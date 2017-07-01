1 Week Until 2017 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Hot Topics

    Happy Friday to all of you once again and welcome to the weekend.

    This is the last Friday we’ll have to make it through before the start of training camp as this same time next week the team will have completed their first practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. The team will report on Thursday and that means we’ll have plenty of interviews to recap on that day in addition to finally knowing which players will open training camp on the team’s Active PUP list.

    It’s an exciting time for sure and the Steelers first preseason game will take place three weeks from today. Football is in the air once again and it’s a welcomed feeling. With that said, on to sad personal note.

    As many of you might already know by now, my father passed away on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. While I will certainly miss him, I’m glad he didn’t suffer very long. I’m also glad I was able to spend some quality time with him a few weeks ago.

    I can really thank my father for me being a fan of the Steelers. You see, he was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys in the early seventies and mostly because of quarterback Roger Staubach having been in the Navy, as he had also spent time in that branch of the armed services as well. Him being a Cowboys fan obviously required him to not be found of the Steelers and as a four-year-old anarchist, I quickly gravitated to rooting for the team my old man liked the least even though I lived in Florida, miles away from Pittsburgh. The rest is pretty much history, but I will detail it for you just the same.


    From roughly four-years-old and on, I collected everything Steelers and owned quite a bit of merchandise such as jerseys and book bags. Steeler football cards were my prized possessions early on and I quickly learned how to read football box scores in the papers. I would throw tantrums on Sundays if we didn’t make it home in time from church and lunch to watch the Steelers play if they were on television that week. A few well-deserved beatings occurred along the way, as you can probably imagine. Birthdays usually included Steeler themed cakes, all of which were made and decorated by my mother. Birthday gifts usually included some sort of Pittsburgh sports merchandise.

    My love for the Steelers was very quickly followed by an obsession with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins. I can remember watching Pirate games on a small black and white television in my parent’s bedroom whenever they would play the Atalanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on TBS and WGN, respectively. As for the Penguins, I watched countless amounts of their games against the New York Islanders and New York Rangers whenever they were shown on the old USA Cable Network. I also watched the now defunct Pittsburgh Spirit MISL team as well. I collected Steeler, Pirate and Penguin trading cards starting in the early seventies and still have most them to this very day.

    When I was about seven, my parents took me to Atlanta to see the Pirates play the Braves a few times. I remember pretty vividly watching Willie Stargell play as he was my favorite. Not too many years later, my father took me to Atlanta once again to see a preseason game between the Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons and afterwards I met Lynn Swann and Franco Harris and had my picture taken with both of them.

    I was eaten up with everything black and gold as a child and all because of my father. I never dreamed at the time that I would be doing what I do today, which is covering the Steelers 20 hours a day.

    Later this evening, my wife and I will travel back to Florida to bury my father on Monday and I plan on returning on Tuesday or Wednesday. In the meantime, Alex Kozora, Matthew Marczi and a few of the other great contributors, will all easily keep the site full of content for you to view.

    As usual, I’ll end this Friday with five questions for you to answer in the comments below. Peace and love to all of you and thank you all for sharing my passion with me.

    1 – Now that he has decided to turn down the Steelers best offer, will running back Le’Veon Bell eventually wind up earning more than $48 million over the course of the next three seasons (2017-2019)?

    2 – Of running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, linebacker L.J. Fort and wide receiver Demarcus Ayers, which one has the best shot at ultimately making the initial 53-man roster this year?

    3 – Of first-year Steelers players, cornerback Mike Hilton and running back Terrell Watson, which one will the masses be the most excited about exiting the team’s second preseason game?

    4 – Name one current player on the Steelers 90-man roster who has the best shot at opening the 2017 regular season on the roster of another NFL team.

    5 – Can you briefly recap the origin of your Steelers fandom for me?

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – Steelers Depot readers were given one last chance to predict whether Le’Veon Bell would sign a long-term deal before the deadline. While many people were hopeful; over 59% correctly foresaw that a long-term deal would not be consummated. The consequences have been the overwhelming point of Steelers discussion all week long.

    Question 2 – This was an interesting question since Le’Veon Bell only played in 15 games including the playoffs in 2016. Still 59% believe that he will have less than 407 touches this season even if he plays more games. A lot of that may have to do with Martavis Bryant being back in the line-up. According to the Pro Football Reference; James Wilder established the record number of touches in a single regular season at 492 back in 1984.

    Question 3 – The Steelers have a lot of underappreciated people according to the readership. Twenty-seven players different players were named with only two being mentioned more than two-times: Jesse James (4) and Bud Dupree (3). Here are the others just so they don’t feel left out: Ross Cockrell, Mike Mitchell, Eli Rogers, Joshua Dobbs, Cameron Sutton, Senquez Golson, Ramon Foster, Vince Williams, Cam Heyward, Roosevelt Nix, Justin Hunter, Xavier Grimble, TJ Watt, LT Walton, Brian Allen, Keion Adams, Colin Holba, Sean Davis, Stephon Tuitt, Marcus Gilbert, Chris Hubbard, Robert Golden, Alejandro Villanueva, Ethan Cooper and Ben Roethlisberger.

    Question 4 – 68% do not agree with Alex Kozora that Hines Ward is not a Hall of Fame worthy player. A slightly smaller percentage (64%) believe that Hines Ward will eventually get in. Many acknowledge that his stats may not be enough but that he was a complete player when you factor in his blocking forcing the NFL to change its rules. Hope it happens within my lifetime; but not optimistic.

    Question 5 – This was the most decisively answered question. Over 78% said they would not be reading Bruce Arian’s book. That said, it appeared that most had a favorable opinion of him either as an offensive coordinator or a head coach. Several people said that they were glad he left when he did because it likely extended Ben’s career. Bruce Arians has said he buried the hatchet with the Steelers organization and it appears most fans bear no ill will towards him. To quote Michael Corleone; “It’s not personal (Bruce); it’s strictly business.”

    • DirtDawg1964

      Dave, so sorry to hear of your loss. Been there. Done that. It sucks.

      1. Yes
      2. Ayers
      3. Hilton
      4. Coates
      5. First SB. All of my relatives were Viking fans. So I decided to root for those guys in Black and Gold. Rest is history.

    • Chris92021

      1. Yes. Prediction: 12.1 million in 2017, 14.5 million in 2018 (franchise tag again), and in 2019 when the Steelers have completed consecutive Super Bowl wins in 2017 and 2018 seasons, Bell will sign a 5 year, 70 million dollar deal with the Los Angeles Rams with over 35 million dollars in guaranteed money. The Rams, desperate for star power as they move into their new Inglewood stadium in 2020, will grossly overpay the 2017 league MVP to attract the fickle LA crowd who never really wanted the Rams to return in the first place. The Steelers will move on from Bell, but not before getting two of the best seasons by a RB in league history, post-1978 era.

      2. Fort because we are overflowing with talent at WR and Toussaint can’t offer much except 4th quarter snaps in the preseason.

      3. Hilton because I want to see every CB play this preseason.

      4. Sammie Coates. If everyone (meaning Bryant) stays healthy and clean, I would like to see what we can get for Coates, who is young and showed great deep speed, not to mention willingness to play special teams. If we can get a top 100 pick for him, let it happen. It is a good problem to have.

      5. Arrived to the US in 1990 as a 9 year old from South Korea. Adopted by Pittsburghers (mom was from Franklin so not exactly Pittsburgh like dad was, who attended Duquesne). Family weren’t really die-hards but for a kid who didn’t speak English or know anything about American football, I fell love in with it. Rod Woodson was my favorite player and when he was named to the All 75th season team, I was overjoyed. More than 27 years later, my love for the Steelers hasn’t waned a bit.

      My deepest sympathies to you and your family. For the rest of y’all, enjoy the last week before training camp!

    • Jeff McNeill

      Dave, I am so sorry for your lose. It is great that you were able to spend time with him before you lost him. My mom fell and broke her hip in January and died from complications in April. Unfortunately I was unable to go and see her in the last year of her life because of medical problems I had and continue to battle. It breakers my hear that I could not travel, so I am glad you could at least do that.

    • Jeff McNeill

      1) no
      Fitz
      3)Hilton
      4) Rodgers
      5) In the late 70s I picked them because my oldest brother,who I idolized, liked them so I picked them. He made fun of me so I picked his teams biggest rival in the other sports. They are Reds, Canadians, and 76ers.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Sorry about your father, Dave. My father passed away from cancer also. It’s never easy to lose a loved one, but as a Christian, I’ve learned that God is always there for you and will give you peace! Stay strong and positive! Bless you!

      1. Yes he will. Didn’t think he would get tagged again, but hearing that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh gives me feelings a deal will get done next year (hopefully).
      2. Ayers as a punt returner.
      3. Kinda excited about Hilton.
      4. Don’t yell at me, but Teams could maybe try to trade for Eli. (Just a thought) I think Hunter could be trade bait also.
      5. My brother always loved the Steelers. I didn’t really get into NFL until I started watching Moss and the Vikings. Started to grow fond of football and I remember watching the draft one year when Eli Manning was causing a ruckus over not wanting to go to San Diego. Phillip Rivers actually played hs football in a town near me, but when the Steelers drafted Ben Roethlisberger, it was something about that name. I’m a real stickler for names. Followed the Steeler’s season that year and I haven’t looked back! Love this team!

    • Harley Crockett

      I thank my father also for my Steelers fandom, as he was living in Pittsburgh when I was 8 (1978) and I went to visit him and he took me to a game, and that was that …. I’m truly sorry to hear of your loss

    • Jaybird

      Condolences Dave.

      1) I can’t see Bell staying healthy for two full years to get that big of a contract in the future, especially since I see us playing lots of extra playoff games. So no he will not make more.
      2) I’m going to say all three do not make the 53
      3) Hilton
      4) Ayers
      5) grew up in northern NJ , across from NYC. My first game watched was the Rams/ Steeler Super Bowl. I liked the Rams horn , but my older brother said he liked them so I had to be for the Steelers. So I rooted for them and have ever since. It’s the best thing my brother has ever done for me. I think the Steelers even helped protect me from harm when I was little. Right after one Christmas I was riding my brand new Mean Green Machine ( a fancy big wheel) and I got hit by a car. I was all bundled up in the Steeler garb I got for X mas – Steeler hat with the little Pom Pom ball on top, a varsity Steeler jacket, steeler gloves and a kiddy Lambert jersey. My jacket and gloves got all ripped up but I barely had a scratch! Go Steelers.

    • Mike Madorma

      1. No
      2. Fort
      3. Hilton
      4. Justin hunter
      5. Watching 2005 season with my grandfather. First NFL games I’ve seen. Been watching ever since

    • Reader783

      Condolences Dave, it sounds like your father was a great guy.

      1 – $12MM this year, $14MM next year leaves $22MM in year 3, I say no, unless you don’t prorate the signing bonus? If the signing bonus counts as 1 year, then yes.

      2 – I think Toussaint

      3 – Hard to be too excited about a CB, but I still think Hilton has more hype at the moment and RB is pretty deep at the moment anyway.

      4 – One of our receivers, I’ll say Demarcus Ayers.

      5 – Born and raised. Dad grew up in northeast PA where it was pick your poison between Eagles, Steelers and Giants and luckily he made the right choice. Has been tough being a Steelers fan in Philly, but the Superbowl margin pads the verbal abuse.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Sorry for your loss Dave. Great you were able to spend some quality time with your Dad before he passed away.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Thanks for sharing David. Godspeed to your father; may he be at peace,

      1. Yes; if Steelers win Super Bowl and he is an big contributor. No, if nagging injuoes continue to prevent him from finishing seasons.

      2. Not overly optimistic for any of them making Steelers 53 but will say Fort has best chance.

      3. Mike Hilton – interception.

      4. WR is so deep. Demarcus Ayers.

      5. Moved from Pittsburgh to DC suburbs in mid-1960’s as a huge Pirates fan. Roberto Clemente my favorite ballplayer. Steelers were secondary but being a contrarian never owned nor wore any Redskins regalia but
      stayed loyal to the sad sack Steelers; the immaculate reception cemented my fandom and they were sad sacks nevermore.

    • Nolrog

      Sorry to hear about your loss.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Dave. My condolences. My hero, my dad, died decades ago. I laugh and smile whenever I think of him. Great guy. Just a couple of days of mourning but memories last forever. Thankfully I have lots of great ones. I’m sure you do also.

      A toast to you father. I will have brandy.

    • PaeperCup

      Condolences Dave. Today we celebrate his life.

    • Big White

      1 – Yes. I think this is all smoke and mirrors. My guess is that Bell is insured on potential earnings.
      2 – LJ Fort. With no ILB taken in the draft, it’s hard to imagine he’s in a worse position that 2016.
      3 – Hilton. I believe Ramon already created some buzz about Hilton, don’t know much about the other.
      4 – Coates. Can’t teach speed and JuJu’s selection is a tell.
      5 – My family were all Redskins fans and forced it upon me. Saw the Mean Joe Coke commercial and rebelled.

    • PaeperCup

      1. I expect him to get the same or very similar exact offer, but accept it this time
      2. I like Ayers of the three, but thats the most crowded position, so I’ll say Fort.
      3. Hilton, been hearing good things.
      4. Justin Hunter
      5. My Dad was born and raised in West mifflin PA. I’m born and raised Maui, HI. Residents here are pretty bandwagon, especially for WEst Coast teams. When I was young in the 80’s they all were Niners fans. Now they are all Seahawks fans. At an early age, I chose my Dad’s team despite them stinking in the 80s. Glad I stuck it out.

      My Dad passed of Cancer in 2009, about 6 weeks after the Steelers beat the Cardinals in the Super Bowl, and 1 week after meeting his grandson, my first born.