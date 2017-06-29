Hot Topics

    Zachary Orr ‘Even More Hungry To Play’ After Having Football Taken From Him

    By Matthew Marczi June 29, 2017 at 05:40 am


    Now here’s something you don’t see every day. A player who retired young due to a serious injury that was believed to jeopardize his health if he continued to play just unretired. You may have read about it here yesterday when Dave Bryan posed the question of whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers would be interested in him.

    By the way, please welcome Dave back home. If you follow him on Twitter, you know where he has been for most of the past week and what he must be going through. But I digress.

    The player in question is former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Zachary Orr, and former is the key word here. See, Orr is a three-year veteran, but because he was expected to retire, the Ravens never bothered to extend a restricted free agent tender on him. The deadline for doing so has long passed, and that has made him an unrestricted free agent. He already has a visit with the Lions.

    You may recall that Orr retired due to a spinal condition that was discovered after the 2016 season ended. He never actually filed retirement papers, though. He was advised by many close associates to seek further opinions after the fact, and he did so.

    I had my mind made up. I was like man, the doctors told me I was done. This is a serious issue. So I’m going to leave it alone”, he said. “But I just kept hearing that from multiple people and some were telling me to just go check out and seek out some more opinions and things like that”, only to discover that his condition is extremely rare—so rare that there is no available evidence that indicates a serious risk of continuing to play


    He mentioned that there is a player in college who learned of the same issue and returned to play. So now he intends to do the same. “Now that I’ve gotten a taste of the game being taken away from me, I’m even more hungry to play”, he said.

    It is quite a twist from just a short time ago, when he said that his mind was definitely made up. But things have changed completely since then. “As far as me physically, mentally, I’m ready to go”, he said. “I’m feeling better than ever. I’m feeling like I have these past offseasons and everything like that. So I’m ready to go”.

    Now the question is who he will play for. At the moment it doesn’t appear entirely obvious that he will return to the Ravens. For starters, they don’t have a lot of cap space after squeezing in Jeremy Maclin. But an article from The Baltimore Sun (linked to above) raises doubts that the team’s doctors would ever clear him medically.

    In his first season as a starter in 2016, Orr recorded 132 tackles in addition to three interceptions, five passes defensed, and a forced fumble. In two games against the Steelers, he had 18 tackles, an interception, and two passes defensed.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • falconsaftey43

      Does anyone know more about the neck injury he had that caused him to miss week 17? He had never been hurt previously in his career (15, 16, 15 games played). He played the entire game against the Steelers in week 16 (even made a tackle with 32 seconds left in the game). Then the next week he’s held out with a neck injury. So the question is, did he actually suffer an injury in that game, or did they just somehow discover his congenital neck condition that caused them to hold him out? The congenital neck issue is a go, no-go kind of thing that he can either play or he can’t, and if he’s cleared, then there isn’t really any concern if he’d be injury prone (he hasn’t been in his career at all) or anything like that. But if he did suffer a significant neck injury in week 16, it could be different.

    • RickM

      A Baltimore reporter said he suffered two herniated discs side by side at the top of his vertebrae late in the Pittsburgh game. He then had a head-to-toe CAT scan which showed the congenital problem. The spinal experts he saw at that time said one of the top vertebra was not fully formed, and this occurs in 1% of the population. The experts felt he shouldn’t play again. Now he has found at least one expert who feels differently.

      He played football for 15 years without the problem flaring up and the discs I gather have healed fine. Ultimately it’s his and the NFL doctors’ call. I kind of think of Jarvis Jones a little. The USC doctors refused to pass him on his physical saying he shouldn’t play football. So he transferred to Georgia and is now entering his 6th year in the NFL. Different docs will have different opinions. I leave the final decision up to the player and the team doctors.

    • LHW

      I heard on the local radio in Baltimore yesterday the vertebrae in his upper neck never formed correctly. This leaves him more susceptible than those with normal spines to serious injury, paralysis, or even death. There is talk of him doctor shopping, finding one that is telling him what he wants to hear. That really won’t matter, ultimately team doctors will have to clear him.

    • John Pennington

      Could always use a inside linebacker and would save the team from drafting one next year but the risk could be to high plus the team just went thru this with damaged goods so just draft one next year along with a safety tightend maybe always a corner and defensive lineman to keep making the line stronger.

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks, I couldn’t track down those details on the initial injury. It would make me a little worried about future injuries just because of the herniated disks, not so much the congenital issue.

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks. I knew that stuff. I was looking for info on the injury (not pre-existing condition) that led them to look at his neck in the first place. Thankfully RickM was able to track that down. Thanks guys.

    • RickM

      Yes, I totally get what you are saying. There’s not only the congenital issue but a previous injury has occurred seemingly related to it. It’s a tough one. Some will say ‘protect the player from himself’. Others will say ‘he’s going in with his eyes wide open. If he passes the physical let him play’. There’s no right answer, just differing opinions.