Nothing to lose.

    • RickM

      That’s a good perspective. It’s impossible to know about Orr long-term health-wise. But I think whomever gets him will protect themselves in his contract and will get a very good LB. As for Watt, I also would not have selected him. I love his infectitous attitude and will be cheering for him. But when a college player say ‘why does this (knees injuries) keep happening to me’, I just can’t take him. The only one year of production is a legitimate concern. But my biggest long-term worry is the knees. But you just hope it’s all behind him now that he’s a Steeler.

    • rystorm06

      one year vet minimum

    • Ace

      Please what? Please tell you I don’t think they wanted Hightower as a backup? Ok, they wouldn’t have signed Hightower to a $45 contract and make him a backup to VW. But there’s no telling if they view Orr as a starter or backup either. Orr played 1 season as a starter and had a pretty decent year. Nothing too crazy, but solid. There’s a big difference between Hightower and Orr. It’s not crazy to view Orr as a potential backup to VW. He is an unknown with one decent year under his belt. You telling me if they signed him they would have him start immediately and push VW to the bench? Please.

    • RickM

      It’s logical that they would be more careful signing guys with repetitive injuries to the same area. Then again, they knew the Green signing had created significant problems, and then rolled the dice on Watt’s knee problems. So who knows.

    • RickM

      Good luck with that. 8 teams have called him. A team may as well not even make an offer if that’s what they’re phoning with. The guy played really well last season. The teams inquiring about him will be careful. But there’s no way they’ll be offering the lowest contract possible.

    • Rob

      I thought David Harris was a no brainer. Orr should definitely be someone they should call up.

    • PA2AK_

      ‘he did register 132 total tackles, 5 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble last season, his first as a full-time starter. Those stats registered in 15 games as a weakside linebacker earned him second-team all-pro honors.’

      Backup…please. Lol bro you might be off your rocker. VW is actually on of my favorites, but Orr is a stud.

    • Big Joe

      It’s up to the Drs if they bring him in. I don’t see where a visit hurts anything. They always say they’re open to opportunities. However, if he passes an exam I have to believe it’ll be a short contract to prove out health concerns with plenty of team safety net protections built in.

    • MC

      If he can pass a physical i’ll be down with the signing. Im more than happy to roll with VW and Shazier but we need depth on the inside and Shazier hasn’t stayed healthy a full season.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Ideally, they’d bring him in and let the doctors look at him, then make a decision. Realistically, all I’m expecting is a few tweets saying that pittsburgh is “interested”, probably from Aditi. I also can see why they wouldn’t actually try this because their record when picking up players with injury histories has been pretty bad lately haha.

    • Matt Manzo

      As long as it’s not for LGreen money!

    • Boots

      He’s not going to pass a legit physical from an NFL team

    • Rusted Out

      Nobody should start because they waited and it’s their turn. A player should only start if he’s the best at his position on the team. VW would have been a backup to Hightower, and he’d be warming the pine for Orr also.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      second diagnosis be darned he needs to stay retired. more to life than football.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Not looking into Orr would be irresponsible on the part of the front office. He’s an excellent football player and he plays a position that the Steelers lack depth at. I seriously doubt Pittsburgh will be in the running for Orr though. After all, he is a free agent whose drawn significant interest from other teams.